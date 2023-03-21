Jesus it gets worse
BBC News - Ex-police watchdog chief Lockwood charged with rapehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65928045
I watched the programme on channel 5 last night about Sarah and other cases going back years.
It was sickening listening to senior cops talking and knowing about the culture and done absolutely fuck all about it.
The numbers are just unbelievably crazy. Nearly 2000 accused of domestic violence in the last year with 78% of them still serving as officers 😯
Bad, bad, shockingly and dangerously bad recruitment. There was a time when you had to be totally and utterly squeaky clean to join. Even your family had to be, yet now it's full of sexist, racist, corrupt dickheads like some big boys club!!
Makes my fucking blood boil.