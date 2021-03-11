« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard*  (Read 8486 times)

Re: Sarah Everard
Chief commissioner defending the police, saying that their actions were justified because people stayed at the vigil and starting chanting at police officers. Also says things were thrown but there are many videos going around and there absolutely wasnt anything thrown. If thats how the police respond to chanting then something needs to be done because they are meant to defuse situations, not make them worse.

I hate this country. Everywhere you look, there is zero accountability these days.

I agree.

Just look at our morally bankrupt government.  Racism and division are at the core of their ideology.

Market pressures/public opinion are going to have to be the forces that drag us into a more progresive future.
Re: Sarah Everard
Things were thrown? What 'things'? Did the officers concerned not collect the 'things' as evidence of a significant attack? This stinks of mendacity.
Re: Sarah Everard
I'd rather not side track the thread further as it's about the murder of someone walking from home.

But honestly what an absolute load of shit... You've met 500 bobbies and 450 of them were all shit. Honest to god. The whole stations are jokes, priorities are wrong and most recruited are morons. But you're on the polices side, I choose believe not

typical police - not believing us and using vulgarities

to justify myself i work in design and have taken on many community projects and have also worked WITH the police concerning child safety, community safety, awareness and also through the fire service regarding health and safety - and also met a lot of them both through working the taxis and having 2 friends who both WORK for the police

okay so firstly, i admit maybe 500 was a poor estimate maybe 300 would be more fair but as i've said, i've talked with them on a professional level, at work, in canteens, out in their cars but also at dos and social occasions

and there are a LOT of pricks trust me the stories i could tell which involve racial slurs, racial stereotyping, misogyny and the like

i blame the recruitment process and the old guard

and stop living in your perfect world - here in the real world there are police stations that are bent, poorly run and that couldn't give a shit

but you can't see that because of the tears in your eyes due to 'you' being the victims

you're meant to protect us remember

it needs an overhaul and if this incident alone - sarah everard - doesn't make you see that then you're part of the problem and not the solution

Re: Sarah Everard
What I dont understand with the police intervention yesterday is why they decide, out of all the protests and celebrations that have breached Covid regulations over the last year, why this is the one that the police decide to do something about.

Had they intervened with all the celebrations after football matches, the far right protests in the summer and the countless other incidents, then I could understand yesterday a bit more, but they didnt.

Slowly becoming a police state this country. Covid has given licence for liberties to be amended and completely taken away. Worrying.
Without wanting to derail this important thread, the licence given will become the new norm if the Home Secretary has her way on Monday.  The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill was published last Tuesday and will be rammed through next week, bypassing parliament and even the cabinet.

Silencing Black Lives Matter: Priti Patels anti-protest law
https://www.politics.co.uk/comment/2021/03/11/silencing-black-lives-matter-priti-patels-anti-protest-law/
This topic is now starred. Sensible posts only please, if you dont have something constructive to say on the topic then kindly fuck off.

Some ridiculous stuff on the last couple of pages. The police are a deeply flawed institution for various reasons, though of course some officers are good, conscientious people. But recognise in all of the circumstances of this murder and the way the protesters were handled last night, its unlikely to be the place to pop along and say how you think that the police are good eggs really. Obviously not every officer is a racist, bullying prick but LFC fans know all to well of deep ingrained problems in the police service and theyre hardly covering themselves in glory at the moment.

Similarly regarding the Spiked article, wind it in. Sarahs friend is allowed to voice her opinion obviously but the point of this thread is about issues that go well beyond that one incident, and anyone who cant see that should read the OP again and speak to the women in their lives about this stuff.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:58:57 am
What I dont understand with the police intervention yesterday is why they decide, out of all the protests and celebrations that have breached Covid regulations over the last year, why this is the one that the police decide to do something about.

Had they intervened with all the celebrations after football matches, the far right protests in the summer and the countless other incidents, then I could understand yesterday a bit more, but they didnt.

Just hazarding a guess here but maybe it scares them for women to have their voices heard, or for a powerful women's movement to emerge from this shitshow.

Or worse still for the establishment to accept something's not quite equal between the sexes and whatever it is they've been doing to overcome the disparities, that it's not working.

Words are no longer enough.
