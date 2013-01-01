I dont think that post couldve been more misbegotten and condescending if the poster tried. From the smiley emojis sprinkled in, to the Youve just gotta take risks and show them (have you read the story of the woman whose name is in the thread title in memory?) to the but I was bullied by a girl, to the classic I have women in my life, so I care. Just a lot going on there, and none of it helpful or constructive.



Men are a danger to women. We are thus in part because of happy pablum crappy like this, you was just showing girls you like em snapping bras and looking up skirts. Boys will be boys. This post might qualify you to moderate Redcafe