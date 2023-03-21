« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.  (Read 60112 times)

Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #880 on: March 21, 2023, 02:37:07 pm »
What I don't get with all the internal stuff is how nobody is accountable, or I should say responsible, or why nothing seems to be done when a complaint is made.

Having been a manager myself, following grievance procedures, all the documented investigations with witnesses etc how the hell can an organisation like the police not follow proper procedures or take action.

FFS I'm a hairdresser but I would never allow shit like that to happen amongst my colleagues.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #881 on: March 21, 2023, 03:22:46 pm »

'Casey Review: Met rotten to core, says Stephen Lawrence's mother':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65025563 (including some grim reading from black & Asian officers' accounts)


.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #882 on: March 21, 2023, 03:45:39 pm »
Getting harder to tell the difference between the police and the criminals every day.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #883 on: March 21, 2023, 05:22:54 pm »

Lets not forget that when the McPherson report was published in the wake of Stephen Lawrences murder, it called the police institutionally racist. The Tories and the right wing rags bridled at that and repeatedly challenged that description and gave the police the cover they needed to not change their ways.

Heres an example but if you Google it youll find dozens of articles like it.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/comment/4257715/Its-time-to-bin-the-report-that-undermines-the-police.html

The Tory vermin should be held to account for enabling this.


Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #884 on: March 21, 2023, 05:53:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 21, 2023, 10:12:11 am
The fact they wont use the term 'institutional' means they will never change.

Before they can start fixing the problem, first they have to admit they have a problem in the first place.

Its all ok, Bravermans got their backs.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/suella-braverman-met-police-institutional-racism-b2305115.html
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #885 on: March 25, 2023, 03:24:33 pm »
Police in England and Wales evading public scrutiny by deleting misconduct outcomes from websites

Observer investigation finds case of Met officer and serial rapist David Carrick among dozens removed from police websites

Quote
Police forces in England and Wales have been accused of trying to evade public scrutiny after an Observer investigation found that the outcomes of dozens of officer misconduct cases have been deleted from their websites.

They include some of the most serious cases of criminality, including that of the serial rapist David Carrick.

An analysis of misconduct trials at 43 forces found the vast majority were either failing to publicise cases, despite a legal obligation to do so, or deleting misconduct cases from their websites after 28 days. Misconduct hearings can relate to any reason an officer is fired from the job including cases related to sexual offences or domestic violence.

The Police (Conduct) Regulations were introduced in 2020 to help forces act with honesty and integrity, according to the National Police Chiefs Council, in part by improving the transparency of misconduct hearings.

The law specifically calls on forces to publicise the results of misconduct hearings as soon as practicable after the officer has been notified of the outcome of the proceedings.

But analysis of the misconduct cases listed at every police force in England and Wales since December found that the records at 72% of forces were incomplete. Many were missing more than half or all of the misconduct outcomes.

While some forces openly declared on their sites that they removed all cases after 28 days, making use of a loophole in the regulations, in others it was less clear as to whether they had removed cases or simply failed to upload them in the first place.

On March 16, when the Observer analysed the records, 23 police forces, including some of the nations largest, had listed no outcomes online for 2023. Many forces listed no cases whatsoever.

Evidence from legal websites, regional news stories and other third-party sites shows that many of them have conducted misconduct hearings in that period.

The Metropolitan police was one of the worst offenders. This newspaper found records of 31 officers dealing with misconduct hearings that occurred or were publicised during the period of late November to 16 March, roughly a quarter of the number listed nationwide. However, only 17 of those were still listed on the Mets website on 16 March, when our analysis was carried out. The 14 purged or unreleased misconduct cases included many involving serious criminal misconduct, including that of serial rapist David Carrick.

In January, a hearing at the Met found Carrick, 48, guilty of gross misconduct and fired him from the force after he had pleaded guilty at Southwark crown court to raping at least 12 women over the course of a 17-year reign of terror. He was handed 36 life sentences and must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.

The Met confirmed to the Observer that it had removed Carricks case 28 days after it was uploaded on 19 January.

However, a large number of misconduct hearings that have occurred before and since Carricks are currently on the Mets site, potentially making it seem to those looking at the site that his case did not happen.

Failing to share the outcome of misconduct hearings, or removing them at best shows a lack of candour and transparency and at worst, wilful obstruction of outside scrutiny, said Kevin Blowe, campaigns coordinator for the police reform group Netpol.

The news comes after a report last week from Baroness Casey, which labelled the Met institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic. The report specially called on the capitals main police force to crack down on rogue officers and take a tougher stance in misconduct cases.

A previous Guardian investigation found only 1% of complaints about police officers have led to formal misconduct proceedings.

When it comes to police misconduct, its difficult to believe that the police are sincere about systemic change when theyre constantly trying to find ways to avoid admitting the extent of the problem and evade public scrutiny, said Holly Bird, a research and policy officer at the police reform group Stop Watch.

Last month, an Observer investigation found one in 100 police officers faced a criminal charge last year.

The Met told this newspaper that it had recently changed its policy from publishing cases for 28 days to putting them online for three months. This is because we want to be more transparent around misconduct as we strive to improve standards and rid the Met of those who should not be here, a Met spokesperson said.

A Home Office spokesperson said: We expect police to be transparent when officers have fallen below the standards the public expect of them and, where required to do so by the hearing chair, forces must publish details of the outcome of each hearing for a minimum of 28 days.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/25/police-england-wales-deleting-outcomes-misconduct-hearings


How can our police forces improve, when their primary focus is to cover their own arses........?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #886 on: March 31, 2023, 09:34:48 pm »
What a twat! 

This happened in the village where I used to live and the pub is where my daughter used to work. 

BBC News - South Yorkshire PC jailed for taking photo of teenager's breasts

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-65139112
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #887 on: March 31, 2023, 10:37:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 31, 2023, 09:34:48 pm
What a twat! 

This happened in the village where I used to live and the pub is where my daughter used to work. 

BBC News - South Yorkshire PC jailed for taking photo of teenager's breasts

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-65139112

To be fair he didnt use his position as a police officer to commit his crimes, he was only pissed and in mitigation he was training new recruits. >:(
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #888 on: March 31, 2023, 10:59:47 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 21, 2023, 03:45:39 pm
Getting harder to tell the difference between the police and the criminals every day.
As I've said before we can't generalise, er, we should know that ourselves. And I'm not diluting the severe issues the Met, SYP and other institutions have to tackle to defeat the infection of misogyny and racist scum within them.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #889 on: March 31, 2023, 11:08:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 31, 2023, 10:37:07 pm
To be fair he didnt use his position as a police officer to commit his crimes, he was only pissed and in mitigation he was training new recruits. >:(

True.  He was just a pissed up bloke being clever in front of his pissed up male mates and it was unfortunate  that the target of his pissed up clever behaviour happened to be an 18yr old female.

I guess pulling open/down the t shirt of an 18yr old lad to take photos of his breasts isn't quite so funny 🤷

Or maybe he didn't want the inevitable twatting he'd likely have got for picking on a lad!!
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #890 on: April 6, 2023, 07:09:23 pm »
Black girls three times more likely to undergo invasive strip-search by Met police

Data analysed by Liberty Investigates shows almost half of girls subjected to strip-searches between 2017 and 2022 were Black

Quote
Black girls are almost three times more likely than their white counterparts to be subjected by the Met police to the most invasive form of strip-search, figures suggest.

Between 2017 and 2022, 110 female children and teenagers were subjected to strip-searches in which their intimate parts were exposed, according to data obtained via freedom of information requests and analysed by Liberty Investigates. Disproportionately, almost half (47%) of those subjected to these strip-searches were Black.

The data distinguishes between strip-searches which are less invasive, and those where the persons intimate parts are exposed. Across both types of strip-search for female children and teens up to the age of 19, 45% of people searched were Black.

Across all women and girls, 36% of both types of strip-search were of Black people.

The findings come after a report by the childrens commissioner found that Black children were 11 times more likely than their white peers to be selected by officers to be strip-searched.

Shenna Darcheville, the youth voice lead and research coordinator at the police monitoring organisation StopWatch, said the disproportionality was attributable to the adultification of young Black girls, in which some officers fail to see them as children.

A full strip-search is absolutely horrific, said Darcheville. Youve got hands in places where they shouldnt be, have probably never been before. Youre frightened  The impact of that is totally devastating.

Children and young people have reported to Darcheville, who is running a research project on stop and search, that they felt violated and sexually abused by strip-searches. She added: I know to the police its just a tool in their everyday job that they use, but to the young people that they use it on, it has far-reaching and long-lasting effects.

Young people have told StopWatch they were strip-searched without an appropriate adult present, subjected to aggressive use of force, denied access to sanitary products while in custody, and released from police stations in the middle of the night without knowing how to safely get home.

Of all the stop and searches Liberty Investigates analysed, 75% resulted in no further action being taken, suggesting many did not help to prevent or prosecute a crime.

These findings come a year after Child Q, a 15-year-old Black schoolgirl, was strip-searched exposing intimate parts by Met officers in 2020 after she was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis at her east London school.

The data analysed by Liberty Investigates also reveals that in 2021 and 2022, after the search of Child Q took place, the Met carried out 54 strip-searches on female children and teenagers. Three of these were of children aged between 10 and 14 years.

Diane Abbott, the Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, said the data was truly shocking.

She added: But they are not wholly surprising to many of us who have been campaigning on this for some time.

Although the government remains in denial on this issue, it is also compelling evidence of blatant racist discrimination, especially as we know that in most cases there is no evidence of any criminal activity at all.

It should also be the final nail in the coffin of the reputation of the Metropolitan police, which should be disbanded and re-established on a much better basis.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: We welcome the report by Dame Rachel de Souza, childrens commissioner, and were pleased to have played a part in her research. We fully acknowledge that we have overused this type of search.

We have been making significant efforts to ensure the use of this tactic is absolutely appropriate in all circumstances and that our approach puts the child at the heart of decision making, with safeguarding of that child the absolute priority. This has resulted in a considerable reduction in the number of searches being carried out.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/06/black-girls-three-times-more-likely-to-undergo-invasive-strip-search-by-met-police
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #891 on: April 11, 2023, 02:45:56 am »
Quote from: John C on March 31, 2023, 10:59:47 pm
As I've said before we can't generalise, er, we should know that ourselves. And I'm not diluting the severe issues the Met, SYP and other institutions have to tackle to defeat the infection of misogyny and racist scum within them.

True, and the numerous stories hitting the headlines currently is a positive sign that good cops are doing the business and outing, and subsequently charging and prosecuting these scumbags.  Long way to go yet, and in my opinion there shouldnt be a single bad copper, but important not to lose sight that it is still a very small minority when you consider the overall numbers.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #892 on: April 11, 2023, 09:29:07 am »
Quote from: Stan. on April 11, 2023, 02:45:56 am
True, and the numerous stories hitting the headlines currently is a positive sign that good cops are doing the business and outing, and subsequently charging and prosecuting these scumbags.  Long way to go yet, and in my opinion there shouldnt be a single bad copper, but important not to lose sight that it is still a very small minority when you consider the overall numbers.

only takes one to rape and kill one woman - one too many

they are policemen not just some random pervert waiting in the bushes
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #893 on: April 11, 2023, 09:42:32 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 11, 2023, 09:29:07 am
only takes one to rape and kill one woman - one too many

they are policemen not just some random pervert waiting in the bushes

Exactly.  They're meant to serve and protect, not rape and assault.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #894 on: April 11, 2023, 09:44:47 am »
Quote from: Stan. on April 11, 2023, 02:45:56 am
True, and the numerous stories hitting the headlines currently is a positive sign that good cops are doing the business and outing, and subsequently charging and prosecuting these scumbags.  Long way to go yet, and in my opinion there shouldnt be a single bad copper, but important not to lose sight that it is still a very small minority when you consider the overall numbers.

They've just been found to be institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

Lets not pretend it to be any different to what it is. 
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #895 on: April 11, 2023, 10:01:53 am »
When you think of TV series like 'life on mars' nothing much has changed during the decades since discrimination became unlawful.

It's almost like the laws don't apply to law enforcement officers 🤷
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #896 on: May 25, 2023, 07:08:22 pm »
Another c*nt of a (former) pig:

Juror jailed for causing rape trial to collapse by researching defendant online

Jason Carr, who had worked for the police, looked up details of the man on trial despite judge telling jurors it was illegal to do so

Quote
An unashamed and unrepentant juror who spent two decades in the police has been jailed for six months after causing a rape trial to collapse by researching the defendant online.

Jason Carr thought he knew better than the lawyers and used his phone to search for details about the man on trial believing there were gaps in the evidence, a judge at Liverpool crown court said.

This was despite a warning from the judge that Googling anything about the case was illegal and would result in a prison sentence.

The 52-year-old, who also lied on a jury form saying he had retired from the police when in fact he had being thrown out for gross misconduct, told fellow jurors of the results of his research during deliberations on 28 April.

He seemed proud of himself until his fellow jurors reported his actions to court staff, said Andrew Menary KC, the recorder of Liverpool, sentencing him to six months in prison after he admitted two offences under the Juries Act 1974 involving carrying out internet research during a trial and disclosing the information to other members of the jury.

The case at Chester crown court, which was already a retrial, had to be tried for a third time, with the alleged victim forced to give evidence again and the defendant having to spend further time in custody before he was eventually found not guilty.

When confronted, Carr initially claimed he believed the trial judge had said they could look up information about the defendant. He also claimed his behaviour had been an oversight while not thinking rationally following the tragic death of a close friend.

I dont accept that your actions were the result of a mistake or confusion or a misunderstanding of your role. It could have involved a significant error of judgment but I dont accept it was inadvertent, said Judge Menary.

All the evidence I have seen from the other jurors show clearly that this was not some innocent blundering realisation that you had done something you shouldnt have done  but was an arrogant and determined attempt to reveal information that you knew full well you shouldnt have had and certainly shouldnt be sharing.

In addition to the judges warning, jurors were also provided with a leaflet that reminded them: As a juror you have taken a LEGAL OATH or AFFIRMATION to try the defendant based ONLY on the evidence you hear in court.

It is ILLEGAL for you to LOOK for any information at all about your case on the INTERNET or ANYWHERE ELSE during the trial.

Menary said: In effect you thought you knew better than the lawyers in the case. You seemed proud of your research and unashamed and unrepentant  until your realisation that this disclosure had been reported by other jurors.

Ali Naseem Bajwa, defending, said that Carr, who has no previous convictions, made a mistake and the consequences would affect him for years to come.

It is easy to form an impression of an arrogant man with a sense of entitlement  nothing could be further from the truth, he said.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/25/juror-jailed-for-causing-trial-to-collapse-by-researching-defendant-online
« Last Edit: May 25, 2023, 07:09:53 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #897 on: May 25, 2023, 07:10:50 pm »
Police Scotland chief says force is institutionally racist

Quote
The chief constable of Police Scotland has admitted that the force is institutionally racist and discriminatory.

Sir Iain Livingstone said prejudice and bad behaviour within the force was "rightly of great concern".

He also said that acknowledging the issues exist was vital for real change to happen.

A review recently uncovered first-hand accounts of racism, sexism and homophobia by serving officers.

It also heard about cases where staff had been "punished" for raising concerns.

Sir Iain's statement is believed to be the first of its kind by a police chief and comes amid ongoing controversy about policing culture in the UK.

But he stressed that his admission of institutional discrimination did not mean that individual officers and staff were racist or sexist and expressed pride and confidence in their work.

Speaking at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday morning, Sir Iain said: "It is the right thing for me to do, as Chief Constable, to clearly state that institutional racism, sexism, misogyny and discrimination exist.

"Police Scotland is institutionally racist and discriminatory. Publicly acknowledging these institutional issues exist in our organisation is essential to our absolute commitment to championing equality and becoming an anti-racist service,

"It is also critical to our determination to lead wider change and support wider change in society."

Sir Iain, who is to retire on 10 August, admitted that people from different backgrounds or with different requirements "don't always get the service that is their right" and that this was also true for the force's own officers and staff.

Sir William Macpherson's definition of institutional racism, set out in his 1999 report into the killing of black teenager Stephen Lawrence, is the collective failure of an organisation to provide an appropriate and professional service to people because of their colour, culture, or ethnic origin.

It can include processes, attitudes and behaviour which amount to discrimination through unwitting prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness and racist stereotyping.

Sir Iain said the force had already put in place measures including enhanced vetting of its officers and a more rigorous recruitment process to help tackle the issue.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said that, as a person of colour, the admission of institutional racism by the chief constable was "monumental" and "historic".

Mr Yousaf said he had personal experience of racism within the police, having been "searched over a dozen times as a young boy, whether it was in my car or walking with my friends in the street or in airports".

Police Scotland last year launched a four-year strategy called "Policing Together" to tackle discrimination in the force and in the community, with a mandatory leadership programme to be rolled out to about 5,000 officers and staff to improve the existing workplace culture.

The force has faced a number of concerns about that culture in recent years.

Some women who are former officers spoke to the BBC's Newsnight about a "boys club" culture at all levels of Police Scotland.

One of them, former firearms officer Rhona Malone, won almost £1m in compensation from the force after an employment tribunal found she had been victimised when she had raised concerns about sexism.
Ms Malone said the chief constable's admission was welcome, and that she hoped it would help officers within the force who are currently challenging Police Scotland on these issues.

However she said she was angry that it had taken so long to recognise the problem, and that officers who had raised concerns were still "getting pushback".

The force is also under pressure due to an ongoing public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh, who died after he was restrained by police officers in Kirkcaldy.

The inquiry is investigating the circumstances of the 31-year-old's death and whether race was a factor.
Analysis box by David Cowan, Home affairs correspondent, BBC Scotland

Admitting Police Scotland has serious institutional failures is a bold move when you've been in charge of the force for more than half its existence.

This politically savvy chief constable will say it's the right thing to do and the right time to do it, as he prepares to step down.

Sir Iain Livingstone's words will be closely examined at the public inquiry which is investigating whether race was a factor when Sheku Bayoh died in police custody eight years ago. Sir Iain took care to mention Mr Bayoh's family today.

His statement will be applauded by many in civic Scotland at a time when the force's handling of its investigation into the SNP has attracted criticism from some political quarters.

As for the reaction from inside the force, Sir Iain's popularity with the rank and file will help them accept this tough message - but Police Scotland's frontline is already under great pressure.

The force has its lowest number of officers since 2008 because of real terms budget cuts and an independent review has described frontline resources as the greatest challenge to changing its culture.

The review group said officers have "little or no space" to devote to reflection or training.

Sir Iain has acknowledged what his counterpart in the Met, Sir Mark Rowley, has refused to do.

He has said Police Scotland is guilty not just of institutional racism but also institutional discrimination. Has admitted a lot of people have been let down.

Sir Iain is adamant this is not a case of warm words from a chief constable who's about to walk out the door.

But it will be years before we find out whether this landmark moment has been a catalyst for real change.
An independent review group established by Police Scotland to examine its record on equality, diversity, inclusion and human rights noted the "widespread view" that although discriminatory attitudes are still present in the force, there had been a marked shift over the past decade.

The review also found that efforts to improve Police Scotland's culture are being held back by financial issues and pressure on frontline resources.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the problems in Police Scotland were "systemic" and its complaints processes were "not fit for purpose".

He also urged the Scottish government to deliver extra resources for the force and to provide extra protection for whistleblowers who fear punishment if they raise legitimate concerns.

Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar, who had his teeth smashed out in a racist attack by police in Glasgow in 1991, said those in policing had refused to accept institutional racism for too long.

Mr Anwar, who represents the family of Sheku Bayoh, said Sir Iain's statement was a "testament to families and all those struggles fought by the victims of racial violence and injustice".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-65706748
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #898 on: May 25, 2023, 07:20:53 pm »
Why did he wait until he retiring ?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #899 on: May 25, 2023, 07:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 25, 2023, 07:08:22 pm
Another c*nt of a (former) pig:

Juror jailed for causing rape trial to collapse by researching defendant online

Jason Carr, who had worked for the police, looked up details of the man on trial despite judge telling jurors it was illegal to do so

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/25/juror-jailed-for-causing-trial-to-collapse-by-researching-defendant-online

I wonder what the gross misconduct leading to his sacking was?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #900 on: May 26, 2023, 09:39:25 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on May 25, 2023, 07:10:50 pm
Police Scotland chief says force is institutionally racist

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-65706748

Acknowledging the problem, is the first stage of recovery.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #901 on: May 26, 2023, 10:03:19 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 31, 2023, 10:37:07 pm
To be fair he didnt use his position as a police officer to commit his crimes, he was only pissed and in mitigation he was training new recruits. >:(

I read that as well and thought what now .  Is that really a mitigating circumstance?
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #902 on: May 30, 2023, 01:54:40 pm »
Met police put spit hood on 90-year-old woman and pointed Taser at her

Watchdog investigating incident at womans home in Peckham in which she was also handcuffed

Quote
A 90-year-old black woman was handcuffed and had a spit hood placed over her head and a Taser pointed at her by the Metropolitan police.

The woman was reportedly left with cuts and bruises to her wrists and one of her arms after being restrained at her home in Peckham, south-east London, on 9 May.

She was handcuffed behind her back, had a mesh spit hood placed over her head and a Taser trained on her before she was taken to hospital without being arrested.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident. One officer has been suspended and barred from using a Taser, while five others have been placed on restricted duties so they have no contact with the public.

The Met said officers were called to an address in SE15 on 9 May after reports of a disturbance between a woman and her carer.

A spokesperson said: The Met officers attended and identified a 90-year-old lady, who was distressed. After officers attempted to engage with her, she was restrained using handcuffs and a spit hood applied after it was alleged one officer was spat at. The woman was then taken to hospital. She was not arrested.

During the course of the incident, an officer issued a red-dot challenge with their Taser but did not discharge it.

The IOPC launched an investigation on 17 May after the Mets directorate of professional standards referred the case to the watchdog. A family member of the woman has been allowed to watch footage of what happened from the officers body-worn video cameras.

DCS Seb Adjei-Addoh, who is in charge of policing in the borough of Southwark, said the incident raised a number of questions.

There are limits to what I am able to say in relation to this incident given it is now subject to an IOPC investigation. However, it is clear that this will have been a distressing experience for the lady involved and that the circumstances raise a number of questions that need to be answered, he said.

While I do not wish to pre-judge this process, officers know that they must be able to justify any use of force or restraint and we will expect that of the officers involved in this incident. They also know that we expect them to show compassion and to adjust their approach in real time according to the circumstances they are faced with.

An IOPC spokesperson confirmed it was investigating and added: We have also received a public complaint concerning the level of force that was used and the injuries it is alleged the woman sustained, including cuts and bruising on both her wrists and one arm. We have been in touch with the womans family to explain our role.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/30/met-police-handcuffed-and-pointed-taser-at-90-year-old-woman
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #903 on: June 16, 2023, 10:26:38 am »
Jesus it gets worse

BBC News - Ex-police watchdog chief Lockwood charged with rape

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65928045

I watched the programme on channel 5 last night about Sarah and other cases going back years. 

It was sickening listening to senior cops talking and knowing about the culture and done absolutely fuck all about it.

The numbers are just unbelievably crazy.  Nearly 2000 accused of domestic violence in the last year with 78% of them still serving as officers 😯

Bad, bad, shockingly and dangerously bad recruitment.  There was a time when you had to be totally and utterly squeaky clean to join.  Even your family had to be, yet now it's full of sexist, racist, corrupt dickheads like some big boys club!!

Makes my fucking blood boil.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #904 on: July 4, 2023, 08:37:01 am »
More of this shit. 

How the fuck does this ever get sorted when most of the bastards committing the abuse are in such senior positions?

This twat works in the complaints and standards unit!  FFS I give up 🤷

BBC News - Police officer filmed on doorbell camera 'harassed' woman

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65768798
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #905 on: July 4, 2023, 09:07:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July  4, 2023, 08:37:01 am
More of this shit. 

How the fuck does this ever get sorted when most of the bastards committing the abuse are in such senior positions?

This twat works in the complaints and standards unit!  FFS I give up 🤷

BBC News - Police officer filmed on doorbell camera 'harassed' woman

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65768798

The highlights:

Quote
A woman was repeatedly sent messages requesting sex - one asked for "no emotions though, just laughs, likes and plenty of shagging"
   
Cases the BBC has investigated involve women known to be rape and domestic abuse victims and an adult who was sexually assaulted as a child
   
An officer has faced 20 separate allegations, while another who faced nine was only given a final written warning
   
One force deleted footage of a woman claiming an inspector had raped her, while another failed to prevent a rape detective's phone being wiped following his arrest over claims he had sex with multiple victims


Absolutely disgusting
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #906 on: July 4, 2023, 10:32:28 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July  4, 2023, 08:37:01 am
More of this shit. 

How the fuck does this ever get sorted when most of the bastards committing the abuse are in such senior positions?

This twat works in the complaints and standards unit!  FFS I give up 🤷

BBC News - Police officer filmed on doorbell camera 'harassed' woman

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65768798

Theres a few cases doing the rounds at the moment of detectives being suspended for years whilst there serious cases are investigated whilst the odd Bobby is sacked due to stupid social media posts.

Similar to Dicks accepting the Met is racist but no, nothing, never any evidence of the financial corruption.
Re: Sarah Everard* Update Jan 2023 - Met Police rapist.
« Reply #907 on: Today at 05:45:58 am »
The footage from Manchester Police is disgusting - the young lady stripped, handcuffed, and left in a cell unconscious and face-down (she was on drugs) was fucking horrible.

On Sky News

The written evidence used against her was altered and CTV footage "lost" in the hours the alleged sexual assault/rape took place (she alleges against someone in the police station), it sounds far fetched but all the evidence has been doctored in way it's obvious there is a cover up.


