And it doesnt make it clear whether or not hed ever been arrested for any of his previous actions, including a threat to kill.
No mate, they'd never joined the dots.
According to the IOPC the 6 different complaints were never escalated instead they were treated as separate incidents.
It's yet another of those "lessons will be learnt" bollocks.
Unless you've been a victim of domestic violence, or coercive, controlling behaviour you have absolutely no understanding how the perpetrators think.
They are expert manipulators, very believable with butter wouldn't melt exteriors.