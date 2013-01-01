« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Murray Walker  (Read 227 times)

RIP Murray Walker
« on: Yesterday at 09:23:11 pm »
The great Murray Walker deserves a thread of his own.

A great commentator who was so passionate and loved his job. He had lots of Murrayisms which made him all the more interesting.

RIP Murray



Re: RIP Murray Walker
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm »
Well said.

RIP Murray
Re: RIP Murray Walker
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm »
RIP
Re: RIP Murray Walker
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:39:29 pm »
It's always a cliche to say "there will never be another like..." but with Murray and other iconic broadcasters it really is the case.

These icons were at an age were sport was consumed in 3 or 4 channels. The whole nation tuned in and associated the drama with their voices.

These days you could get your sports from a number of platforms, each with it's own characteristics, panels, commentators and pundits. It's diluted. Just look at the list of commentators/pundits in the "who do you hate" thread for footy.

Back then it was really only Motty, Davies on the Beeb and Brian Moore on ITV.

Murray's high pitch was synonymous with the roar of the engines. Just like Alliss was with the quiet rustle of trees on the golfing green, or Motty's coat and his voice with the terraces, or McLaren's thunder and rain rugby, or Dan Maskell's "Ohhhh I sayyyyy" on a summer's afternoon in Wimbledon.

RIP Murray. Drive safe mate.
Re: RIP Murray Walker
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:30:08 am »
It's always a cliche to say "there will never be another like..." but with Murray and other iconic broadcasters it really is the case.

These icons were at an age were sport was consumed in 3 or 4 channels. The whole nation tuned in and associated the drama with their voices.

These days you could get your sports from a number of platforms, each with it's own characteristics, panels, commentators and pundits. It's diluted. Just look at the list of commentators/pundits in the "who do you hate" thread for footy.

Back then it was really only Motty, Davies on the Beeb and Brian Moore on ITV.

Murray's high pitch was synonymous with the roar of the engines. Just like Alliss was with the quiet rustle of trees on the golfing green, or Motty's coat and his voice with the terraces, or McLaren's thunder and rain rugby, or Dan Maskell's "Ohhhh I sayyyyy" on a summer's afternoon in Wimbledon.

RIP Murray. Drive safe mate.

Very well put. A voice, along with the others mentioned, that seemed to go hand in hand with major sporting events of the time.

Peter OSullivan, Clive Everton and Harry Carpenter were of a similar stature in my youth.

RIP Murray.
Re: RIP Murray Walker
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:41:20 am »
97, dude got more laps in than most, and yes, perfect commentator for F1, adious
Re: RIP Murray Walker
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:29:20 am »
Sad sad news
