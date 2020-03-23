« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March  (Read 4411 times)

Offline StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Today at 06:51:04 pm
Salah trys to stay on feet 9 times out of 10, DCL dives around like fuck. Nothing said about him but Mo gets slated.

Same skin colour so its not race related, same city so its not location related. We are not that bigoted in this country are we that its a foreigner thing? Dont see it with any other foreigners at clubs? And of course it cant just be because Mo plays for Liverpool. That would just be blind paranoia.

Genuinely confused.

I started typing a whole reply about how I thought it was a Liverpool thing (and I still do), but I think it probably is even more of a foreigner thing to be honest. I'm not even sure I can think of any other Premier League players with a real reputation for it. Kane, funnily enough, is the only other one who really comes to mind, but I'm not sure his diving is discussed on the same level as Salah's.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:51:40 pm by StevoHimself »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #161 on: Today at 07:50:56 pm »
Monday is now a huge match.

Without a doubt 4th is an uphill battle from here but 3 points on Monday would bet us close to back in the mix.

Its not so much the specific results this weekend that make me think that, its just the repeat confirmation that those above and in and around us are going to continue to drop points.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:54:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:27:28 pm
Looking at what chelsea and Leicester already have on board absolute minimum is 8 wins from 10 for us

Any less is 65pts Max. Wont be enough

8 wins might just about do it. 9 or 10 wins surely would. 7 wins and 2 or 3 draws possibly.

Next two are massive because they're either side of 3 weeks without a game. Win the 2 and I think we could pick up momentum.

I think we'll struggle either side of the CL games though. If we weren't in that and we were playing once a week it'd be easier to see us grind the wins out. Chelsea are in the same boat though, they've got a lot of cup games. It did us no favours having that game moved the other week. We'd have been better playing them in May.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #163 on: Today at 07:56:58 pm »
I actually think Fulham can get something here.  Will give it the first 45 to see.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:45:47 pm
I started typing a whole reply about how I thought it was a Liverpool thing (and I still do), but I think it probably is even more of a foreigner thing to be honest. I'm not even sure I can think of any other Premier League players with a real reputation for it. Kane, funnily enough, is the only other one who really comes to mind, but I'm not sure his diving is discussed on the same level as Salah's.

Yeah, it's xenophobia which you can always rely on Carragher to play up to. But then the biggest cheat in the league is Fernandes and the media toss him off every week.

Vardy, Kane, Rashford, DCL are outright cheats but never get called out, so they have no incentive to stop doing it. English players don't like being called cheats, but nobody calls them out,.

I made the joke the other week that we should go all out for an English forward in the summer so he can dive and get us pens.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:58:55 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,123
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:50:56 pm
Monday is now a huge match.

Without a doubt 4th is an uphill battle from here but 3 points on Monday would bet us close to back in the mix.

Its not so much the specific results this weekend that make me think that, its just the repeat confirmation that those above and in and around us are going to continue to drop points.
Weve had so many results go in our favour since new year and weve nearly almost always failed to capitalise. Top 4 was over after Fulham for me and a win against Wolves on Monday wont change my opinion but it will at least give the surrounding chases something to think about.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,923
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:30:43 pm
Win on Monday and it's only 5 points between us and 4th. It's not impossible.

Nope

Just looking ahead at what our final total will need to be.

As I say 65 I dont think will cut it
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,449
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm »
We're going to need to win 8 or 9 of our remaining 10 matches. We're not doing that.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,923
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:43 pm
We're going to need to win 8 or 9 of our remaining 10 matches. We're not doing that.

Give us a chance

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,449
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:15:24 pm »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,147
  • JFT 96
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:43 pm
We're going to need to win 8 or 9 of our remaining 10 matches. We're not doing that.

Get into the International break with a win and who knows.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:43 pm
We're going to need to win 8 or 9 of our remaining 10 matches. We're not doing that.

We need to go on a run of 4-5 wins thats all. The team is more than capable especially with Fabinho back and kabak settling in. If we are within 4-5 points with last 4 games we will get it as our run is very easy at the end.
Logged
True North Strong

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,923
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:18:47 pm »
Few people in the stands here

Got a few quid I dare say
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,438
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:24:46 pm
Sign Chris Wood as a budget Haaland?
He'd certainly fit our injury prone profile.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:57:11 pm
Yeah, it's xenophobia which you can always rely on Carragher to play up to. But then the biggest cheat in the league is Fernandes and the media toss him off every week.

Vardy, Kane, Rashford, DCL are outright cheats but never get called out, so they have no incentive to stop doing it. English players don't like being called cheats, but nobody calls them out,.

I made the joke the other week that we should go all out for an English forward in the summer so he can dive and get us pens.

Yeah, that's interesting. Before I deleted a portion of my last post, I was basically going to talk about how I think there is an appetite from pundits and broadcasters for certain players and teams to do well. Fernandes is the type of player pundits tend to like anyway (marketable, stats support their opinions, United-sporting connection), but he's also fairly new to the league. Maybe now that we've won the league and had a few very good seasons, they consider this our time to step out of the spotlight as it were. You only have to look at the amount of pundits (Carra included apparently) sneakily implying that Gerrard should be our manager. In with the new, out with the old. What I'm trying to say in a very round about way is that maybe easy targets like Salah get even more criticism than usual because of these weird external factors.

In contrast, there's been a media hankering for Everton to kick on for years now, and maybe pundits are just less inclined to target someone like DCL.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:42:27 pm »
Nobody can convince me that this City team is anywhere near their team of 2017-19. I don't care how many games they won in a row.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:48:26 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 08:18:24 pm
We need to go on a run of 4-5 wins thats all. The team is more than capable especially with Fabinho back and kabak settling in. If we are within 4-5 points with last 4 games we will get it as our run is very easy at the end.

We haven't been able to do that all season, if we can now we've got a good chance. If you go the whole season unable to put 4 or 5 wins together then you don't deserve top 4.

Win on Monday and go into the break with a bit of momentum back and then hope for a good April and May.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #177 on: Today at 08:50:39 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:42:27 pm
Nobody can convince me that this City team is anywhere near their team of 2017-19. I don't care how many games they won in a row.

I don't know about that.  What I would say is this shows, at least for 45 minutes, that their straight up B team isn't winning the PL as many people say.  Granted our B lineup just got well outplayed by Fulham so /shrug
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:35 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • Yeah right..
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:02:55 pm »
Chelsea no stikers starting today & City start with 5 at the back vs Fulham..the media won't be arsed as they are too busy sharpening their knives for Monday.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Igor Tripod Biscan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • JFT 96
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:43 pm
We're going to need to win 8 or 9 of our remaining 10 matches. We're not doing that.

Jota and Fabinho being back - Thiago playing much better vs Leipzig, I think we could pull it off - confidence rising
Logged
Liverpool is the pool of life.
Carl Jung, 1961.  Alan Partridge didn't ask for a second season you meff

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,141
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:06:38 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 08:37:43 pm
Maybe now that we've won the league and had a few very good seasons, they consider this our time to step out of the spotlight as it were. You only have to look at the amount of pundits (Carra included apparently) sneakily implying that Gerrard should be our manager. In with the new, out with the old. What I'm trying to say in a very round about way is that maybe easy targets like Salah get even more criticism than usual because of these weird external factors.
I've always thought this to be the case. Teams go in and out of mainstream favour.

I remember during the run to the CL final in 2017/18, you had the likes of Ferdinand and Lampard in BT's studio raving about us. It was the first significant sign of us developing into a world class side under Klopp, everything was new and exciting. Listen to Martin Tyler's reaction when we broke City's unbeaten run that same season, even he seemed excited by what we were doing.

United haven't had it as easy as everyone says either. Like ourselves, their highs and lows tend to be exaggerated. Van Gaal and Mourinho were heralded as saviours when they arrived and then ridiculed when they left.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:17:17 pm »
And then after a solid 45 minutes Fulham just gift them 2 goals.  Oh well, see you tomorrow.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:17:17 pm
And then after a solid 45 minutes Fulham just gift them 2 goals.  Oh well, see you tomorrow.
Penalty now too. 3-0. Could get nasty.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,328
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:49:14 pm
Yes. As much as I'd like Pickford to get a taste of his own medicine, his absence does strengthen the shite.

Disagree actually mate. If their #2 was any real good, Picktheballoutofthenetford would have already been slung.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,449
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:50:39 pm
I don't know about that.  What I would say is this shows, at least for 45 minutes, that their straight up B team isn't winning the PL as many people say.  Granted our B lineup just got well outplayed by Fulham so /shrug

They'd still comfortably finish in the top four.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:19:03 pm
Disagree actually mate. If their #2 was any real good, Picktheballoutofthenetford would have already been slung.

who knows. maybe Ancelotti feels he has to pick the england no 1 like he had to pick lampard in midfield on his team of the best players he has managed on BT sports (i think) recently.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:23:07 pm
They'd still comfortably finish in the top four.

Maybe but it wouldn't be easy.  That's not to take away from laughing at how much money they have on their bench but like anything it's fine margins between being good and shit.
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,240
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:42:44 pm »
Is it sour grapes or is this City team really boring to watch?


I saw 'The Harlem Globetrotters' on a school trip when I was a kid years ago and we went thinking it would be a great sporting event, but it was just like this.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 