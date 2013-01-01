« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 5356 times)

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm
I think we all know the answer to this, dont we? Clear as day just letting him do it so he doesnt have to go to an actual prison.

You think the police are protecting a murderer because he's a policeman? Highly doubt that, they will be disgusted by him.

Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm
I think we all know the answer to this, dont we? Clear as day just letting him do it so he doesnt have to go to an actual prison.

In order to plead insanity (successfully) youll need actual medical evidence and a diagnosis  of a disease of the mind, if he ends up going anywhere other than to prison (unless he actually is insane, of course) then its because theyve bribed a doctor to give a false diagnosis.

Him being a bellend smashing his head into a wall might be insane behaviour, but on its own it will never amount to an insanity defence (especially as theres no evidence he was doing this at the point of the crime being committed.)
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:40:57 pm »
https://www.wandsworthguardian.co.uk/news/18586861.appeal-weekend-sexual-assault-near-clapham-common/

Mate just sent me this as well. Obviously there is a chance it isn't him but that description sounds very similar.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:16:53 pm

Jess Phillips; Society has just accepted dead women.

Just on this, one thing that has given me pause for reflection is that last Friday a 16 year old girl was stabbed to death in a takeaway in South Wales and her death seems to have raised little to no comment in either 'mainstream' or social media. If the media/society only becomes interested in male on female violence when certain circumstances are met then things are not going to improve any time soon.

To be clear, none of that is meant in any criticism of the discussion in this thread and especially not of Snail's OP which as others have said was a very tough read as a male (similar to others I've always been conscious of doing what I can to make women feel more at ease when I'm out walking at night but what her post really brought home in a way that I hadn't truly appreciated was the extent of my 'privilege' in being able to go for a run after dark, catch night buses alone, walk with headphones in and, exceptional circumstances aside, be generally able to move around in public with no anxiety or fear). It was just something that made me think.   

Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 10:25:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:16:53 pm
This horrific crime appears to have sparked a wider debate.  Sky quoting WHO stats showing one in three women  are subject to violence.  760m women have experienced physical or sexual violence.

Jess Phillips; Society has just accepted dead women.

I'm not going to derail my own thread like but it might be nice if Jess could start including transwomen when she talks about this stuff. I'll leave it there.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:25:35 pm
I'm not going to derail my own thread like but it might be nice if Jess could start including transwomen when she talks about this stuff. I'll leave it there.

If she left transwomen murder victims off her list then I agree that is really grim.

If the issue is with the language she used then for me she is onto a bit of a hiding to nothing. If she talks about "women and transwomen" then there will be people who criticise her for 'othering' the latter and not simply treating them as women.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,093
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 10:56:23 pm
If she left transwomen murder victims off her list then I agree that is really grim.

She did, and it's not the first time.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm by Ｓｎａｉｌ »
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm
She did, and it's not the first time.

That's really awful. As per previous threads on trans issues there are certain aspects that I don't think are cut and dried. Maybe you, me and Jess Phillips have differing opinions on some of those. But the absolute bare minimum standard surely has to be giving murder victims the dignity and respect of using their identified gender at the time they passed away. I can't imagine how those people's family and friends are feeling seeing their deaths airbrushed out like that.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,156
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:23:21 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:13:34 pm
You think the police are protecting a murderer because he's a policeman? Highly doubt that, they will be disgusted by him.




He'll stumble on the stairs next.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,156
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:29:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:48:29 pm
I've found out today that WhatsApp do a live route map thing that means whoever you've sent it to can follow your movements so they know exactly where you, or your phone is if you're travelling home on your own.

I guess it's a start.

I don't know Debs, while this is obviously increasing security, it doesn't solve the underlying issue. And in a way I think it even re-inforces it, your sending this message that when you're female, you are extra vulnerable, and have to have other people (and often men in the form of concerned fathers or husbands) look after your safety. Like the lads in here that tell their wives not to go through the park at night, or that will pick them up from nights out. I fully understand why they do that, but at the same time they're saying "you're a girl, you need a man to look after you".
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:20:36 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:29:54 am
I don't know Debs, while this is obviously increasing security, it doesn't solve the underlying issue. And in a way I think it even re-inforces it, your sending this message that when you're female, you are extra vulnerable, and have to have other people (and often men in the form of concerned fathers or husbands) look after your safety. Like the lads in here that tell their wives not to go through the park at night, or that will pick them up from nights out. I fully understand why they do that, but at the same time they're saying "you're a girl, you need a man to look after you".

To be fair a lot of this is common sense.

Im a fairly well built man and I wouldnt walk through a park alone at night, Id always take the longer route home if it meant it was better lit and there were more people around, if I went on a night out somewhere I didnt know, Id get a taxi home. If Im on a night out my girlfriend will want fairly regular updates as to my safety and confirmation Ive gotten home (if Im not staying at home that night.)

As ever with stuff like this, people let their (legitimate) outrage about things cloud their view. Its always sensible to take those precautions, nobody is inhibiting anyones freedom by telling them not to take un-necessary risk and nobody is taking a callous approach to a serious issue by making the point that these risks will always be present.

The issue (in regards to this part of the problem) is when people take the next step and start blaming victims and making out its their own fault for the way they dress, or the fact theyve taken the risk, which it clearly isnt, its the fault of the fucking prick that attacked them.

I think with this youve got 2 separate issues, on one hand you have people who set out to knowingly commit, at the very least sexual assault and possibly rape and murder, who know full well what theyre doing is wrong on all levels, and you have people who engage in various forms of sexual harassment and/or assault on a daily basis without even necessarily being aware that theyre doing it. Im only 33 and Ive noticed a fairly significant attitude change to what is acceptable in regards to behaviour from men toward women in my adult life, which is great as anything which makes people feel more comfortable can only be a good thing, I dont, however, think that attitude shift is making them any safer as I dont think the people whose attitudes are changing were ever going to be the ones committing those crimes. How you deal with the latter is the million dollar question, I suspect theres a fair amount of criminological research into it and I suspect a lot of it comes down to childhood experiences and an attitude developed toward women by the perpetrator, how you go about fixing that, Im not sure, but clearly we need to try.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:28:21 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:55:38 pm
The point Im trying to make in this is its totally possible to be completely appreciative of the fact that that theres a definite need for change, and that as a society there isnt enough focus on this, whilst not accepting sweeping statements about men. I read something earlier from the Green Party leader mentioning a 6PM curfew for men, I mean shit like that is ridiculous and doesnt help anything.

A curfew on men isn't realistic and wouldn't ever be enforceable by law but I think it's being used as a rhetorical device to highlight how one sex has to take accountability for the violent tendencies of the other.

The suggestion of men's freedom being impinged upon because of the behaviour of a minority seems to have really upset a lot of blokes, without them realising the irony of that being actual, everyday, reality for women. There are so many ways in which our movement and behaviour is restricted; we have to think about where we walk, what time we go out, what clothes we wear, what our facial expression might be saying, what style we wear our hair, what shoes we have on...why should we have to consider these things all the time whilst men don't have to give them a second thought?

Shouting "not all men" is as helpful as shouting "all lives matter". Nobody is saying it's ALL men but it's NO women. No women are going around curb crawling blokes, no women are waiting down dark alleys to attack you, no women are masturbating publicly, no women are kidnapping young men off the streets, so why do women have to change the way they behave and men don't?

We always take the blame, we always take the responsibility, we always adjust our behaviours and it doesn't do a single thing to protect us. All it does is protect the perpetrators because the buck gets passed from men to women. If you think it's not fun being hypothetically held accountable for the violent behaviours of some men for a couple of days on twitter, imagine what it's like being actually held accountable every day in real life!
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,577
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:33:23 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:28:21 am
A curfew on men isn't realistic and wouldn't ever be enforceable by law but I think it's being used as a rhetorical device to highlight how one sex has to take accountability for the violent tendencies of the other.

The suggestion of men's freedom being impinged upon because of the behaviour of a minority seems to have really upset a lot of blokes, without them realising the irony of that being actual, everyday, reality for women. There are so many ways in which our movement and behaviour is restricted; we have to think about where we walk, what time we go out, what clothes we wear, what our facial expression might be saying, what style we wear our hair, what shoes we have on...why should we have to consider these things all the time whilst men don't have to give them a second thought?

Shouting "not all men" is as helpful as shouting "all lives matter". Nobody is saying it's ALL men but it's NO women. No women are going around curb crawling blokes, no women are waiting down dark alleys to attack you, no women are masturbating publicly, no women are kidnapping young men off the streets, so why do women have to change the way they behave and men don't?

We always take the blame, we always take the responsibility, we always adjust our behaviours and it doesn't do a single thing to protect us. All it does is protect the perpetrators because the buck gets passed from men to women. If you think it's not fun being hypothetically held accountable for the violent behaviours of some men for a couple of days on twitter, imagine what it's like being actually held accountable every day in real life!

Excellent post.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,870
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:38:57 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:28:21 am
A curfew on men isn't realistic and wouldn't ever be enforceable by law but I think it's being used as a rhetorical device to highlight how one sex has to take accountability for the violent tendencies of the other.

The suggestion of men's freedom being impinged upon because of the behaviour of a minority seems to have really upset a lot of blokes, without them realising the irony of that being actual, everyday, reality for women. There are so many ways in which our movement and behaviour is restricted; we have to think about where we walk, what time we go out, what clothes we wear, what our facial expression might be saying, what style we wear our hair, what shoes we have on...why should we have to consider these things all the time whilst men don't have to give them a second thought?

Shouting "not all men" is as helpful as shouting "all lives matter". Nobody is saying it's ALL men but it's NO women. No women are going around curb crawling blokes, no women are waiting down dark alleys to attack you, no women are masturbating publicly, no women are kidnapping young men off the streets, so why do women have to change the way they behave and men don't?

We always take the blame, we always take the responsibility, we always adjust our behaviours and it doesn't do a single thing to protect us. All it does is protect the perpetrators because the buck gets passed from men to women. If you think it's not fun being hypothetically held accountable for the violent behaviours of some men for a couple of days on twitter, imagine what it's like being actually held accountable every day in real life!
Yes,  really good post.

Its not all men, but its nearly all women, thats what matters. The numbers are beyond shocking.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:45:43 am »
Organisers of the vigil scheduled for tonight in London have announced the event is cancelled.  Appears national police chiefs council told forces across England and Wales they could not waive lockdown guidance after discussions with policing minister, Kit Malthouse.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:58:27 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:28:21 am
A curfew on men isn't realistic and wouldn't ever be enforceable by law but I think it's being used as a rhetorical device to highlight how one sex has to take accountability for the violent tendencies of the other.

The suggestion of men's freedom being impinged upon because of the behaviour of a minority seems to have really upset a lot of blokes, without them realising the irony of that being actual, everyday, reality for women. There are so many ways in which our movement and behaviour is restricted; we have to think about where we walk, what time we go out, what clothes we wear, what our facial expression might be saying, what style we wear our hair, what shoes we have on...why should we have to consider these things all the time whilst men don't have to give them a second thought?

Shouting "not all men" is as helpful as shouting "all lives matter". Nobody is saying it's ALL men but it's NO women. No women are going around curb crawling blokes, no women are waiting down dark alleys to attack you, no women are masturbating publicly, no women are kidnapping young men off the streets, so why do women have to change the way they behave and men don't?

We always take the blame, we always take the responsibility, we always adjust our behaviours and it doesn't do a single thing to protect us. All it does is protect the perpetrators because the buck gets passed from men to women. If you think it's not fun being hypothetically held accountable for the violent behaviours of some men for a couple of days on twitter, imagine what it's like being actually held accountable every day in real life!

I dont disagree with much of that save for the second paragraph. As some who has been set on by 8 bouncers and genuinely thought they were going to kill me (they never were, but I wasnt aware at the time) I can well assure you that I have to adjust and consider many of the things you list and many of my mates the same. Of course as men were unlikely to be sexually assaulted, but were not that unlikely to be attacked. As I said in my post above, I would never walk somewhere secluded after dark, Id always take the longer route home etc, to me thats just common sense, nobodys freedom is being inhibited there, its just not un-necessarily exposing yourself to risk, I could shave 10 minutes off my walk home by walking down an alley but I dont do it as theres a well lit road option instead.

I certainly wasnt trying to shout not all men although I appreciate that the bit youve quoted does read that way. Rather, Im not sure that its being handled by certain people in the best way. I think comments about a 6pm curfew (which of course wasnt meant as a serious suggestion) is always going to steer the topic in a certain way, and I dont think its a helpful direction.

Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #177 on: Today at 10:21:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:31:13 pm
This is it for me. The idea of what it is to be a man has been all wrong to me. I'll be honest, I grew up absolutely hating men due to various reasons, and I hated the model of masculinity pushed upon me by society. The thing is, thinking, feeling, caring and empathic men have long been frowned upon, and often by both sexes too. I have always identified far more with my supposed feminine side, probably because all the wise, knowledgeable, mature and sorted people I knew were female, and how they were resonated with me far more than the pathetically immature macho culture that is drummed into boys by society.

A very honest post! I think society fucks women over but it fucks men up.

A lot of blokes feel personally attacked when we talk about 'toxic masculinity' but they shouldn't, it's as unhelpful to men as it is to women. I can't imagine how difficult it must be to constantly have to deny your emotions or compete with your friends or not accept help. I've hypothesised for a while that part of the reason that male ex-partners are so dangerous to the women that they dated is because heterosexual men become very emotionally reliant on their partners, as they're often the only people they can open up to. Women might be heartbroken but they can talk to their friends or their sister or their mum, they have the kind of external support that men often don't. For some men, being dumped would be akin to being stranded at sea, and along with all of the Freudian ideas around possessing women as objects this can lead to extreme violence.

But how you address the pressure we put on men without pushing away all of the men who are attached to the idea of masculinity and alpha-ness, I don't know.   
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,156
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:41:51 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:20:36 am
To be fair a lot of this is common sense.

I’m a fairly well built man and I wouldn’t walk through a park alone at night, I’d always take the ‘longer route’ home if it meant it was better lit and there were more people around, if I went on a night out somewhere I didn’t know, I’d get a taxi home. If I’m on a night out my girlfriend will want fairly regular updates as to my safety and confirmation I’ve gotten home (if I’m not staying at home that night.)

As ever with stuff like this, people let their (legitimate) outrage about things cloud their view. It’s always sensible to take those precautions, nobody is inhibiting anyone’s freedom by telling them not to take un-necessary risk and nobody is taking a callous approach to a serious issue by making the point that these risks will always be present.

You are missing the point I made - it's not about common sense behaviour, it's about men feeling they have to protect women. It's the flipside of the idea that men control women.

Quote
I think with this you’ve got 2 separate issues, on one hand you have people who set out to knowingly commit, at the very least sexual assault and possibly rape and murder, who know full well what they’re doing is wrong on all levels, and you have people who engage in various forms of sexual harassment and/or assault on a daily basis without even necessarily being aware that they’re doing it. I’m only 33 and I’ve noticed a fairly significant attitude change to what is acceptable in regards to behaviour from men toward women in my adult life, which is great as anything which makes people feel more comfortable can only be a good thing, I don’t, however, think that attitude shift is making them any safer as I don’t think the people whose attitudes are changing were ever going to be the ones committing those crimes. How you deal with the latter is the million dollar question, I suspect there’s a fair amount of criminological research into it and I suspect a lot of it comes down to childhood experiences and an attitude developed toward women by the perpetrator, how you go about fixing that, I’m not sure, but clearly we need to try.


They are not separate issues. As Sian's opening post shows so excellently, it's a pyramid of escalation, that enables a culture where some men think their behaviour is acceptable and somehow even justified, all the way up to rape and murder.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,378
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #179 on: Today at 10:52:29 am »
I was talking to my wife today about an incident about 5 years ago. I was driving home during summer when there was a sudden torrential rainstorm. The kind where you have to drive slowly because visibility is so bad. I saw a woman walking along a country road who'd been caught out without a coat so I stopped and asked her if she wanted a lift. She refused, saying 'naw, it's ok - I'm fine' while getting completely battered by the rain. I drove on a bit miffed because I felt, by her tones, she was making an assumption about me as a person when I was trying to be kind. 

It's only now I'm reflecting on how absolutely shit it is for women to be made feel that way. I was totally wrong to feel miffed (albeit only briefly). I'm sure she'd have loved to have gotten out of the rain, but was scared that taking a lift with a male stranger could lead to rape or her death. And society tells her that she's right to refuse the lift instead of actually addressing the issue.

Roles reversed, I have have the privileged position of being able to get in the car with no worry or thought that she would abduct me.

I walk in our local park alone all the time without giving it a thought. Whenever I get a taxi by myself I don't clock the reg number and share my live location info on whatsapp. I don't keep my car locked with the windows up on a hot day if I'm waiting in a quiet car park. I never feel like I have to ring someone while walking alone at night. I didn't know that 5 taps on my iphone lock button is the emergency services alarm.  These are all things my wife has to think about.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #180 on: Today at 10:53:48 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:58:27 am
I dont disagree with much of that save for the second paragraph. As some who has been set on by 8 bouncers and genuinely thought they were going to kill me (they never were, but I wasnt aware at the time) I can well assure you that I have to adjust and consider many of the things you list and many of my mates the same. Of course as men were unlikely to be sexually assaulted, but were not that unlikely to be attacked. As I said in my post above, I would never walk somewhere secluded after dark, Id always take the longer route home etc, to me thats just common sense, nobodys freedom is being inhibited there, its just not un-necessarily exposing yourself to risk, I could shave 10 minutes off my walk home by walking down an alley but I dont do it as theres a well lit road option instead.

I certainly wasnt trying to shout not all men although I appreciate that the bit youve quoted does read that way. Rather, Im not sure that its being handled by certain people in the best way. I think comments about a 6pm curfew (which of course wasnt meant as a serious suggestion) is always going to steer the topic in a certain way, and I dont think its a helpful direction.

I'm sorry to hear that happened to you with the bouncers, that sounds terrifying!! Physical assaults of that kind are, thankfully, not something that women generally have to worry about but am I right in assuming it wasn't 8 female bouncers? I think you make a really good point, men can be just as worried or as vigilant as women (although judging by a lot of the posts I've read online recently, it's not quite on the same level) but who is it that men are afraid of? It's other men. We're trying to shift the focus to the perpetrators rather than the victims, and violence is an overwhelmingly male issue.

And for us, it's not just the acts of sexual violence but it's the harassment, it's the idea that at any point you could be made to feel ashamed, uncomfortable or frightened whilst walking down the street, that's definitely not something that men have to worry about.

If we did imagine a parallel universe in which men could be curfewed at 6pm I know every woman would feel a huge sense of relief and freedom. Would men feel the same way if women were curfewed at 6pm? It can't be right that one gender is of almost no threat to the other but has to take so much of the responsibility.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:00 am by Koplass »
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,484
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:01:07 am »
Dress it up any way you want. Women are afraid to walk the streets on their own for fear of being attacked and/or killed by men. How do we stop it? By educating the male species to fucking desist! We all have a platform, as men, to inform our fellow species it's a no no to intimidate, victimise, prey, attack, kill the female of the species. Sorry, if this is a bit glib but after reading Sian's utterly convincing OP, there is only one answer and that's through man on man intervention
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #182 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:52:29 am
I was talking to my wife today about an incident about 5 years ago. I was driving home during summer when there was a sudden torrential rainstorm. The kind where you have to drive slowly because visibility is so bad. I saw a woman walking along a country road who'd been caught out without a coat so I stopped and asked her if she wanted a lift. She refused, saying 'naw, it's ok - I'm fine' while getting completely battered by the rain. I drove on a bit miffed because I felt, by her tones, she was making an assumption about me as a person when I was trying to be kind. 

It's only now I'm reflecting on how absolutely shit it is for women to be made feel that way. I was totally wrong to feel miffed (albeit only briefly). I'm sure she'd have loved to have gotten out of the rain, but was scared that taking a lift with a male stranger could lead to rape or her death. And society tells her that she's right to refuse the lift instead of actually addressing the issue.

Roles reversed, I have have the privileged position of being able to get in the car with no worry or thought that she would abduct me.

I walk in our local park alone all the time without giving it a thought. Whenever I get a taxi by myself I don't clock the reg number and share my live location info on whatsapp. I don't keep my car locked with the windows up on a hot day if I'm waiting in a quiet car park. I never feel like I have to ring someone while walking alone at night. I didn't know that 5 taps on my iphone lock button is the emergency services alarm.  These are all things my wife has to think about.

You totally get it. One of the best illustrations of this power imbalance I can remember seeing was during the Women's March that followed the #MeToo revelations. I saw a photo of a man who had turned up to the protest with almost no clothes on (just a pair of hot pants) and he was holding up a sign that said something along the lines of "I can walk around naked amongst the opposite sex without worrying for my safety, women can't."

This bloke had no fear whatsoever that he was going to be harassed or assaulted, the reverse just wouldn't be true.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:18:02 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:53:48 am
I'm sorry to hear that happened to you with the bouncers, that sounds terrifying!! Physical assaults of that kind are, thankfully, not something that women generally have to worry about but am I right in assuming it wasn't 8 female bouncers? I think you make a really good point, men can be just as worried or as vigilant as women (although judging by a lot of the posts I've read online recently, it's not quite on the same level) but who is it that men are afraid of? It's other men. We're trying to shift the focus to the perpetrators rather than the victims, and violence is an overwhelmingly male issue.

And for us, it's not just the acts of sexual violence but it's the harassment, it's the idea that at any point you could be made to feel ashamed, uncomfortable or frightened whilst walking down the street, that's definitely not something that men have to worry about.

If we did imagine a parallel universe in which men could be curfewed at 6pm I know every woman would feel a huge sense of relief and freedom. Would men feel the same way if women were curfewed at 6pm? It can't be right that one gender is of almost no threat to the other but has to take so much of the responsibility.

It was 8 male bouncers, my point wasnt and isnt that theres any kind of level demographic here, almost all violent attacks whether sexual in nature or not are carried out by men with the one exception of domestic abuse which, whilst still heavily sided with men, is less so than an unprovoked attack.

Regarding the responsibility aspect, to be honest its a point which I havent really considered as Ive been brought up in a world where victim blaming isnt a thing, and by that I dont mean that it isnt a thing in terms of the general population, I mean that it isnt a thing that people I know openly engage in, thankfully. The suggestion that a woman was asking for it by walking down an alleyway, or wearing a short skirt is antiquated shite and anyone with a brain will tell you the same. Where the issue becomes more problematic is when people take common sense advice as pre-emptive  victim blaming - I lived over the road from Sefton Park for a while and one of the first things I got told was dont go there alone at night, to me thats just common sense and it isnt limiting anyones freedom.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 