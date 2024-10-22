« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.  (Read 98901 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,926
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1000 on: October 22, 2024, 07:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 22, 2024, 02:52:08 pm

I think, in a very general sense, this is one of the problems, parts of American culture are often attractive to some who feel outside a British culture which is confused and has a feeling of irrelevance to them.
I think this is absolutely a problem in the UK. It's no surprise though, you turn on the news and everything is about what America is doing. Elections throughout Europe are always small fry in comparison. As a nation we are absolutely obsessed with the place and we are importing its politics too.

Few people feeling a bit fucking daft today for going to the vigil for him anyway, I'd say.
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1001 on: October 22, 2024, 08:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 22, 2024, 06:24:30 pm
The only issue I have is that the Police did not know Kaba was driving the car. It could have been anyone. For me the controlled stop wasn't done properly the vehicle behind should have been tighter behind Kaba's car. Once he was allowed to reverse and then attempt to ram his way through I don't think the firearms officer had much choice as there was an evident risk to life.

Hopefully the armed response units are fans of this forum and will be In touch with you soon seeking your advice on how to carry out a controlled stop properly
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1002 on: October 22, 2024, 09:03:14 pm »
Interesting point raised earlier by a counter terrorism expert who said we need to start treating vehicles as weapons. Describing him as unarmed when hes trying to ram his way out makes it seem more innocuous than it really is. Weve seen several terror attacks where the car/van has been the primary source of weapon. Changing the discourse on that would be a good starting point.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,323
  • JFT 97
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1003 on: October 22, 2024, 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on October 22, 2024, 08:19:50 pm
Hopefully the armed response units are fans of this forum and will be In touch with you soon seeking your advice on how to carry out a controlled stop properly

Hopefully the surgeon who performed your frontal lobotomy reads this forum and launches an intervention. ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,965
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1004 on: October 22, 2024, 09:31:31 pm »
This information about him involved in a shooting at a night club, being in a gang, ramming the police and using the car as a weapon (with the car being connected with another shooting days prior) was  all clearly available before they even charged him.

It's fucking bizarre the CPS charged him, the only thing that makes sense is the media trying to portray it as our George Floyd and they charged it to appease a mob.

a mob-appeasement that cost a good police officer his career and his sanity.

There should honestly be pressure to push the prosecutors who okayed this out of their job.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,323
  • JFT 97
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1005 on: October 22, 2024, 09:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 22, 2024, 09:03:14 pm
Interesting point raised earlier by a counter terrorism expert who said we need to start treating vehicles as weapons. Describing him as unarmed when hes trying to ram his way out makes it seem more innocuous than it really is. Weve seen several terror attacks where the car/van has been the primary source of weapon. Changing the discourse on that would be a good starting point.

The only problem with that is where do you draw the line. If you take that to a logical conclusion then Police officers performing a T-PAC manoeuvre would be using their vehicle as a weapon.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,323
  • JFT 97
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1006 on: October 22, 2024, 09:43:38 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 22, 2024, 09:31:31 pm
This information about him involved in a shooting at a night club, being in a gang, ramming the police and using the car as a weapon (with the car being connected with another shooting days prior) was  all clearly available before they even charged him.

It's fucking bizarre the CPS charged him, the only thing that makes sense is the media trying to portray it as our George Floyd and they charged it to appease a mob.

a mob-appeasement that cost a good police officer his career and his sanity.

There should honestly be pressure to push the prosecutors who okayed this out of their job.

From what I understand the Police did not know it was Kaba driving the car. It just had a Police marker on it. The car could have been sold in between incidents. It could have been a mechanic road-testing the vehicle. The issue with controlled stops is that they are often done with incomplete intelligence. As for the CPS it wouldn't have instigated charging the Police officer it would have been the Police themselves.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,965
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1007 on: October 22, 2024, 10:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 22, 2024, 09:43:38 pm
From what I understand the Police did not know it was Kaba driving the car. It just had a Police marker on it. The car could have been sold in between incidents. It could have been a mechanic road-testing the vehicle. The issue with controlled stops is that they are often done with incomplete intelligence. As for the CPS it wouldn't have instigated charging the Police officer it would have been the Police themselves.

The car was involved in a shooting the day before, and the suspect was ramming the police. Law abiding citizens don't ram their 2 tonne weapons into police cars.

The CPS knew though his background, character, the fact he tried to ram into police, before they decided to prosecute the innocent police officer.

Also right, the police would have handed their investigation findings to the CPS, but ultimately its the CPS who decide if they are formally charged.

The jury found the officer innocent within 3 hours, it was a a terrible case to prosecute. Again, the only reason why I can think it went ahead it's to appease the media whipping up a George Floyd comparison and it was in the "public interest" to go ahead with charging an innocent officer.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/22/black-lives-dont-matter-chris-kaba-verdict-stokes-old-frustrations-in-brixton

I mean just look at this ridiculous article trying to whip up a frenzy.



« Last Edit: October 22, 2024, 10:06:49 pm by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1008 on: October 22, 2024, 10:14:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 22, 2024, 01:57:43 pm
I am - I'd like to know why so many black males are the perpertrators of and victims of violent crime, especially in London - is it peer pressure, is it a "get rich quick, fucking however I can and fuck who gets hurt", is it a lack of or a perceived lack of opportunities?

I'm not sure.  I grew up in the city and there were a fair few young black fellas, wanting to gangsters, etc.  Quite a few white scrotes, too (in different areas). I don't know if it was just the area they were growing up in, lack of good role models, their mates, or just wanting to be seen as big and tough.

Some grow up and realise it's a crock of shit, some don't.

« Last Edit: October 23, 2024, 09:08:38 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1009 on: October 22, 2024, 10:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 22, 2024, 09:43:38 pm
From what I understand the Police did not know it was Kaba driving the car. It just had a Police marker on it. The car could have been sold in between incidents. It could have been a mechanic road-testing the vehicle. The issue with controlled stops is that they are often done with incomplete intelligence. As for the CPS it wouldn't have instigated charging the Police officer it would have been the Police themselves.

There's a theory going about, that they wanted to pursue it, to deflect from others areas.  Highly unlikely to get a conviction.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,323
  • JFT 97
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1010 on: October 22, 2024, 10:43:12 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 22, 2024, 10:02:19 pm
The car was involved in a shooting the day before, and the suspect was ramming the police. Law abiding citizens don't ram their 2 tonne weapons into police cars.

The CPS knew though his background, character, the fact he tried to ram into police, before they decided to prosecute the innocent police officer.

Also right, the police would have handed their investigation findings to the CPS, but ultimately its the CPS who decide if they are formally charged.

The jury found the officer innocent within 3 hours, it was a a terrible case to prosecute. Again, the only reason why I can think it went ahead it's to appease the media whipping up a George Floyd comparison and it was in the "public interest" to go ahead with charging an innocent officer.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/22/black-lives-dont-matter-chris-kaba-verdict-stokes-old-frustrations-in-brixton

I mean just look at this ridiculous article trying to whip up a frenzy.





The bit you seem to be missing is that the question isn't so much whether the CPS knew the character of Kaba. The question is whether the Officer who shot Kaba knew of his character or merely knew that the car had a Police marker on it. The CPS cannot make decisions over whether to charge someone for Murder depending on the character of the person who was shot.

As for law-abiding citizens ramming Police trying to get away. You see drivers taking huge risks to flee the Police for pretty innocuous offences. Personally, I think it was a poorly executed controlled stop that went wrong exacerbated by Kaba trying to flee from the Police.

For me, the decision to prosecute was influenced by the Met's appalling record of institutionalised racism.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1011 on: October 22, 2024, 11:19:25 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 22, 2024, 10:02:19 pm
The car was involved in a shooting the day before, and the suspect was ramming the police. Law abiding citizens don't ram their 2 tonne weapons into police cars.

The CPS knew though his background, character, the fact he tried to ram into police, before they decided to prosecute the innocent police officer.

Also right, the police would have handed their investigation findings to the CPS, but ultimately its the CPS who decide if they are formally charged.

The jury found the officer innocent within 3 hours, it was a a terrible case to prosecute. Again, the only reason why I can think it went ahead it's to appease the media whipping up a George Floyd comparison and it was in the "public interest" to go ahead with charging an innocent officer.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/22/black-lives-dont-matter-chris-kaba-verdict-stokes-old-frustrations-in-brixton

I mean just look at this ridiculous article trying to whip up a frenzy.

Yep. Dont worry their keeping us safe by locking up non-violent pensioners for 3-5 years and releasing another thousand prisoners. We need the prison space because Aunt Peggy on facebook has been fucking brainwashed to post angry thoughts or if they protest us ruining the planet. We need to lock these people to protect the public. 
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,097
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1012 on: October 23, 2024, 10:28:52 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on October 22, 2024, 11:19:25 pm
Yep. Dont worry their keeping us safe by locking up non-violent pensioners for 3-5 years and releasing another thousand prisoners. We need the prison space because Aunt Peggy on facebook has been fucking brainwashed to post angry thoughts or if they protest us ruining the planet. We need to lock these people to protect the public. 

That was done to stop the riots escalating  - the racist c*nts were coming in on coaches, smashing up Southport, 24 hours after the little girls, who everyone has forgotten about, were murdered.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Oh Campione

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1013 on: October 23, 2024, 10:33:08 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on October 22, 2024, 11:19:25 pm
Yep. Dont worry their keeping us safe by locking up non-violent pensioners for 3-5 years and releasing another thousand prisoners. We need the prison space because Aunt Peggy on facebook has been fucking brainwashed to post angry thoughts or if they protest us ruining the planet. We need to lock these people to protect the public.

Interesting way of describing inciting racial hatred
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1014 on: October 23, 2024, 11:05:41 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 22, 2024, 10:02:19 pm
The car was involved in a shooting the day before, and the suspect was ramming the police. Law abiding citizens don't ram their 2 tonne weapons into police cars.

The CPS knew though his background, character, the fact he tried to ram into police, before they decided to prosecute the innocent police officer.

Also right, the police would have handed their investigation findings to the CPS, but ultimately its the CPS who decide if they are formally charged.

The jury found the officer innocent within 3 hours, it was a a terrible case to prosecute. Again, the only reason why I can think it went ahead it's to appease the media whipping up a George Floyd comparison and it was in the "public interest" to go ahead with charging an innocent officer.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/22/black-lives-dont-matter-chris-kaba-verdict-stokes-old-frustrations-in-brixton

I mean just look at this ridiculous article trying to whip up a frenzy.



I'd guess the prosecution was for community relations purposes.

When the shooting happened, the narrative quickly ballooned that this was an innocent black guy, driving a mate's car, who panicked when the police trapped-in the car he was driving. Family and friends all perpetuated the story that he was a father-to-be taken cruelly before his time by a trigger-happy, possibly racist cop who worked for an organisation described by an official inquiry as 'institutionally racist'

If a decision was made not to prosecute, that risked civil disorder, a further worsening of trust in the police by some communities, and more grist for those who want to further a level of distrust between police and public.

Prosecuting the officer was the correct decision for 'optics'.

It also allows the full facts of the case to be made public - and, of course, allowing a jury to make an independent decision to find the officer not guilty (as opposed to an internal police board). I've no problem with the justice system working properly.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,334
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1015 on: October 23, 2024, 11:30:01 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 23, 2024, 11:05:41 am


I'd guess the prosecution was for community relations purposes.

When the shooting happened, the narrative quickly ballooned that this was an innocent black guy, driving a mate's car, who panicked when the police trapped-in the car he was driving. Family and friends all perpetuated the story that he was a father-to-be taken cruelly before his time by a trigger-happy, possibly racist cop who worked for an organisation described by an official inquiry as 'institutionally racist'

If a decision was made not to prosecute, that risked civil disorder, a further worsening of trust in the police by some communities, and more grist for those who want to further a level of distrust between police and public.

Prosecuting the officer was the correct decision for 'optics'.

It also allows the full facts of the case to be made public - and, of course, allowing a jury to make an independent decision to find the officer not guilty (as opposed to an internal police board). I've no problem with the justice system working properly.

I doubt if there would have been the same sympathy if Connor Chapman had died in similar circumstances after wildly discharging a firearm in a crowded bar.

Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,277
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1016 on: October 24, 2024, 07:21:49 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 23, 2024, 11:30:01 am
I doubt if there would have been the same sympathy if Connor Chapman had died in similar circumstances after wildly discharging a firearm in a crowded bar.



Not sure what that has to do with this case.

Was there a need to release the Officers name ? I dont think that can have helped the safety of his family
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,345
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1017 on: October 24, 2024, 07:50:09 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 24, 2024, 07:21:49 am
Not sure what that has to do with this case.

Was there a need to release the Officers name ? I dont think that can have helped the safety of his family

Appeasement of people. Regardless of the race of the lad who was killed, with the limited information that was initially released it made the incident sound horrendous
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,277
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1018 on: October 24, 2024, 08:00:47 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on October 24, 2024, 07:50:09 am
Appeasement of people. Regardless of the race of the lad who was killed, with the limited information that was initially released it made the incident sound horrendous

People have commented on how rare it is in the Uk so I found it surprising his name was released.

I did say earlier that I thought the incident could have been handled better but didnt take into account the danger of the vehicle even at low speeds.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,097
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1019 on: October 24, 2024, 08:27:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 24, 2024, 08:00:47 am
People have commented on how rare it is in the Uk so I found it surprising his name was released.

I did say earlier that I thought the incident could have been handled better but didnt take into account the danger of the vehicle even at low speeds.

Yeah, even at slow speeds cars are dangerous. In May this year in Leeds, during a tactical stop, a copper was seriously injured as the car reversed wheile he was trying to get the passenger out, he got caught by the open door and it dragged him along the floor and ran him over, from watching the video, I doubt the car went over 10mph

In 2019, PC Andrew Harper got caught up in a tow rope and dragged for a mile to his death after stopping quad bike thieves. If this fella had gone over a police officer, he wouldn't have stopped.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1020 on: October 24, 2024, 08:38:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 24, 2024, 07:21:49 am
Not sure what that has to do with this case.

Was there a need to release the Officers name ? I dont think that can have helped the safety of his family

£100,000 bounty on the officers head from the gang Kaba belonged to apparently. The Home Secretary announced yesterday that they're going to enact legislation that ensures officers are kept anonymous unless they are found guilty in future.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,097
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1021 on: October 24, 2024, 11:56:41 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 24, 2024, 08:38:32 am
£100,000 bounty on the officers head from the gang Kaba belonged to apparently. The Home Secretary announced yesterday that they're going to enact legislation that ensures officers are kept anonymous unless they are found guilty in future.

Let the SAS deal with these lot
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,965
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1022 on: October 24, 2024, 12:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 24, 2024, 08:38:32 am
£100,000 bounty on the officers head from the gang Kaba belonged to apparently. The Home Secretary announced yesterday that they're going to enact legislation that ensures officers are kept anonymous unless they are found guilty in future.
and yet the media are still calling him an innocent black man. And his family are still portraying him as an innocent soul.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,277
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1023 on: October 24, 2024, 12:47:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 24, 2024, 08:27:19 am
Yeah, even at slow speeds cars are dangerous. In May this year in Leeds, during a tactical stop, a copper was seriously injured as the car reversed wheile he was trying to get the passenger out, he got caught by the open door and it dragged him along the floor and ran him over, from watching the video, I doubt the car went over 10mph

In 2019, PC Andrew Harper got caught up in a tow rope and dragged for a mile to his death after stopping quad bike thieves. If this fella had gone over a police officer, he wouldn't have stopped.

The Andrew Harper one led to the passing of "Harper's Law", which introduced a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment for anyone convicted of killing emergency workers.

I think I read a report that made it sound better than it was.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,807
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1024 on: October 25, 2024, 12:27:22 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 24, 2024, 12:11:47 pm
and yet the media are still calling him an innocent black man. And his family are still portraying him as an innocent soul.
His family are deluded and the whole thing has been a circus by people desperate to make it out to be a hate crime. It's shocking that the officers name was released to the public.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1025 on: October 25, 2024, 11:17:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 24, 2024, 08:27:19 am
Yeah, even at slow speeds cars are dangerous. In May this year in Leeds, during a tactical stop, a copper was seriously injured as the car reversed wheile he was trying to get the passenger out, he got caught by the open door and it dragged him along the floor and ran him over, from watching the video, I doubt the car went over 10mph

In 2019, PC Andrew Harper got caught up in a tow rope and dragged for a mile to his death after stopping quad bike thieves. If this fella had gone over a police officer, he wouldn't have stopped.



Given the positioning of the surrounding cars, crushing an officer against another car was another distinct possibility.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,345
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1026 on: October 25, 2024, 02:53:15 pm »
Think the family were ill advised by whoever represented them. They would obviously know the lads history and would have seen the bodyworn video etc from the incident
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1027 on: October 27, 2024, 10:50:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 22, 2024, 01:57:43 pm
I am - I'd like to know why so many black males are the perpertrators of and victims of violent crime, especially in London - is it peer pressure, is it a "get rich quick, fucking however I can and fuck who gets hurt", is it a lack of or a perceived lack of opportunities?

Read Native by Akala. Explains it better than anybody in this thread ever could
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 639
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1028 on: October 28, 2024, 11:33:22 am »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,323
  • JFT 97
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1029 on: November 4, 2024, 06:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on October 22, 2024, 08:19:50 pm
Hopefully the armed response units are fans of this forum and will be In touch with you soon seeking your advice on how to carry out a controlled stop properly

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6245454rj3o

Panorama has spoken to a former Met Police firearms officer who believes 24-year-old Chris Kaba would have survived the police operation to carry out an armed stop on the night of 5 September 2022, were it not for the unexpected intervention of the police car containing Sgt Blake.


On the night Mr Kaba was shot, officers in the Mets firearms unit - MO19 - had been following an Audi through south London because they knew it had been linked to a shooting the night before.

However, they had no intelligence about who was behind the wheel.

They planned to carry out an armed stop and force the driver out of the car.

But in the Streatham area, Mr Kaba unexpectedly turned into a side street where a marked police vehicle was waiting, with Sgt Blake and other armed officers inside. They had been expecting to join the back of the follow. However, the operational firearms commander (OFC) did not know they were there.

The driver of Sgt Blakes vehicle pulled forward into the road to intercept the car Mr Kaba was driving, but neither this police vehicle nor the police vehicle immediately behind the Audi boxed it in tightly, so it had room for manoeuvre. Mr Kaba then attempted to reverse his way out, ramming the police vehicle behind.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,277
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1030 on: November 5, 2024, 09:28:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on November  4, 2024, 06:32:48 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6245454rj3o

Panorama has spoken to a former Met Police firearms officer who believes 24-year-old Chris Kaba would have survived the police operation to carry out an armed stop on the night of 5 September 2022, were it not for the unexpected intervention of the police car containing Sgt Blake.


On the night Mr Kaba was shot, officers in the Mets firearms unit - MO19 - had been following an Audi through south London because they knew it had been linked to a shooting the night before.

However, they had no intelligence about who was behind the wheel.

They planned to carry out an armed stop and force the driver out of the car.

But in the Streatham area, Mr Kaba unexpectedly turned into a side street where a marked police vehicle was waiting, with Sgt Blake and other armed officers inside. They had been expecting to join the back of the follow. However, the operational firearms commander (OFC) did not know they were there.

The driver of Sgt Blakes vehicle pulled forward into the road to intercept the car Mr Kaba was driving, but neither this police vehicle nor the police vehicle immediately behind the Audi boxed it in tightly, so it had room for manoeuvre. Mr Kaba then attempted to reverse his way out, ramming the police vehicle behind.

Are you sure they didnt know they were down side street ? Seems a bit amateurish if not.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,323
  • JFT 97
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1031 on: November 6, 2024, 12:02:04 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November  5, 2024, 09:28:15 am
Are you sure they didnt know they were down side street ? Seems a bit amateurish if not.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjQ6gYHEsVs

This is good footage. They were just about to do a controlled stop when Kaba unexpectedly turned down a side road. It was only after he turned down the side that they decided in a split second to do it there and then. The front car and back car should have blocked him in. Once they failed to do that then they had lost control.

Blake's car would have been one of a number of cars in the area.
« Last Edit: November 6, 2024, 12:05:59 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,062
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 11:36:38 am »
Police incompetence on a grand scale, no wonder women don't bother reporting sexual offences. Both the Met and Lancashire police complicit.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvgwp4059xgo
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 