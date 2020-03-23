I started typing a whole reply about how I thought it was a Liverpool thing (and I still do), but I think it probably is even more of a foreigner thing to be honest. I'm not even sure I can think of any other Premier League players with a real reputation for it. Kane, funnily enough, is the only other one who really comes to mind, but I'm not sure his diving is discussed on the same level as Salah's.
Yeah, it's xenophobia which you can always rely on Carragher to play up to. But then the biggest cheat in the league is Fernandes and the media toss him off every week.
Vardy, Kane, Rashford, DCL are outright cheats but never get called out, so they have no incentive to stop doing it. English players don't like being called cheats, but nobody calls them out,.
I made the joke the other week that we should go all out for an English forward in the summer so he can dive and get us pens.