« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 4486 times)

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:08:06 pm
I think we all know the answer to this, dont we? Clear as day just letting him do it so he doesnt have to go to an actual prison.

You think the police are protecting a murderer because he's a policeman? Highly doubt that, they will be disgusted by him.

Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:08:06 pm
I think we all know the answer to this, dont we? Clear as day just letting him do it so he doesnt have to go to an actual prison.

In order to plead insanity (successfully) youll need actual medical evidence and a diagnosis  of a disease of the mind, if he ends up going anywhere other than to prison (unless he actually is insane, of course) then its because theyve bribed a doctor to give a false diagnosis.

Him being a bellend smashing his head into a wall might be insane behaviour, but on its own it will never amount to an insanity defence (especially as theres no evidence he was doing this at the point of the crime being committed.)
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,645
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:18:25 pm »
He's been charged, but was expected.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 