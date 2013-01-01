So do we want United to win tonight or no? I still think with luck on our side we can scrape into 4th so would be happy to see West Ham lose.



On the other hand, it's always nice to see the mancs get turned over..



Has to be a Manc win i think...a win tomorrow would then put us within 2 points of the Hammers going into the PL league break...nice from a psychological point of view