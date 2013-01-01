« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March  (Read 1578 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:02:35 pm
Its the battle of former England managers, it doesnt get bigger than this....

Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm »
Hah!

Zaha needs some therapy.  Cant go through life that angry.
Online 12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:20:56 pm »
The ref seems to want to let the game flow.
He even penalised the Palace defender for doing the Harry Maguire Mykonos flop
Online Jm55

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:48:51 pm
yeah, it's difficult to think of the last game that was really enjoyable to watch, excluding us because we would obviously be biased, but it's hard to watch at times.

In the premier league you may be right (Ive stopped watching many games involving other teams since our form took a turn for the worse) but in Europe theres been several great games recently. Porto v Juve, Dortmund v Sevilla and even our tie against Leipzig were all very good games of football.

I take the point overall though.
Online 12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:30:37 pm »
This is like watching the Woodcutters on Garston Park, except Woodcutters are decent in comparison.
Two pub sides managed by two managers who dont want their side to have the ball.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:34:20 pm »
Penalty this.
Online stara

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:37:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:34:20 pm
Penalty this.

Young man, there's no need to feel down
I said, young man, pick yourself off the ground

It's fun to stay at the VAR.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:37:39 pm »
fuck off Fat Sam
Online oldman

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
I'm watching Portsmouth vs Salford papa johns final - missus is a portsmouth fan - salford are diving all over the place - must be a manchester thing
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:37:51 pm »
Its a clear penalty but I don't think anyone has a clue where the line is between what is a pen and what isn't for handball
Online 12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:38:07 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:34:20 pm
Penalty this.

Why did they bother drawing lines for offside. Simply looking at the picture you could see the WBA player was playing Zaha on.
Madness
Online Ray K

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:39:12 pm »
Why is there a Palace - West Brom game on every single Saturday at 3.00?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:39:41 pm »
results wise they were unlucky this season but we'll definitely miss West Brom's entertaining attacking football. Unfortunately, this sort of approach doesn't pay off in today's game.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:39:45 pm »

Milivojevic goal for Palace (penalty - handball, plus a tight offside call - VAR review) on 37' - https://streamye.com/vsoqf & https://streamable.com/6m2qwh
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:41:14 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 03:37:46 pm
I'm watching Portsmouth vs Salford papa johns final - missus is a portsmouth fan - salford are diving all over the place - must be a manchester thing

Forgot that was on. All eyes on this year's Papa John Final tomorrow, Sunderland v Tranmere. Come on the SWA!
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:39:12 pm
Why is there a Palace - West Brom game on every single Saturday at 3.00?
Because it's the best thig to happen to any human on a Saturday.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:43:13 pm »
Fat Sam getting relegated is such a joy to watch ...
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 12th-15th March
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:43:30 pm »
This game should be nowhere near the tv pandemic or not

Stunning lack of quality
