I have never understood why the military is seen as a route into policing. In the military people are trained to kill and desensitized. Why would you then want to recruit those people to be Police officers.
Depends on the role that you have in mind for them though. I used to know a fella who was in GMP, armed response unit. He was a cracking fella, friendly as anything, ex Marines, so hard as nails and took no shit. He was highly trained with firearms, but also trained to be disciplined and to follow orders and be calm under pressure, exactly the type of person you want in an armed situation.
I've was never given the "priviledge" on going on the Merseyside Police range, but a few at our gun club did and they were genuinely scared when they saw the average bobby training to use firearms, they said they were shite, no safety awareness and not as good a shot as the people in our club. If you are going to recruit for armed response or diplomatic protection, you really want people who are skilled in all aspects of firearms handling, CQB, house clearing etc and won't panic and let loose and ex Military are perfect for that.