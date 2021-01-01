« previous next »
Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?

Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #200 on: Today at 10:16:32 pm
Would imagine the UK might be saved from bottom by the fact a couple were genuinely shitter and were probably not  the most unpopular country for once...
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #201 on: Today at 10:17:19 pm
Isn't the voting the mad thing where they go through all the country juries and it's fairly close, and then the public vote gives 754 to the winner or something stupid?
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #202 on: Today at 10:17:49 pm
Think Greece is the one Ill go back to on YouTube (when the wife goes to bed)
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #203 on: Today at 10:18:52 pm
Ray K on Today at 10:17:19 pm
Isn't the voting the mad thing where they go through all the country juries and it's fairly close, and then the public vote gives 754 to the winner or something stupid?

Yeah. Theres a point in it, then it goes all the way through snd its like Greece need 9000 points to win, its impossible and they get them.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #204 on: Today at 10:19:59 pm
Favourite ones for me;

1. Lithuania (Easily the best song today! Reminded me of Erasure)
2. Malta (Belting!)
3. Germany (Catchy and funny - and that giant hand lolz)
4. Moldova (Decent song)
5. Italy (Nice heavy Rock)




Nicie to See Ray von get a gig for Switzerland
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #205 on: Today at 10:21:05 pm
Italy and Bulgaria for me. Surprisingly strong year.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #206 on: Today at 10:21:25 pm
Finland surely?
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #207 on: Today at 10:21:42 pm
Germany the winner for me. Honourable mentions for Malta, Portugal, Iceland and Finland.

Lots of songs that could conceivably win this year. Not often you can say that!
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #208 on: Today at 10:23:07 pm
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #209 on: Today at 10:24:06 pm
Rhi on Today at 10:21:42 pm
Germany the winner for me. Honourable mentions for Malta, Portugal, Iceland and Finland.

Lots of songs that could conceivably win this year. Not often you can say that!


Yeah I think the quality has been surprisingly good this year

Nice to get an actual range of songs for a change as well - think most of the recent ones have been a bit same-y (With the odd wild card)
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #210 on: Today at 10:24:28 pm
Yeah, I voted for Finland too
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #211 on: Today at 10:27:42 pm
a treeless whopper on Today at 10:21:25 pm
Finland surely?

Thought they were a bit meh to be honest.

I like Heavy Metal, I like Heavy Rock, I like Grunge and I like Alternative Rock.

But not all at the same time :)
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #212 on: Today at 10:27:57 pm
Circa1892 on Today at 10:16:32 pm
Would imagine the UK might be saved from bottom by the fact a couple were genuinely shitter and were probably not  the most unpopular country for once...

Which bastards have overtaken us on that front?
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #213 on: Today at 10:29:06 pm
BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:27:57 pm
Which bastards have overtaken us on that front?

Israel
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #214 on: Today at 10:37:03 pm
95/1 Germany top 3

Go on lads lasses and giant finger!
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #215 on: Today at 10:41:21 pm
Wen do the votes start?
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #216 on: Today at 10:43:08 pm
Watched this for the first time in 20 years. Some absolute tripe, but some decent radio-friendly tunes.

Preferred:
Switzerland
Israel
Bulgaria

..cannot remember the rest

Italy doing a massive Radiohead-rip off on that riff!
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #217 on: Today at 10:43:55 pm
Buck Pete on Today at 10:17:49 pm
Think Greece is the one Ill go back to on YouTube (when the wife goes to bed)
Would've thought the Serbians be more appropriate for that sort of thing.  ;D
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #218 on: Today at 10:44:31 pm
Lordi!!!!!
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #219 on: Today at 10:45:08 pm
Morgana on Today at 10:43:55 pm
Would've thought the Serbians be more appropriate for that sort of thing.  ;D

Petes legendary stamina isnt what it was.
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #220 on: Today at 10:49:08 pm
Wow, last year's winner is a stunning song. Surprised it didn't become an international hit (at least I've never heard it before tonight).
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #221 on: Today at 10:49:20 pm
BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:45:08 pm
Petes legendary stamina isnt what it was.

 ;D

Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #222 on: Today at 10:49:36 pm
BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:45:08 pm
Petes legendary stamina isnt what it was.
;D
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #223 on: Today at 10:52:36 pm
tray fenny on Today at 10:00:41 pm
fkn dougal there

:lmao

Just seen her in the green room
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #224 on: Today at 10:53:31 pm
Fair play to the Italian lads. They are getting very pissed by the looks of it
Re: Eurovision 2021 - Can the UK beat 2020's points total of 0?
Reply #225 on: Today at 10:54:59 pm
Finally the real show starts.
