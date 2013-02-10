« previous next »
Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs

Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
« on: Yesterday at 07:07:00 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Well we got a win on my first pre-match thread so I go again! 👍
Wolves are a team I enjoy watching play and yet have bad memories of them as a kid with a bad set of Burberry wearing hooligan firms. I remember being a teenager listening on the radio when we beat them 3-1 at Molyneux to win the league and then hearing all the stories of the chaos and joy at the ground. Great memories.
In recent times they do not seem to be doing as well with a lot of draws, missing Jimenez up front and starting most matches badly or slowly.
This should give us a good opportunity to get into them. Score early and I reckon we have this. Only question for me is whether Neto, Silva and Traore are the right type of forward for Nat to face. They are expecting to have Boly back and they are good at set pieces so I would keep him in. Fabinho in centre midfield will help also.
Win this and enjoy a break seems like the right way to get us closer to believing a top four gaining run is possible.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:08:49 am »
Feels strange to be glad that this is an away game. Until we get fans back thats how I feel.
Id imagine we start with the same team as Leipzig , injuries permitting.
Theres quite a break until our next game so 3 points would be useful to sustain optimism.
We have a decent recent record at Molineux and am fairly confident we will win.
I too remember 1976..no TV coverage of a title decider, so we listened on our radiogram which was a big wooden piece of furniture with a lid revealing a record player and a radio. Happy memories
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:43:39 am »
Same team as RB Leipzig for me.

Keita for Gini might be a good idea considering the number of games Gini has been playing, and hell probably be playing both games for the Netherlands.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:06:50 am »
I dreamt last night that we lost this game. Woke up in a mood. The OH has decided to buy something 'nice' whenever Liverpool lose as an antidote to my grumpiness. If that applies to my premonitions, too, I'll be bankrupt soon.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:38:44 pm »
THESE WOLVES WILL BE TAMED
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:28:05 pm »
Referee: Craig Pawson.
Assistants: Lee Betts, Harry Lennard.
Fourth official: Mike Dean.
VAR: Andy Madley.
Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm »
This will be a draw I reckon. Wolves have only lost one in their last 7 and that was at Man City.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:01:51 pm »
Still think we'll squeak 4th - It'll not be comfortable, but I see nothing from the sides above us that screams they will be anything but irregular in the run in whereas we are more than capable now of stringing some results together again.

We've had our blip and also Wolves are a decent side at home that will try to play some football - that's why I quite admire Espirito Santo as a manager, but the aura they had when they came up - that "X" factor - has not been there for a while, although they can still hurt sides if you take them lightly. For me however, they just don't have the quality we have. Anyway, from now on in, it's all about the result and definitely not the performance, but a win tomorrow and like has been said elsewhere here, we go into a decent break with our tails up.

Gini definitely rest. Keita will love this sort of game as would Jones. Up front, see no reason to change it from RBL and leave Bobby out again for this one, with Shaq a possibility if we take a cautious view with Diogo.

Cautiously optimistic though.
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Glad this is away....and the way this weekend's games have gone we could now leapfrog Spurs and the Bitters and reach the dizzying heights of 6th going into the extended PL break...so yes, it's officially a must win...same team as Leipzig. Up the Reds
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Last two league games down there have been wins, but both games were toughies and could have been draws or gone the other way. Difficult to call as we were on top form those last two games and just managed to get over the line. If we show up, then we've always got a chance, we just need to make sure we show up. Tough call this one, but we need it massively.

Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Yep, will be a tough game - but, if we play like we did against Leipzig we stand a chance. I think our wingers need to track back when they are in transition to cover Trent & Robbo against the likes of Neto and Traore's speed. I think it will help us against these, if Thiago plays further forward as he did v Leipzig when we are in transition too.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Its a strange thing that the league is that weird this year at any point if we were to put 3+ wins together we'd be back in the top 4 I reckon. Last two years have loved these games away to wolves. Do a win reds.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 07:01:51 pm
Still think we'll squeak 4th - It'll not be comfortable, but I see nothing from the sides above us that screams they will be anything but irregular in the run in whereas we are more than capable now of stringing some results together again.

We've had our blip and also Wolves are a decent side at home that will try to play some football - that's why I quite admire Espirito Santo as a manager, but the aura they had when they came up - that "X" factor - has not been there for a while, although they can still hurt sides if you take them lightly. For me however, they just don't have the quality we have. Anyway, from now on in, it's all about the result and definitely not the performance, but a win tomorrow and like has been said elsewhere here, we go into a decent break with our tails up.

Gini definitely rest. Keita will love this sort of game as would Jones. Up front, see no reason to change it from RBL and leave Bobby out again for this one, with Shaq a possibility if we take a cautious view with Diogo.

Cautiously optimistic though.

I'm hoping we do. City we aren't catching, and although they'll have significant wobbles, United have a big points cushion. Leicester might implode, but I think Chelsea will win quite a lot of their remaining games.
Presumably no fifth place qualification if City cheat their way to the Champs League title and financial fair play award?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
I was almost ready to bin off the league and focus on the CL, but the three teams above us losing and Chelsea drawing has opened the door a tad, especially since the Leipzig game showed we might have a bit of spark back. With a break coming up, it's essential we get back up to Man Utd's perch (sixth) for that period. Draw or lose and it's definitely time to bin the league because we clearly aren't up to it.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Most of the teams challenging for top 4 are slipping up lately, so a win here would really boost the teams confidence. Jota being back and having Fab in midfield makes a massive difference.
How amazing would it be to go on a winning run , after the shit show weve had this season, and sneak top 4 on the last day? It would actually overshadow the sports-washers buying the league again 😊. Come on Redmen!
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Want to see a performance where we are creating good chances (taking them would also be great). We still seem to be able to control most games in terms of tempo - or are allowed to increasingly as a tactic

Wolves are struggling with scoring and usually start games slow. If we take advantage we could win, but I just want to see a continuation of the good things we have been doing against the likes of Leipzig, and sheffield united before that, leicester too up to 75 mins. etc
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
We have the better team, better manager, home advantage means fuck all, Jota is back and hopefully players back in their best position....3-0 to the Reds!
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
i would like to watch a Fab-Thiago-Keita midfield please ... ta very much Jurgs
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Reckon fab is key for this as although their forwards can be erratic its going to be a test for Kabak and nat. Hopefully being at home means wolves play a bit more front foot. And hoping to see another 60 mins from Jota as you can feel a goal coming. Tricky to call.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
These are tough bastards, 1-1 draw.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
I'm back to being optimistic about our chances every game now we have Fabinho in midfield, Jota up front and the likes of Keita available again. Yeah Phillips/Kabak don't inspire me against the likes of Adama Traore/Pedro Neto, but I think we'll show enough.

2-1 to us. Jota to score against his old side.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Let's do this.

Neto to have a blinder and make us buy him for £40m.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:55:20 am
i would like to watch a Fab-Thiago-Keita midfield please ... ta very much Jurgs

You're not the only one, I think that combo would be a great blend of talents. I bet Thiago would really enjoy playing alongside two guys who not only put in a shift but want to be on the front foot and look for quick forward passes.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Interesting couple of tests coming given our weakness seems to be low blocks who can hit you with pace which Wolves and Arsenal can. i'd like to see Naby in for Gini, he's leaving and not been great in the league so give something else a try but expecting the same 11 which is fine to be fair!

One last shot to make a go of top 4, hopefully we take it v a team playing for nothing.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
The way things have been going for us recently its understandable to be fearful going in to this match. Wolves will surely follow the same template as the others have and will sit deep and hit the ball long and let their pacey skillful wide men cause us problems. They have the likes of Coady, Neves and Moutinho that can pick a pass from deep so I can see Jurgen picking a midfield that is mobile enough to cover the spaces our full backs leave. If we get an early goal I can see it being a comfortable win in the end, just dont want to fall behind against these. Come on Redmen, a win would really put us back with a shout for 4th spot.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Lets build on a good performance for once. Will do wonders for us to pull off back to back wins going into a little extended break.

Would assume well go as strong as we can given theres no game in a while. Makes sense to persist with Kabak and Phillips with Fabinho in midfield. Jota in the front three and then just a question of which two play with Fabinho. Id go with Keita and Thiago but at least we have options again.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
In the very weird state of looking forward to a match and not feeling any stress about it. I don't like this feeling but that's how I feel.
(Thanks for the OP. I listened to that 3-1 Woves Keegan and Toshack forged League winning game also on a radio as a teen as well. Great memories.)
Hope Tsimikas and Keita get a run. Both Robbo and Gini have a big international week or 10 days to come.
I'll take a relaxed 4-3.
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Thanks for starting this thread.

Reasons to be hopeful:
- Theres no fear about this being away as there is no such thing this season;
- Jota looking great on his return;
- Fabinho and Thiago playing in their primary roles;
- Alison looking focussed;
- We can throw our best line up at this, no need to rotate or rest.

Reasons to be cautious:
- I know Im in the minority but I saw the Leipzig performance in the context of the naive way Leipzig set up against. Id like to be proved wrong but I think premiership teams now know how to nullify us and it might be another 70% possession, two shots on goal kinda game.

Ive enjoyed our Wolves games over the last few years, exciting players, clever coach, open games. Heres to hoping....
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
thanks OP

looking forward to this one

hoping for a more settled side but still a tough trip

3-2 to us
I neither know nor care

Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Hoping for the best but think their wingers in Neto and Traore (I assume Podence is injured) aren't ideal for our back high line.

Fab in the 6 would make me feel a million percent better
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
2-0 to the redmen.
no fear seems to be the agreed feeling on here. I agree nothing to lose to go for it.
Play our strongest team and go for it from the the get go.

tough match Jota and Salah to score for us.

Come on redmen
Re: Wolves away 15/3 20:00hrs
Interesting to read several posts suggesting that a win here, and top 4 is still on. It has been a commonplace of most pre-match threads for a while, and in the PL these matches have only had one outcome! Forget about top 4, and just hope for a more liberated performance, especially in front of goal. This will be tough, but they struggle for goals without Jimenez, so if take our chances we should win.
