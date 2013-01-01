« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard*  (Read 13947 times)

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:58:33 am »
I dont think that post couldve been more misbegotten and condescending if the poster tried. From the smiley emojis sprinkled in, to the Youve just gotta take risks and show them (have you read the story of the woman whose name is in the thread title in memory?) to the but I was bullied by a girl, to the classic I have women in my life, so I care.  Just a lot going on there, and none of it helpful or constructive.

Men are a danger to women. We are thus in part because of happy pablum crappy like this, you was just showing girls you like em snapping bras and looking up skirts. Boys will be boys. This post might qualify you to moderate Redcafe
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #401 on: Today at 07:29:15 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:51:25 am
I have never understood why the military is seen as a route into policing. In the military people are trained to kill and desensitized. Why would you then want to recruit those people to be Police officers.

It´s a good point. I guess there is a discipline involved with being in the military that teaches you to obey in extreme situations while simultaniously not to question too much why you are asked to do what you are asked to do.

Part of you has to switch off consciously or unconscously to enforce laws you know are pure bollocks. Arresting people for personal possession of cannabis for example? I was caught on a few occasions growing up - and you could tell which police did it reluctantly and almost apologetically and seemed sound knowing that they had to do their job but also being smart enough to realise its a waste of time. You could also tell which others had a pure hard on, loved doing it and were thick as two planks of wood.

Likewise if you spend your time moving on homeless people. We used to hang around town as teenagers and there was a group of homeless people we knew and talked to when we bumped into each other. I remember one time they were sat talking to us and the police came to move them on (even though they weren´t doing anything), and the police treated them with pure contempt and warned us not to go near or talk to them as we´d get scabies or disease (said with a grimace on their faces).

My point here isn´t that ex-military personal going into the Police are the latter. They are just as likely to be the former. But there is a strong element of having to switch yourself off in policing from everyone elses normal social or moral codes in order to carry out many aspects of the job. And that would be a good reason to seek out a military-mindset

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #402 on: Today at 07:32:49 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Today at 02:24:32 am
For the first two paragraphs (except for the perv teacher of course - f'in disgusting but not surprising), and just to give a boys perspective we/I had no idea why we did it either, we didn't mean anything bad by it, usually the reverse. That's not to excuse anything but rather its an immature brain not functioning on really anything but instinct. A pathetic attempt at bonding with a girl if you will - yes really that bad. In a way its the same for boys and bullying, fighting & violence, we don't grow up in a sexualised world like girls but rather an aggressive violent one and you survive it in whatever way you can, "boys will be boys" I suppose. Again its only a observation and not to detract from what are obviously very negative events from your typical youth.

I was bullied by a girl in early secondary school, after a few years she asked me out via a friend (1980's of course :) ) but no way, I still hated her, I can easily imagine the same in reverse (as above).

I have 3 daughters (and a wife :) ) so the whole subject is very important to me. Today I had a conversation with my middle daughter about her teacher, a lady, wearing a short skirt, lecturing pupils on how the girls need to wear skirts below the knee. She complained about the dual standards and I asked her to further challenge this and she said that teachers had said they had "already done her GCSE's", so I said what has her skirt length got to do with her GCSEs? and she said her teacher (again a woman) told her that "boys would be put off by the short skirts"! I wasn't happy however my girls are very empowered and are brave to change the world around them.

In a way I see womens challenges as similar to some challenges I've had in my life; I was born and raised in the troubles in NI and even though it was very dangerous to walk in certain places alone at night (for different reasons) I would not be put off, I would not back down no matter the danger especially as those that might have been responsible would have been celebrated rather than arrested. Its not a safe approach but if you don't push the boundaries nothing will change. Its a difficult type of situation.

On a positive side I am lucky to be in the position to give people opportunities in a career in IT, I always look to have a spread across all genders - its one of the things I love most about my job :)

So much wrong with this suffice to say empathy is not a strong point of yours.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:45:08 am »
@BobOnATank

it's great that you feel that way...

anyhoo, you say you have 3 daughters and a wife...

i don't think you've learnt anything from this thread
Logged

I neither know nor care

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,674
Re: Sarah Everard*
« Reply #404 on: Today at 09:53:20 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:51:25 am
I have never understood why the military is seen as a route into policing. In the military people are trained to kill and desensitized. Why would you then want to recruit those people to be Police officers.   

Depends on the role that you have in mind for them though. I used to know a fella who was in GMP, armed response unit. He was a cracking fella, friendly as anything, ex Marines, so hard as nails and took no shit. He was highly trained with firearms, but also trained to be disciplined and to follow orders and be calm under pressure, exactly the type of person you want in an armed situation.
I've was never given the "priviledge" on going on the Merseyside Police range, but a few at our gun club did and they were genuinely scared when they saw the average bobby training to use firearms, they said they were shite, no safety awareness and not as good a shot as the people in our club. If you are going to recruit for armed response or diplomatic protection, you really want people who are skilled in all aspects of firearms handling, CQB, house clearing etc and won't panic and let loose and ex Military are perfect for that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 