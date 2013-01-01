« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March  (Read 8509 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #360 on: Today at 06:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 06:10:48 pm
Charlton away was one of my favourite visits. Great club and really nice fans.

The Jimmy Seed stand! Saw Morientes score a beauty there once.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #361 on: Today at 06:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 06:44:17 pm
Noble starting is absolutely shocking. Been finished at this level for some time and can hardly run.
Didn't he just get another extension until next year as well?
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #362 on: Today at 06:58:20 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:05:21 pm
So do we want United to win tonight or no? I still think with luck on our side we can scrape into 4th so would be happy to see West Ham lose.

On the other hand, it's always nice to see the mancs get turned over..


Has to be a Manc win i think...a win tomorrow would then put us within 2 points of the Hammers going into the PL league break...nice from a psychological point of view
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #363 on: Today at 07:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 06:44:17 pm
Noble starting is absolutely shocking. Been finished at this level for some time and can hardly run.

Hopefull hes in there to dish out the kickings for a half or so.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:06:29 pm »
Notwithstanding this game, results this weekend have gone well for whatever faint hope we have.  But same happened a couple of weeks ago & we lost next game.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #365 on: Today at 07:07:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:06:29 pm
Notwithstanding this game, results this weekend have gone well for whatever faint hope we have.  But same happened a couple of weeks ago & we lost next game.

I think top 4 is a pipe drem now to be honest.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:34:12 pm
But less, and probably significantly less, than Mbappe and Haaland - mainly because the other two are better right now than him, and also because he is older so if they bought him instead of Mbappe or Haaland, they'd only have him for like 4 seasons before he will be done, whereas both the other 2 could be there for 8+ years

He also won't have full protection of the referees and be unbookable etc. He'll never leave the English league.
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:14:37 pm »
Sian Massey is probably embarrassed to have to officiate with the twat Atkinson in this one.

Come on Hammers.
