Panorama has spoken to a former Met Police firearms officer who believes 24-year-old Chris Kaba would have survived the police operation to carry out an armed stop on the night of 5 September 2022, were it not for the unexpected intervention of the police car containing Sgt Blake.On the night Mr Kaba was shot, officers in the Mets firearms unit - MO19 - had been following an Audi through south London because they knew it had been linked to a shooting the night before.However, they had no intelligence about who was behind the wheel.They planned to carry out an armed stop and force the driver out of the car.But in the Streatham area, Mr Kaba unexpectedly turned into a side street where a marked police vehicle was waiting, with Sgt Blake and other armed officers inside. They had been expecting to join the back of the follow. However, the operational firearms commander (OFC) did not know they were there.The driver of Sgt Blakes vehicle pulled forward into the road to intercept the car Mr Kaba was driving, but neither this police vehicle nor the police vehicle immediately behind the Audi boxed it in tightly, so it had room for manoeuvre. Mr Kaba then attempted to reverse his way out, ramming the police vehicle behind.