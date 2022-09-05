No armed police officer in this country should be shooting anyone in the middle of the forehead as a matter of course regardless of the situation.



A kill shot should only be taken once all other forms of de-escalation and disarming techniques have been exhausted and there is a clear and obvious risk to life of non-officers (I would personally be of the opinion that does not apply here). Martyn Blake will have to live with that choice



I know the media are going to go into making sure he is a gangsta, arrested for affray and under investigation for attempted murder. None of which he means he deserved to be shot.



Maybe a firearms unit should be more a part of the army rather than a SO19 style police.