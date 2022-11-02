« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard*  (Read 43098 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #720 on: November 2, 2022, 01:42:47 am »
The Inspectorate of Constabulary report:

culture of misogyny, sexism, predatory behaviour towards female police officers and staff and members of the public was prevalent in all the forces

potentially thousands of officers who are predatory towards women

Quite shocking really, we need more Women Police officers and especially in senior roles
And please immediately sack anyone in the Police that has a conviction for indecent exposure and domestic abuse.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/nov/02/prevalent-predatory-misogynistic-culture-in-police-official-report-finds
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #721 on: November 2, 2022, 10:01:58 am »
Horrendous stuff but nothing really surprising. The whole system needs burning to the ground and starting again, too many awful people in positions of power
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,487
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #722 on: November 2, 2022, 10:10:27 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on November  2, 2022, 10:01:58 am
Horrendous stuff but nothing really surprising. The whole system needs burning to the ground and starting again, too many awful people in positions of power

If you've not seen it, have a read of this thread, Nicks parents and the c*nt of a bizzie who lives next door

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352062.0
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #723 on: November 2, 2022, 10:46:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  2, 2022, 10:10:27 am
If you've not seen it, have a read of this thread, Nicks parents and the c*nt of a bizzie who lives next door

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352062.0

I thought of Nick straight away when I read it and posted the report in his thread.

It really is disgusting how bad things have got, it's almost like they've had no leadership and no accountability 🤔
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,182
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #724 on: November 2, 2022, 10:51:04 am »
Home Affairs Committee grilling top cops right now on Sky News. Very relevant.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #725 on: November 2, 2022, 07:15:22 pm »
Absolute fucking scum these  :wanker

BBC News - Wayne Couzens: PCs in WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard killer jailed
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-62995926
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,684
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #726 on: November 2, 2022, 07:16:44 pm »
Seen some of their messages, fucking weapons. Hope they get roughed up a bit in prison.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #727 on: November 2, 2022, 07:20:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November  2, 2022, 07:16:44 pm
Seen some of their messages, fucking weapons. Hope they get roughed up a bit in prison.

It's hardly surprising women are reluctant to report any sort of violence against them when pricks like these are likely to deal with the complaint.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #728 on: November 2, 2022, 08:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  2, 2022, 08:17:33 pm
The police are insitutionally racist, mysogynistic, homophobic and generally, harbour right-wing ideology.  They are fucking scum!

They certainly don't have any of the traights they should have to do their job effectively or without prejudice.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,324
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #729 on: November 2, 2022, 10:35:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  2, 2022, 08:23:20 pm
They certainly don't have any of the traights they should have to do their job effectively or without prejudice.

It's shocking that these types of people hold so much power over everyone else. 
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #730 on: November 2, 2022, 11:49:19 pm »
Quote
The pair were jailed for 12 weeks and bailed pending an appeal.

So they haven't actually been jailed?
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #731 on: November 3, 2022, 02:57:13 am »
Never judge a book by it's cover eh. I've seen this thread for ages and I never took any notice, needless to say it's not the thread I thought it was going to be and after reading the OP and a few replies I'm going to go away and see if I can think of something worthwhile to add ...In the meantime well done Sian for shining a light on these kind of issues a trully enlightening perspective.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #732 on: November 3, 2022, 06:07:28 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  2, 2022, 10:35:41 pm
It's shocking that these types of people hold so much power over everyone else.

Absolutely it is.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,324
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #733 on: November 3, 2022, 08:21:11 am »
Quote from: BER on November  2, 2022, 11:49:19 pm
So they haven't actually been jailed?

No.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,487
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #734 on: November 3, 2022, 08:33:33 am »
Quote from: reddebs on November  2, 2022, 07:15:22 pm
Absolute fucking scum these  :wanker

BBC News - Wayne Couzens: PCs in WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard killer jailed
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-62995926

Husband of a woman I worked with years ago was ex Royal Marines and at the time worked as a Firearms officer for GMP, she told me that he'd said GMP, as a force, absolutely hate the MET, as they are a bunch of c*nts. It is like they are a law unto themselves and don't give a fuck.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,182
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #735 on: November 3, 2022, 10:06:11 am »
It's the inaction of some senior officers that shocks me most.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • IFWT
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #736 on: November 3, 2022, 01:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  3, 2022, 10:06:11 am
It's the inaction of some senior officers that shocks me most.

Doesn't shock me in the slightest.  See South Yorkshire Police and Hillsborough.  Nothing has changed.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #737 on: November 3, 2022, 10:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Millie on November  3, 2022, 01:43:36 pm
Doesn't shock me in the slightest.  See South Yorkshire Police and Hillsborough.  Nothing has changed.

And the report today about the Manchester Arena Bombing reinforces that lack of leadership.

Mind you neither the fire or ambulance service leadership come out of that with any plaudits either.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #738 on: November 3, 2022, 11:07:16 pm »
Do new recruits to the police have to do some sort of psychologic assessment before they are allowed to serve?  i think it should be mandatory everywhere.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #739 on: November 4, 2022, 12:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  3, 2022, 10:06:11 am
It's the inaction of some senior officers that shocks me most.

I'm way past being shocked by anything those fuckers do.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #740 on: November 4, 2022, 01:39:26 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on November  3, 2022, 11:07:16 pm
Do new recruits to the police have to do some sort of psychologic assessment before they are allowed to serve?  i think it should be mandatory everywhere.

lowering the standards to make up the numbers is most probably why here is where we are
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,182
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #741 on: November 4, 2022, 05:50:52 pm »
It's the rush to take on 15k new officers (to replace the 20k they sacked). Literally trying to get the numbers up aqap - cutting corners all the way.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #742 on: November 4, 2022, 06:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  4, 2022, 05:50:52 pm
It's the rush to take on 15k new officers (to replace the 20k they sacked). Literally trying to get the numbers up aqap - cutting corners all the way.

A stupid target and corners cut to meet it.

However some of the recent cases involving malpractice have been in their respective forces for years.

You can see how Dick did her best to cover up the latest investigation into the corruption surrounding the murder of Daniel Morgan to get a real understanding of how far up the leadership pyramid the problems go.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #743 on: November 4, 2022, 06:55:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  4, 2022, 06:02:57 pm
A stupid target and corners cut to meet it.

However some of the recent cases involving malpractice have been in their respective forces for years.

You can see how Dick did her best to cover up the latest investigation into the corruption surrounding the murder of Daniel Morgan to get a real understanding of how far up the leadership pyramid the problems go.

I think it's very telling that a female was in charge at the Met when all this sexist stuff was going on amongst her officers.

It's not enough to get more females into the top jobs anywhere if the culture within the organisation doesn't change.

It all comes back to lack of leadership and lack of accountability anywhere in the organisation or government.

I'm absolutely sick to fucking death of 'oh sorry, that shouldn't happen, we'll have an inquiry to make sure we learn from the mistakes', only for those same goddamn mistakes to happen again and again and again.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,547
  • Never Forget
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #744 on: November 4, 2022, 07:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Millie on November  3, 2022, 01:43:36 pm
Doesn't shock me in the slightest.  See South Yorkshire Police and Hillsborough.  Nothing has changed.
That is what I find depressing. all the misogynistic and narrow minded 'institutions are right' and 'little people are never believed' was supposed to have gone out of the system after the various Hillsborough reports.

You are right in that it is no wonder crimes are not reported when people find themselves in front of idiots like this.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #745 on: November 4, 2022, 07:43:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  4, 2022, 06:55:16 pm
I think it's very telling that a female was in charge at the Met when all this sexist stuff was going on amongst her officers.

It's not enough to get more females into the top jobs anywhere if the culture within the organisation doesn't change.

It all comes back to lack of leadership and lack of accountability anywhere in the organisation or government.

I'm absolutely sick to fucking death of 'oh sorry, that shouldn't happen, we'll have an inquiry to make sure we learn from the mistakes', only for those same goddamn mistakes to happen again and again and again.

The same mistakes were made at the Manchester Arena bombing  ten years after the 7/7 bombings.

And those self same mistakes were also repeated by the Fire and Ambulance services.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #746 on: November 4, 2022, 08:05:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  4, 2022, 07:43:11 pm
The same mistakes were made at the Manchester Arena bombing  ten years after the 7/7 bombings.

And those self same mistakes were also repeated by the Fire and Ambulance services.

Yep but also children's services after yet another child is tortured and killed by their parents.

Yet another mental health service has evidence of bullying and inappropriate behaviour.

Children's homes.  Care homes.

Etc etc etc.  It's disgraceful mate.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #747 on: November 4, 2022, 10:35:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  4, 2022, 08:05:38 pm
Yep but also children's services after yet another child is tortured and killed by their parents.

Yet another mental health service has evidence of bullying and inappropriate behaviour.

Children's homes.  Care homes.

Etc etc etc.  It's disgraceful mate.

And maternity services. There are other reasons but poor leadership is a major contributor.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #748 on: November 5, 2022, 08:30:38 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  4, 2022, 10:35:20 pm
And maternity services. There are other reasons but poor leadership is a major contributor.

Forgot about maternity but yeah and absolutely it is.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #749 on: November 5, 2022, 10:06:06 am »
Quote from: reddebs on November  5, 2022, 08:30:38 am
Forgot about maternity but yeah and absolutely it is.

I spent my life in local government and if the other public services leadership promotion techniques are the same no wonder we end up with the same self serving careerists in senior positions. The majority are appointed by amateurs who are easily impressed by the ability to regurgitate the current agenda.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #750 on: November 5, 2022, 11:53:00 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  5, 2022, 10:06:06 am
I spent my life in local government and if the other public services leadership promotion techniques are the same no wonder we end up with the same self serving careerists in senior positions. The majority are appointed by amateurs who are easily impressed by the ability to regurgitate the current agenda.

That doesn't surprise me at all mate and it's probably worse now because the talent pool is lower than ever.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,219
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #751 on: November 5, 2022, 03:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  2, 2022, 08:17:33 pm
The police are insitutionally racist, mysogynistic, homophobic and generally, harbour right-wing ideology.  They are fucking scum!

my old man is a Red, a Socialist, and a retired copper.
Steady on the generalisations.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #752 on: November 18, 2022, 02:58:35 pm »
When the fuck are the government or whoever the fuck decides on the sentences these evil fucking bastards get.

69 other offences but he's let out on licence!  Does nobody join the fucking dots?

BBC News - Zara Aleena murder: Sexual predator admits kicking law graduate to death

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-63599799
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #753 on: November 18, 2022, 03:15:10 pm »
Quote
The Old Bailey was told McSweeney has 28 convictions for 69 separate offences including burglary, theft of a vehicle, criminal damage, assaulting police officers and assaulting members of the public while on bail.

And he was left to walk the streets as he pleased. Think we have a lot to learn from some other countries who we look down on.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #754 on: November 18, 2022, 03:20:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 18, 2022, 02:58:35 pm
When the fuck are the government or whoever the fuck decides on the sentences these evil fucking bastards get.

69 other offences but he's let out on licence!  Does nobody join the fucking dots?

BBC News - Zara Aleena murder: Sexual predator admits kicking law graduate to death

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-63599799


We need a 'three strikes' system for people who commit serious offences. Lock them up and throw away the key. The general public need to be protected from scum like this. Or from psychos who go round beating people up. Or committing robberies against people.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #755 on: November 18, 2022, 06:29:29 pm »
And 2 more women murdered by an ex partner after 6mths of complaints to the police who did absolutely fuck all to protect them.

The murders were witnessed live whilst one of the victims were on a 999 call to police who couldn't respond in time as there was a firearms incident happening 🤷

So every single officer in the West Midlands was tied up elsewhere. 

Fucking lying twats!!

BBC News - Police errors contributed to Solihull deaths

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-63680822
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,524
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #756 on: November 18, 2022, 06:41:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 18, 2022, 06:29:29 pm
And 2 more women murdered by an ex partner after 6mths of complaints to the police who did absolutely fuck all to protect them.

The murders were witnessed live whilst one of the victims were on a 999 call to police who couldn't respond in time as there was a firearms incident happening 🤷

So every single officer in the West Midlands was tied up elsewhere. 

Fucking lying twats!!

BBC News - Police errors contributed to Solihull deaths

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-63680822

And it doesnt make it clear whether or not hed ever been arrested for any of his previous actions, including a threat to kill.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #757 on: November 18, 2022, 06:49:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 18, 2022, 06:41:01 pm
And it doesnt make it clear whether or not hed ever been arrested for any of his previous actions, including a threat to kill.

No mate, they'd never joined the dots.

According to the IOPC the 6 different complaints were never escalated instead they were treated as separate incidents.

It's yet another of those "lessons will be learnt" bollocks. 

Unless you've been a victim of domestic violence, or coercive, controlling behaviour you have absolutely no understanding how the perpetrators think.

They are expert manipulators, very believable with butter wouldn't melt exteriors.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #758 on: Yesterday at 01:17:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 18, 2022, 02:58:35 pm
When the fuck are the government or whoever the fuck decides on the sentences these evil fucking bastards get.

69 other offences but he's let out on licence!  Does nobody join the fucking dots?

BBC News - Zara Aleena murder: Sexual predator admits kicking law graduate to death

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-63599799

This was an awful story. Absolute piece of shit, hope he dies in prison.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,758
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #759 on: Today at 12:45:43 am »
There is bad yes, but worse there evil, it exists
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 