Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Topic:
Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Topic: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Kopite94
Main Stander
Posts: 83
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #160 on:
Today
at 08:56:43 pm »
Day 3
13.20 Envoi Allen (NAP)
13.55 Imperial Alcazar
14.30 Melon
15.05 Sire Du Berlais
15.40 Mister Whitaker
16.15 Royal Kahala
16.50 Deise Aba
kesey
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #161 on:
Today
at 09:22:55 pm »
Envoi Allen ( Nap )
Storm Goddess
Dashel Drasher
Paisley Park
The Shunter
Glens of Antrim
Mount Ida
Robinred
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #162 on:
Today
at 10:09:09 pm »
Fusil Raffles
Storm Goddess (nap)
Melon
Flooring Porter
Dead Right
Roseys Hollow
Morning Vicar
somersetred
Posts: 552
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #163 on:
Today
at 11:24:06 pm »
1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Imperial Alcazar
2.30 Mister Fisher
3.05 Paisley Park
3.40 The shunter
4.15 Gauloise
4.50 Deise aba
Logged
