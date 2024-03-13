« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.  (Read 81051 times)

Offline Henry Gale

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #920 on: March 13, 2024, 03:29:48 pm »
The Police have an incredibly hard job and generally do it very well. Unfortunately there's a few bad apples the same as in most jobs but overall do a great job considering how hard it is at the moment,
Offline jillc

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #921 on: September 27, 2024, 12:20:40 pm »
According to the Independent seven police offers are facing a discharge case over illegally looking at Sarah's case notes in the week of her murder. One of them is a female officer. It's demoralizing how bad the Met is now.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/sarah-everard-met-officer-files-gross-misconduct-b2619544.html
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #922 on: September 27, 2024, 02:13:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 27, 2024, 12:20:40 pm
According to the Independent seven police offers are facing a discharge case over illegally looking at Sarah's case notes in the week of her murder. One of them is a female officer. It's demoralizing how bad the Met is now.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/sarah-everard-met-officer-files-gross-misconduct-b2619544.html


Horrible

(and, as per the rapist Fayed thread, the corrupt Met up to its neck in helping the cover-up)

Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #923 on: September 27, 2024, 03:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 27, 2024, 02:13:27 pm

Horrible

(and, as per the rapist Fayed thread, the corrupt Met up to its neck in helping the cover-up)

Not following you there, what was the cover up on the link Jill posted?

That doesn't seem like much to get upset about for me. They shouldn't be looking at the files and should be disciplined for it, maybe even fired, but it's just human nature innit, everyone would be curious to know the inside scoop if something like that happened. If they were posting the info online or selling it to the papers that's a different story and way more serious (like the people - cops I think - who shared the Kobe Bryant death pics)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #924 on: September 27, 2024, 05:59:07 pm »
Some of our Police are evil, others are thick as shit & a few are decent people.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #925 on: Today at 12:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 27, 2024, 03:40:15 pm
Not following you there, what was the cover up on the link Jill posted?

That doesn't seem like much to get upset about for me. They shouldn't be looking at the files and should be disciplined for it, maybe even fired, but it's just human nature innit, everyone would be curious to know the inside scoop if something like that happened. If they were posting the info online or selling it to the papers that's a different story and way more serious (like the people - cops I think - who shared the Kobe Bryant death pics)


The cover-up of the Fayed rapes and sexual assaults.

