I don't know Debs, while this is obviously increasing security, it doesn't solve the underlying issue. And in a way I think it even re-inforces it, your sending this message that when you're female, you are extra vulnerable, and have to have other people (and often men in the form of concerned fathers or husbands) look after your safety. Like the lads in here that tell their wives not to go through the park at night, or that will pick them up from nights out. I fully understand why they do that, but at the same time they're saying "you're a girl, you need a man to look after you".



To be fair a lot of this is common sense.Im a fairly well built man and I wouldnt walk through a park alone at night, Id always take the longer route home if it meant it was better lit and there were more people around, if I went on a night out somewhere I didnt know, Id get a taxi home. If Im on a night out my girlfriend will want fairly regular updates as to my safety and confirmation Ive gotten home (if Im not staying at home that night.)As ever with stuff like this, people let their (legitimate) outrage about things cloud their view. Its always sensible to take those precautions, nobody is inhibiting anyones freedom by telling them not to take un-necessary risk and nobody is taking a callous approach to a serious issue by making the point that these risks will always be present.The issue (in regards to this part of the problem) is when people take the next step and start blaming victims and making out its their own fault for the way they dress, or the fact theyve taken the risk, which it clearly isnt, its the fault of the fucking prick that attacked them.I think with this youve got 2 separate issues, on one hand you have people who set out to knowingly commit, at the very least sexual assault and possibly rape and murder, who know full well what theyre doing is wrong on all levels, and you have people who engage in various forms of sexual harassment and/or assault on a daily basis without even necessarily being aware that theyre doing it. Im only 33 and Ive noticed a fairly significant attitude change to what is acceptable in regards to behaviour from men toward women in my adult life, which is great as anything which makes people feel more comfortable can only be a good thing, I dont, however, think that attitude shift is making them any safer as I dont think the people whose attitudes are changing were ever going to be the ones committing those crimes. How you deal with the latter is the million dollar question, I suspect theres a fair amount of criminological research into it and I suspect a lot of it comes down to childhood experiences and an attitude developed toward women by the perpetrator, how you go about fixing that, Im not sure, but clearly we need to try.