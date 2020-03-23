Yeah, it's xenophobia which you can always rely on Carragher to play up to. But then the biggest cheat in the league is Fernandes and the media toss him off every week.



Vardy, Kane, Rashford, DCL are outright cheats but never get called out, so they have no incentive to stop doing it. English players don't like being called cheats, but nobody calls them out,.



I made the joke the other week that we should go all out for an English forward in the summer so he can dive and get us pens.



Yeah, that's interesting. Before I deleted a portion of my last post, I was basically going to talk about how I think there is an appetite from pundits and broadcasters for certain players and teams to do well. Fernandes is the type of player pundits tend to like anyway (marketable, stats support their opinions, United-sporting connection), but he's also fairly new to the league. Maybe now that we've won the league and had a few very good seasons, they consider this our time to step out of the spotlight as it were. You only have to look at the amount of pundits (Carra included apparently) sneakily implying that Gerrard should be our manager. In with the new, out with the old. What I'm trying to say in a very round about way is that maybe easy targets like Salah get even more criticism than usual because of these weird external factors.In contrast, there's been a media hankering for Everton to kick on for years now, and maybe pundits are just less inclined to target someone like DCL.