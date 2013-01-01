« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard

Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #280 on: Today at 09:56:39 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:34:57 am
Chief commissioner defending the police, saying that their actions were justified because people stayed at the vigil and starting chanting at police officers. Also says things were thrown but there are many videos going around and there absolutely wasnt anything thrown. If thats how the police respond to chanting then something needs to be done because they are meant to defuse situations, not make them worse.

I hate this country. Everywhere you look, there is zero accountability these days.

I agree.

Just look at our morally bankrupt government.  Racism and division are at the core of their ideology.

Market pressures/public opinion are going to have to be the forces that drag us into a more progresive future.
No666

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:03:34 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:34:57 am
Chief commissioner defending the police, saying that their actions were justified because people stayed at the vigil and starting chanting at police officers. Also says things were thrown but there are many videos going around and there absolutely wasnt anything thrown. If thats how the police respond to chanting then something needs to be done because they are meant to defuse situations, not make them worse.

I hate this country. Everywhere you look, there is zero accountability these days.

Things were thrown? What 'things'? Did the officers concerned not collect the 'things' as evidence of a significant attack? This stinks of mendacity.
