I'd rather not side track the thread further as it's about the murder of someone walking from home.



But honestly what an absolute load of shit... You've met 500 bobbies and 450 of them were all shit. Honest to god. The whole stations are jokes, priorities are wrong and most recruited are morons. But you're on the polices side, I choose believe not



typical police - not believing us and using vulgaritiesto justify myself i work in design and have taken on many community projects and have also worked WITH the police concerning child safety, community safety, awareness and also through the fire service regarding health and safety - and also met a lot of them both through working the taxis and having 2 friends who both WORK for the policeokay so firstly, i admit maybe 500 was a poor estimate maybe 300 would be more fair but as i've said, i've talked with them on a professional level, at work, in canteens, out in their cars but also at dos and social occasionsand there are a LOT of pricks trust me the stories i could tell which involve racial slurs, racial stereotyping, misogyny and the likei blame the recruitment process and the old guardand stop living in your perfect world - here in the real world there are police stations that are bent, poorly run and that couldn't give a shitbut you can't see that because of the tears in your eyes due to 'you' being the victimsyou're meant to protect us rememberit needs an overhaul and if this incident alone - sarah everard - doesn't make you see that then you're part of the problem and not the solution