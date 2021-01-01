IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Isn't the voting the mad thing where they go through all the country juries and it's fairly close, and then the public vote gives 754 to the winner or something stupid?
fkn dougal there
people like big dick nick.
Germany the winner for me. Honourable mentions for Malta, Portugal, Iceland and Finland. Lots of songs that could conceivably win this year. Not often you can say that!
Finland surely?
Would imagine the UK might be saved from bottom by the fact a couple were genuinely shitter and were probably not the most unpopular country for once...
Which bastards have overtaken us on that front?
I have no idea what Im taking about
Think Greece is the one Ill go back to on YouTube (when the wife goes to bed)
Would've thought the Serbians be more appropriate for that sort of thing.
Petes legendary stamina isnt what it was.
I'm a knob
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
