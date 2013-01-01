« previous next »
Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition

Red Star
Today at 09:07:55 am
Thanks Pete

Day 1:-

1.20 Metier
1.55 Shishkin (nap)
2.30 Alnadam
3.05 Epatante
3.40 Concertista
4.15 Houx Gris
4.50 Galvin


Fiasco
Today at 09:08:42 am
Thanks again for doing this Pete, always look forward to it.


1.20 Appreciate It
1.55 Shishkin NAP
2.30 Alnadam
3.05 Honeysuckle
3.40 Concertista
4.15 Saint Sam
4.50 Next Destination
GMac1984
Today at 09:19:07 am
1:20 Metier
1.55 Shiskin
2.30 Aye Right
3.05 Honeysuckle (NAP)
3:40 Concertista
4.15 Coltor
4:50 Galvin
Scottish-Don
Today at 09:19:48 am
13.20 Grumpy Charlie
13.55 Shishkin
14.30 One For The Team
15.05 Honeysuckle
15.40 Roksana
16.15 Riviere D'etel
16.50 Galvin (NAP)
ollyfrom.tv
Today at 09:28:33 am
Day 1

1.20 - Ballyadam
1.55 - Shiskin (NAP)
2.30 - Alnadam
3.05 - Epatante
3.40 - Roksana
4.15 - Homme Public
4.50 - Escaria Ten

