Author Topic: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.

Henry Gale

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
March 13, 2024, 03:29:48 pm
The Police have an incredibly hard job and generally do it very well. Unfortunately there's a few bad apples the same as in most jobs but overall do a great job considering how hard it is at the moment,
jillc

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
September 27, 2024, 12:20:40 pm
According to the Independent seven police offers are facing a discharge case over illegally looking at Sarah's case notes in the week of her murder. One of them is a female officer. It's demoralizing how bad the Met is now.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/sarah-everard-met-officer-files-gross-misconduct-b2619544.html
Nobby Reserve

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
September 27, 2024, 02:13:27 pm
Quote from: jillc on September 27, 2024, 12:20:40 pm
According to the Independent seven police offers are facing a discharge case over illegally looking at Sarah's case notes in the week of her murder. One of them is a female officer. It's demoralizing how bad the Met is now.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/sarah-everard-met-officer-files-gross-misconduct-b2619544.html


Horrible

(and, as per the rapist Fayed thread, the corrupt Met up to its neck in helping the cover-up)

Mumm-Ra

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
September 27, 2024, 03:40:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 27, 2024, 02:13:27 pm

Horrible

(and, as per the rapist Fayed thread, the corrupt Met up to its neck in helping the cover-up)

Not following you there, what was the cover up on the link Jill posted?

That doesn't seem like much to get upset about for me. They shouldn't be looking at the files and should be disciplined for it, maybe even fired, but it's just human nature innit, everyone would be curious to know the inside scoop if something like that happened. If they were posting the info online or selling it to the papers that's a different story and way more serious (like the people - cops I think - who shared the Kobe Bryant death pics)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
September 27, 2024, 05:59:07 pm
Some of our Police are evil, others are thick as shit & a few are decent people.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
September 30, 2024, 12:03:42 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 27, 2024, 03:40:15 pm
Not following you there, what was the cover up on the link Jill posted?

That doesn't seem like much to get upset about for me. They shouldn't be looking at the files and should be disciplined for it, maybe even fired, but it's just human nature innit, everyone would be curious to know the inside scoop if something like that happened. If they were posting the info online or selling it to the papers that's a different story and way more serious (like the people - cops I think - who shared the Kobe Bryant death pics)


The cover-up of the Fayed rapes and sexual assaults.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 4, 2024, 10:21:34 pm
Met effectively decides that racial profiling is fine.

Absolute c*nts

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckgnln17zn6o



Nick110581

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 12, 2024, 09:41:54 pm
This story is insane:

https://metro.co.uk/2024/07/15/met-detective-sacked-sex-drug-allegations-dies-prison-21229122/amp/

Paid £400k whilst suspended for his behaviour. Worked on rape cases and took advantage of victims.

Its absolutely batshit how bad this is.
reddebs

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 12, 2024, 10:06:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 12, 2024, 09:41:54 pm
This story is insane:

https://metro.co.uk/2024/07/15/met-detective-sacked-sex-drug-allegations-dies-prison-21229122/amp/

Paid £400k whilst suspended for his behaviour. Worked on rape cases and took advantage of victims.

Its absolutely batshit how bad this is.

I'd say it's pretty standard for the Met to be honest. 

I get that employment law states that 'suspended on full pay' whilst an investigation is ongoing but 7 fucking years, seriously? 

My investigations were less than a month before a disciplinary hearing took place.  Ok they weren't as serious as these allegations but this has got to be a massive area of improvement for police forces in particular.

The amount of money wasted on paying these motherfuckers whilst their superiors twiddle their thumbs is totally unacceptable and does absolutely nothing to improve the public opinion on them cleaning their act up.
Nick110581

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 13, 2024, 08:44:08 am
Quote from: reddebs on October 12, 2024, 10:06:09 pm
I'd say it's pretty standard for the Met to be honest. 

I get that employment law states that 'suspended on full pay' whilst an investigation is ongoing but 7 fucking years, seriously? 

My investigations were less than a month before a disciplinary hearing took place.  Ok they weren't as serious as these allegations but this has got to be a massive area of improvement for police forces in particular.

The amount of money wasted on paying these motherfuckers whilst their superiors twiddle their thumbs is totally unacceptable and does absolutely nothing to improve the public opinion on them cleaning their act up.

Some industries wouldnt even pay you.
reddebs

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 13, 2024, 09:05:37 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 13, 2024, 08:44:08 am
Some industries wouldnt even pay you.

Very true.
So Howard Philips

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 13, 2024, 01:47:58 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 12, 2024, 10:06:09 pm
I'd say it's pretty standard for the Met to be honest. 

I get that employment law states that 'suspended on full pay' whilst an investigation is ongoing but 7 fucking years, seriously? 

My investigations were less than a month before a disciplinary hearing took place.  Ok they weren't as serious as these allegations but this has got to be a massive area of improvement for police forces in particular.

The amount of money wasted on paying these motherfuckers whilst their superiors twiddle their thumbs is totally unacceptable and does absolutely nothing to improve the public opinion on them cleaning their act up.

Youll find the NHS is just as bad, particularly for senior staff.
reddebs

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 13, 2024, 08:23:43 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 13, 2024, 01:47:58 pm
Youll find the NHS is just as bad, particularly for senior staff.

It seems the more senior people are within an organisation, the harder it is to remove them from their posts.
Millie

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 14, 2024, 08:00:05 am
Quote from: reddebs on October 13, 2024, 08:23:43 pm
It seems the more senior people are within an organisation, the harder it is to remove them from their posts.

Probably because they can afford the lawyers the lower downs can't.
Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 14, 2024, 10:16:05 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 13, 2024, 01:47:58 pm
Youll find the NHS is just as bad, particularly for senior staff.

The public sector has some institutional issues, overall.
Oh Campione

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 14, 2024, 10:28:15 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 13, 2024, 08:44:08 am
Some industries wouldnt even pay you.

Not in the UK, the norm would be full pay - you legally need it wrote into a contract of employment and can't legally be used as a punishment or imply they are guilty so it really doesn't happen very much at all.  Even if it is in the contract it can go to tribunal very easily and gets argued they have been deemed guilty and not treated fairly
Nick110581

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 14, 2024, 03:30:48 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on October 14, 2024, 10:28:15 am
Not in the UK, the norm would be full pay - you legally need it wrote into a contract of employment and can't legally be used as a punishment or imply they are guilty so it really doesn't happen very much at all.  Even if it is in the contract it can go to tribunal very easily and gets argued they have been deemed guilty and not treated fairly

The norm wouldnt be full pay for seven years
AlphaDelta

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 14, 2024, 05:52:27 pm
My oldest friend who I have known since we started nursery together (44 years ago) was a Sergeant in the Met until he retired recently.

He was actually sacked and reinstated after appeal, but not before his life was made an absolute living hell by them. He finished up despising them, despite being a keen, fresh-faced young copper 20 odd years ago.

His wrong-doing was whilst he was a custody sergeant at an inner-London police station a career criminal was brought in who was apparently a particularly arrogant person to deal with. When my mate asked him his name to start recording his details, this guy literally hawked up a mouth full of phlegm and spat into the face of my mate. He told me it went into his mouth, into his eyes, the lot, and this guy stood there smirking at him. Unfortunately my mate lost his rag and promptly spat back into the 'startled' face of the crim. This was observed by another cop who reported what my mate had done.

Don't get my wrong, spitting at someone is the lowest of lows, its pretty much inexcusable. All I can say is I guess everyone has their breaking point and if someone spat in my face, I genuinely don't know how I would react.

Anyway, my mate was arrested for assault, literally handcuffed at home in front of his wife and children and treated extremely poorly by the Met. I don't know how, but he ended up getting his job back after being sacked and as I said, retired last year.

He tells me now what we all know, moral is at rock bottom, people are fighting to get out, its corrupt and needs massive rebuilding.
Oh Campione

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 15, 2024, 12:43:00 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 14, 2024, 03:30:48 pm
The norm wouldnt be full pay for seven years

It would if the investigation took that long.  The real issue seems to be in the HR department, ridiculous any investigation could take this long.  He didn't desrve any money and no victim should suffer for so long without any justice being delivered
reddebs

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
October 15, 2024, 01:24:27 pm
What is also a huge issue with investigations taking so long is that if and when a case goes to court, or an actual disciplinary how the fuck do you remember the intricate details of the event.

That makes it even easier for the defence barrister to tie the witnesses in knots, confuse them and make them feel responsible for the abuse!
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c17lk592ygdo

Not sure if this is the right thread for the above considering its original title but I think quite a lot of things to do with the Met have been put in here recently. Today the firearms officer who shot Chris Kaba was found not guilty of murder.
Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Yesterday at 06:10:55 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c17lk592ygdo

Not sure if this is the right thread for the above considering its original title but I think quite a lot of things to do with the Met have been put in here recently. Today the firearms officer who shot Chris Kaba was found not guilty of murder.

Not sure what to say to this, haven't been following the case, that deeply.

I will say that no police officer has ever been convicted of murder, though, while on the job.
gazzalfc

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Yesterday at 06:22:48 pm
Firearms officers went on strike when he was charged. They would have collapsed all firearms policing had he been found guilty.

He had very good legal support and got his mates to back him up on the stand. There was only ever going to be one verdict at that point.

Standard 'had he been white?'

There is supposed to be a vigil tonight. Let's see how that goes
Nick110581

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Yesterday at 06:26:27 pm
The bodycam footage doesnt really correlate with the story from the Officer. He claimed he shot him as risk to life of officers.

Chris also wasnt armed.
Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Yesterday at 07:12:54 pm
They certainly seem keen to shoot young black men.
harryc

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm
The Copper was found not guilty by a jury.

Of course could have all been avoided if he didnt try to use his 2 tonne car as a battering ram.
rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:26:27 pm
The bodycam footage doesnt really correlate with the story from the Officer. He claimed he shot him as risk to life of officers.

Chris also wasnt armed.

The car was linked to a shooting though, so they have to assume he is armed, which is why they deployed the armed units and you can see from the helicopter footage one office has jumped on the bonnet of the car as he was ramming it, and there is another next to and a third moves in behind the one who takes the shot, there's also about 4 or 5 to the right of the car, so they are all in danger of being run over and killed
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Today at 01:15:09 am
I think you can see from the footage how quickly the stop got out of hand and I guess the jury felt that the officers concern for his colleagues' safety was reasonable enough to justify taking the shot.

There are still massive questions for the Met to answer once again though. If you step back from the immediate actions of the officer, the police essentially created a situation where one bad decision by an otherwise innocent man led to him being shot dead. There was less than 20 minutes between the car getting flagged and the shooting. There doesn't seem to have been anywhere near enough justification to be sending out firearms officers to do a hard stop on an unknown person in the middle of the night. It feels like Jean Charles de Menezes all over again - if anything even less justified.

FWIW just speaking anecdotally as someone who still works in Brixton and used to live there the police and in particular the plain clothes police still tear around the streets as if they are in the Sweeney in a way it feels like you hardly ever see elsewhere in London. From an outsiders perspective there still seems to be a real attitude problem amongst the police in the area which seems to have ended up with this tragedy.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
Today at 02:03:05 am
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:15:09 am
I think you can see from the footage how quickly the stop got out of hand and I guess the jury felt that the officers concern for his colleagues' safety was reasonable enough to justify taking the shot.

There are still massive questions for the Met to answer once again though. If you step back from the immediate actions of the officer, the police essentially created a situation where one bad decision by an otherwise innocent man led to him being shot dead. There was less than 20 minutes between the car getting flagged and the shooting. There doesn't seem to have been anywhere near enough justification to be sending out firearms officers to do a hard stop on an unknown person in the middle of the night. It feels like Jean Charles de Menezes all over again - if anything even less justified.

FWIW just speaking anecdotally as someone who still works in Brixton and used to live there the police and in particular the plain clothes police still tear around the streets as if they are in the Sweeney in a way it feels like you hardly ever see elsewhere in London. From an outsiders perspective there still seems to be a real attitude problem amongst the police in the area which seems to have ended up with this tragedy.

The car had credible intelligence for firearms. Only firearms officers in turn can stop it... Any other unit, uniformed or other could pass sightings but that's it. It will have had pre emptive tactics discussed once the intel was graded
