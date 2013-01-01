Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition (Read 692 times)
Red Star
Anny Roader
Posts: 417
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 09:07:55 am »
Thanks Pete
Day 1:-
1.20 Metier
1.55 Shishkin (nap)
2.30 Alnadam
3.05 Epatante
3.40 Concertista
4.15 Houx Gris
4.50 Galvin
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:11:27 am by Red Star
»
Logged
Fiasco
Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 20,135
JFT96.
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 09:08:42 am »
Thanks again for doing this Pete, always look forward to it.
1.20 Appreciate It
1.55 Shishkin NAP
2.30 Alnadam
3.05 Honeysuckle
3.40 Concertista
4.15 Saint Sam
4.50 Next Destination
Logged
GMac1984
Main Stander
Posts: 185
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 09:19:07 am »
1:20 Metier
1.55 Shiskin
2.30 Aye Right
3.05 Honeysuckle (NAP)
3:40 Concertista
4.15 Coltor
4:50 Galvin
Logged
Scottish-Don
Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
Believer
Posts: 5,477
'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 09:19:48 am »
13.20 Grumpy Charlie
13.55 Shishkin
14.30 One For The Team
15.05 Honeysuckle
15.40 Roksana
16.15 Riviere D'etel
16.50 Galvin (NAP)
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 5,019
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 09:28:33 am »
Day 1
1.20 - Ballyadam
1.55 - Shiskin (NAP)
2.30 - Alnadam
3.05 - Epatante
3.40 - Roksana
4.15 - Homme Public
4.50 - Escaria Ten
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2