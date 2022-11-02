A stupid target and corners cut to meet it.



However some of the recent cases involving malpractice have been in their respective forces for years.



You can see how Dick did her best to cover up the latest investigation into the corruption surrounding the murder of Daniel Morgan to get a real understanding of how far up the leadership pyramid the problems go.



I think it's very telling that a female was in charge at the Met when all this sexist stuff was going on amongst her officers.It's not enough to get more females into the top jobs anywhere if the culture within the organisation doesn't change.It all comes back to lack of leadership and lack of accountability anywhere in the organisation or government.I'm absolutely sick to fucking death of 'oh sorry, that shouldn't happen, we'll have an inquiry to make sure we learn from the mistakes', only for those same goddamn mistakes to happen again and again and again.