If a car is flagged for a firearms offence what would you recommend other than a hard stop by firearms officers? I dont understand what the middle of the night has to do with it either. Do guns go to sleep at night? Is it like Covid when it became active in pubs after 8pm?



A car is not a firearm and a car can't pull a trigger. In of itself a car that is linked to a firearms offense does not pose any risk to the public.We have policing by consent in the UK. Obviously everybody has different opinions about what levels of force/intervention are appropriate in different circumstances so the police have a difficult task to navigate. But for my part an appropriate response when the only intelligence is that the car is linked to an offense and they have no idea who is driving it would have been to tail the car to its destination and either come back the next day with a warrant or if they really wanted to intervene immediately leave that until the cars destination so that the driver is out of the car.Contrast this situation with the one with Mark Duggan where the police had specific intelligence that a) he was in possession of a firearm and b) that he was intending on using it immediately and they knew that he was in the vehicle they were following. In that situation the hard stop seemed much more appropriate.The point about this happening at night is that after dark everyone is more on edge and everything seems to happen more quickly compared to daylight. Kaba's death came about by his own mistake in panicking and trying to drive off and by the policeman's (honest) mistake in misjudging the threat posed. I don't think it is idle speculation to wonder whether either of them might had made different decisions in daylight.Re the comparison with America I agree but would also point out that just as officers shooting to kill is very rare in comparison to the US, so is the attempted use of lethal force by criminals towards the police.