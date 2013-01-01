I have never understood why the military is seen as a route into policing. In the military people are trained to kill and desensitized. Why would you then want to recruit those people to be Police officers.



It´s a good point. I guess there is a discipline involved with being in the military that teaches you to obey in extreme situations while simultaniously not to question too much why you are asked to do what you are asked to do.Part of you has to switch off consciously or unconscously to enforce laws you know are pure bollocks. Arresting people for personal possession of cannabis for example? I was caught on a few occasions growing up - and you could tell which police did it reluctantly and almost apologetically and seemed sound knowing that they had to do their job but also being smart enough to realise its a waste of time. You could also tell which others had a pure hard on, loved doing it and were thick as two planks of wood.Likewise if you spend your time moving on homeless people. We used to hang around town as teenagers and there was a group of homeless people we knew and talked to when we bumped into each other. I remember one time they were sat talking to us and the police came to move them on (even though they weren´t doing anything), and the police treated them with pure contempt and warned us not to go near or talk to them as we´d get scabies or disease (said with a grimace on their faces).My point here isn´t that ex-military personal going into the Police are the latter. They are just as likely to be the former. But there is a strong element of having to switch yourself off in policing from everyone elses normal social or moral codes in order to carry out many aspects of the job. And that would be a good reason to seek out a military-mindset