Author Topic: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.  (Read 88261 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #960 on: Today at 11:09:57 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/22/chris-kaba-shot-man-in-club-and-was-alleged-core-member-of-london-gang

This gives a lot more context around why armed police were used to bring stop the car that he was driving.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #961 on: Today at 11:13:20 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:09:57 am
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/22/chris-kaba-shot-man-in-club-and-was-alleged-core-member-of-london-gang

This gives a lot more context around why armed police were used to bring stop the car that he was driving.

I posted the same thing.

The jury were unaware of this too.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #962 on: Today at 11:17:03 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:13:20 am
I posted the same thing.

The jury were unaware of this too.

You beat me by seconds. I find it mad that the CPS were aware of all this yet still decided to charge and that a judge found that it was irrelevant for the jury to know about. A violent gang member who had recently shot a rival gang member twice was driving a car that had been linked to gun shootings in the past and tried to ram its way past police officers? Its pretty easy to see why shots were fired.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #963 on: Today at 11:21:06 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:17:03 am
You beat me by seconds. I find it mad that the CPS were aware of all this yet still decided to charge and that a judge found that it was irrelevant for the jury to know about. A violent gang member who had recently shot a rival gang member twice was driving a car that had been linked to gun shootings in the past and tried to ram its way past police officers? Its pretty easy to see why shots were fired.

One shot was fired and they were aware the car was linked to a shooting.

They werent aware of his criminal past.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #964 on: Today at 11:24:40 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:21:06 am
One shot was fired and they were aware the car was linked to a shooting.

They werent aware of his criminal past.

I'm pretty sure they'd be aware who a senior member of one of the biggest gangs in the area was
Offline Nick110581

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #965 on: Today at 11:25:25 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:24:40 am
I'm pretty sure they'd be aware who a senior member of one of the biggest gangs in the area was

The jury werent.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #966 on: Today at 11:29:40 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:09:57 am
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/oct/22/chris-kaba-shot-man-in-club-and-was-alleged-core-member-of-london-gang

This gives a lot more context around why armed police were used to bring stop the car that he was driving.

Quote
Chris Kaba, the unarmed man killed by a police firearms officer, was pictured on CCTV shooting a man on a nightclub dancefloor and was alleged to be a core member of a London gang, it can be revealed.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that details of Kabas criminal past could be released, a day after a Metropolitan police officer, Martyn Blake, was cleared of murdering him.

Kabas family had tried to prevent publication of the information. Details of Kabas past offending were not put before the jury in the murder trial at the Old Bailey because the judge, Mr Justice Goss, ruled they were not relevant.

Blake, at the point he pulled the trigger on 5 September 2022, did not kno
w these details and did not know who was in the Audi Q8, which police believed was linked to a firearms incident the night before.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:24:40 am
I'm pretty sure they'd be aware who a senior member of one of the biggest gangs in the area was

You would be wrong.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #967 on: Today at 11:58:08 am »
No armed police officer in this country should be shooting anyone in the middle of the forehead as a matter of course regardless of the situation.

A kill shot should only be taken once all other forms of de-escalation and disarming techniques have been exhausted and there is a clear and obvious risk to life of non-officers (I would personally be of the opinion that does not apply here). Martyn Blake will have to live with that choice 

I know the media are going to go into making sure he is a gangsta, arrested for affray and under investigation for attempted murder. None of which he means he deserved to be shot.

Maybe a firearms unit should be more a part of the army rather than a SO19 style police.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #968 on: Today at 12:02:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:58:08 am
No armed police officer in this country should be shooting anyone in the middle of the forehead as a matter of course regardless of the situation.

A kill shot should only be taken once all other forms of de-escalation and disarming techniques have been exhausted and there is a clear and obvious risk to life of non-officers (I would personally be of the opinion that does not apply here). Martyn Blake will have to live with that choice 

I know the media are going to go into making sure he is a gangsta, arrested for affray and under investigation for attempted murder. None of which he means he deserved to be shot.

Maybe a firearms unit should be more a part of the army rather than a SO19 style police.

How do you propose they de-escalate someone trying to ram their way through you with a car?
Online rob1966

« Reply #969 on: Today at 12:03:51 pm »
Oh look, it's been revealed Kaba was a principle gun man for the 67 gang and had been charged that week for shooting someone

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clyly5122yeo
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #970 on: Today at 12:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:02:07 pm
How do you propose they de-escalate someone trying to ram their way through you with a car?

Tazer, rubber ammunition, a shot to the shoulder, stomach, leg.

A stinger to the tyres, Helicopter support to track the car if it were to get away.

 Anything other than getting 50 extra points for a Call of Duty headshot
Online rob1966

« Reply #971 on: Today at 12:05:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:58:08 am
No armed police officer in this country should be shooting anyone in the middle of the forehead as a matter of course regardless of the situation.

A kill shot should only be taken once all other forms of de-escalation and disarming techniques have been exhausted and there is a clear and obvious risk to life of non-officers (I would personally be of the opinion that does not apply here). Martyn Blake will have to live with that choice 

I know the media are going to go into making sure he is a gangsta, arrested for affray and under investigation for attempted murder. None of which he means he deserved to be shot.

Maybe a firearms unit should be more a part of the army rather than a SO19 style police.

I guarantee you a soldier sticks more than one round in his head. And someone behind the wheel in a Q8 is only really presenting their head and neck as a target anyway.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #972 on: Today at 12:08:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:05:37 pm
Tazer, rubber ammunition, a shot to the shoulder, stomach, leg.

A stinger to the tyres, Helicopter support to track the car if it were to get away.

 Anything other than getting 50 extra points for a Call of Duty headshot

Going to need you to explain to me what use a tazer would be when it hits a car, or rubber bullets for that matter. How's he going to shoot his stomach and legs through a car?

Helicopter's are useless when someone's trying to run over one of your colleagues.
Online thaddeus

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #973 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:29:40 am
Blake, at the point he pulled the trigger on 5 September 2022, did not know these details and did not know who was in the Audi Q8, which police believed was linked to a firearms incident the night before.
Yes.  I think it was the right decision by the judge to withhold that evidence but it's also broadly useful for the wider population to have a bit of context as to why the police were trying to make the arrest in the first place.

The jury were tasked with deciding if Blake had murdered Kaba and they were presented with the evidence to make that judgement.  To make that judgement it was right that they had the same information that Blake had at the time of the incident.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #974 on: Today at 12:16:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:05:37 pm
Tazer, rubber ammunition, a shot to the shoulder, stomach, leg.

A stinger to the tyres, Helicopter support to track the car if it were to get away.

 Anything other than getting 50 extra points for a Call of Duty headshot

Sounds like youre an apologist for armed London gangsters.

Id have thought early death by gun was an occupational hazard for a gun toting gangster, much the same as boredom is an occupational hazard in my line of work.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #975 on: Today at 12:31:31 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:58:08 am
No armed police officer in this country should be shooting anyone in the middle of the forehead as a matter of course regardless of the situation.

A kill shot should only be taken once all other forms of de-escalation and disarming techniques have been exhausted and there is a clear and obvious risk to life of non-officers (I would personally be of the opinion that does not apply here). Martyn Blake will have to live with that choice 

I know the media are going to go into making sure he is a gangsta, arrested for affray and under investigation for attempted murder. None of which he means he deserved to be shot.

Maybe a firearms unit should be more a part of the army rather than a SO19 style police.

Fantasy land. Maybe we should politely ask them to stop trying to ram their way through so we can kindly request they step out. That way we can ensure we only shoot them in the shoulder. Or ask them to duke it out over a game of backgammon.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #976 on: Today at 12:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 12:16:27 pm
Sounds like youre an apologist for armed London gangsters.

Id have thought early death by gun was an occupational hazard for a gun toting gangster, much the same as boredom is an occupational hazard in my line of work.

And you sound like a Thin Blue Line, Blue Lives Matter supporter.....

I believe that no one (absolutely no one) deserves to be shot in the head as the first method of dealing with a situation (doesn't matter if its urban London or West Bank Israel). But I'm going to be a minority I guess...
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #977 on: Today at 12:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:31:31 pm
Fantasy land. Maybe we should politely ask them to stop trying to ram their way through so we can kindly request they step out. That way we can ensure we only shoot them in the shoulder. Or ask them to duke it out over a game of backgammon.

Or maybe we shoot them all and turn it into Call of Duty. Extra points for a headshot
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #978 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:36:34 pm
Or maybe we shoot them all and turn it into Call of Duty. Extra points for a headshot

What youre asking from an armed police officer is absolutely mind boggling. You want them to be put in a situation where they have to try and de-escalate situations with people whore seriously dangerous and usually wont go quietly before they can even shoot them. All this happens at break neck speed with incalculable quick fire decisions. Id suggest precisely 0 people would put themselves in that situation.

Also, police do what youre suggesting as much as they physically are able. Go and look at the stats, police killing people in the UK is exceedingly rare. Armed police shooting unarmed people is really not a big problem or something worthy of attention, people whore wanted for some serious crimes and then behave erratically when police try to arrest them are the problem.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #979 on: Today at 01:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:12:54 pm
They certainly seem keen to shoot young black men.

Just for clarification are you referring to the armed police or Chris Kaba and his gang
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #980 on: Today at 01:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 01:01:51 pm
Just for clarification are you referring to the armed police or Chris Kaba and his gang

Can't remember the dates, but 48% of incidents involving armed police shootings (between a certain time), were on black people, and 43% of those, were fatal.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #981 on: Today at 01:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:08:07 pm
Can't remember the dates, but 48% of incidents involving armed police shootings (between a certain time), were on black people, and 43% of those, were fatal.

According to inquest.org.uk there have been 62 people shot and killed by police since 2000. So while the headline figures of 43% being fatal looks really bad it amounts to around 30 being killed in 24 years. I dont think thats enough to qualify as police being keen to shoot black people as you described.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #982 on: Today at 01:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:08:07 pm
Can't remember the dates, but 48% of incidents involving armed police shootings (between a certain time), were on black people, and 43% of those, were fatal.

Since 1990 there have been 83 fatal shootings by police in the UK. That's 83 in 34 years.

https://www.inquest.org.uk/fatal-police-shootings

That's remarkably low for a nation our size and in comparison to pretty much any other nation.

It demonstrates our police are are the opposite of keen to shoot anyone.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #983 on: Today at 01:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:17:21 pm
Since 1990 there have been 83 fatal shootings by police in the UK. That's 83 in 34 years.

https://www.inquest.org.uk/fatal-police-shootings

That's remarkably low for a nation our size and in comparison to pretty much any other nation.

It demonstrates our police are are the opposite of keen to shoot anyone.

Perhaps I will rephrase.

The numbers are small, however, you are more likely to be shot and killed, if you are black.

Now, we can discuss the reasons why that may be..........societal issues, crime issues, etc.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #984 on: Today at 01:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:08:07 pm
Can't remember the dates, but 48% of incidents involving armed police shootings (between a certain time), were on black people, and 43% of those, were fatal.

But that will be a tiny sample. The amount of actual jobs armed police attend in a day, week, month a year where they don't arm, or don't have to shoot will be massive. The amount of times an officer has to shoot someone compared to not will be massive, and the race of the people involved won't be recorded. You only record race for a use of force, a recorded crime or a stop search
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #985 on: Today at 01:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 01:21:45 pm
But that will be a tiny sample. The amount of actual jobs armed police attend in a day, week, month a year where they don't arm, or don't have to shoot will be massive. The amount of times an officer has to shoot someone compared to not will be massive, and the race of the people involved won't be recorded. You only record race for a use of force, a recorded crime or a stop search

Yes, but they are the ones more likely to be shot and killed.  Whay is that?  I'm interested in data.  What is that data telling us.....?
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #986 on: Today at 01:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:31:03 pm
Yes, but they are the ones more likely to be shot and killed.  Whay is that?  I'm interested in data.  What is that data telling us.....?

That the police in this country have a very disciplined armed division that kills very few people relative the UK's size. One that we should be proud of rather than seek to undermine.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #987 on: Today at 01:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:31:03 pm
Yes, but they are the ones more likely to be shot and killed.  Whay is that?  I'm interested in data.  What is that data telling us.....?
"Despite making up only 13% of Londons total population, black Londoners account for 45% of Londons knife murder victims, 61% of knife murder perpetrators and 53% of knife crime perpetrators.

With regards to the people proceeded against for the offence of homicide during 2021, the following figures apply:

Male 222 (96%)
Female 10 (4%)

White 67 (29%)
Black 134 (58%)
Asian 25 (11%)
Other 2 (1%)
Unknown 4 (2%)"


I imagine its probably due to the fact they are interacting with the law more. Either way, the UK doesn't have a police shooting innocent people problem like America. It's bizarre people are trying to bring American problems into the uk. We have one of the best police forces in the world when it comes to gun safety.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #988 on: Today at 01:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:31:03 pm
Yes, but they are the ones more likely to be shot and killed.  Whay is that?  I'm interested in data.  What is that data telling us.....?

That sometimes you shouldnt look too hard for where theres very little. When youre dealing with such small samples theyre more vulnerable to a myriad of factors.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #989 on: Today at 01:51:58 pm »
So, nobody is interested in the underlining factors.  Fair enough.

I've heard various opinions on the matter.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #990 on: Today at 01:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:38:42 pm
That the police in this country have a very disciplined armed division that kills very few people relative the UK's size. One that we should be proud of rather than seek to undermine.

Who's seeking to undermine.......?  Seems that people in here just want someone to go at, so I'm off.

As someone who has a science background, I'm genuinely interested in what the data may say to us.

Are there any underpinning social factors?  Why are blacks more likely to be shot?  Are they more likely to be criminals?  Are young black men more likely to be mixed up in crime?  Is it related to social background?  Is there racial profiling, happening?  Are blacks more likely to come from deprived backgrounds, thus have poorer life chances, thus, more likely to have contact with the police?
Online rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #991 on: Today at 01:54:06 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:34:26 pm
And you sound like a Thin Blue Line, Blue Lives Matter supporter.....

I believe that no one (absolutely no one) deserves to be shot in the head as the first method of dealing with a situation (doesn't matter if its urban London or West Bank Israel). But I'm going to be a minority I guess...

Go and find somewhere that does scenario training like happened in this case and get them to put you in the role of the SO15 officer and see how easy it is to do what you think they should have done.
Offline ...

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #992 on: Today at 01:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:25:25 am
The jury werent.

That is mental
Online rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #993 on: Today at 01:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:51:58 pm
So, nobody is interested in the underlining factors.  Fair enough.

I've heard various opinions on the matter.

I am - I'd like to know why so many black males are the perpertrators of and victims of violent crime, especially in London - is it peer pressure, is it a "get rich quick, fucking however I can and fuck who gets hurt", is it a lack of or a perceived lack of opportunities?
Offline ...

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #994 on: Today at 02:05:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:57:43 pm
I am - I'd like to know why so many black males are the perpertrators of and victims of violent crime, especially in London - is it peer pressure, is it a "get rich quick, fucking however I can and fuck who gets hurt", is it a lack of or a perceived lack of opportunities?

Is that a rhetorical question?
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #995 on: Today at 02:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:53:47 pm
Who's seeking to undermine.......?  Seems that people in here just want someone to go at, so I'm off.

As someone who has a science background, I'm genuinely interested in what the data may say to us.

Are there any underpinning social factors?  Why are blacks more likely to be shot?  Are they more likely to be criminals?  Are young black men more likely to be mixed up in crime?  Is it related to social background?  Is there racial profiling, happening?  Are blacks more likely to come from deprived backgrounds, thus have poorer life chances, thus, more likely to have contact with the police?

Stevensr123 has posted some more data above that may be a starting point for the discussion if that's where you want to take it. It makes pretty depressing reading.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #996 on: Today at 02:52:08 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:44:02 pm
It's bizarre people are trying to bring American problems into the uk.


I think, in a very general sense, this is one of the problems, parts of American culture are often attractive to some who feel outside a British culture which is confused and has a feeling of irrelevance to them.
