I think we all know the answer to this, dont we? Clear as day just letting him do it so he doesnt have to go to an actual prison.
In order to plead insanity (successfully) youll need actual medical evidence and a diagnosis of a disease of the mind, if he ends up going anywhere other than to prison (unless he actually is insane, of course) then its because theyve bribed a doctor to give a false diagnosis.
Him being a bellend smashing his head into a wall might be insane behaviour, but on its own it will never amount to an insanity defence (especially as theres no evidence he was doing this at the point of the crime being committed.)