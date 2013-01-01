« previous next »
Great post.

There have been some awful takes from people the past two days in relation to this post, you know, all the 'not all men' types but the conversations being had are incredibly important. I just hope more people listen and understand the experiences many women go through.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:08:11 am
When this shit is happening to you and most women you know  - to varying degrees - on an almost daily basis, it's hard to believe it's a minority even though that's probably (hopefully) the case. One of the problems is that every time a case like this comes up, or every time something happens that makes women at large speak about their experiences, it's always met with cries of "not all men". I wish people would just, like, listen to us instead.

100%. People need to listen and acknowledge. I think people tend to look to ensure they aren't being blamed and at times it's a direct response to some of the exaggerated statements made by very few. One of the problems with discussions nowadays is that some go by the social media stage and take it as real life, the likes of twitter are an echo chamber and some view it as reality when really the narrative changes depending where you choose to look. As with any discussion i've seen some women saying 'all men are guilty', for some they will look to combat this and defend themselves if they dont deem themselves as someone who falls into the category. Although I feel those particular womens statement aren't true, I think its important to recognise that this is one persons belief and the overall message being conveyed isn't in line with that. Listening, learning and acknowledging is crucial and as a man I feel the best course of action is to see what is being said and see how I can contribute to being part of the solution... jumping to my own defence solves nothing and again is playing into a narrative painted by the minorty instead of paying attention to the real message.

There are some things I know I will never be able to change to make any woman I walk past on the street feel more comfortable, In some cases I alone cant stop a woman feeling like she needs to cross the road or speed up for fear I may attack her, but I can certainly learn what things that may be done with no ill will make a woman feel uncomfortable and why and look at my own behaviours and seeing if any of the things I do are contributing to the problem.

Some peoples first response is to defend themselves anytime a criticism arises and they feel like one of the targets but it isn't about them. It reminds me of the All Lives Matter shouts and both IMO are misguided.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:49:16 am
Some peoples first response is to defend themselves anytime a criticism arises and they feel like one of the targets but it isn't about them. It reminds me of the All Lives Matter shouts and both IMO are misguided.

Yep, completely agree.
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:02:18 am
No as soon as I got out I could see she was scared and defensive, so as I said, I just said I was trying to help and got back in the car.

I actually looked out for police cars on the way home as I would have let them know there was a girl in distress, but didn't see any.

I'd say the majority of men aren't colossal bellends, but the minority (as in everything) let everyone down.

This is just a hypothetical, and not a criticism, but just wondering in a situation like this might it also be useful to quickly try to deescalate and give the woman (in this example) an opportunity to request support if she would like it?

For example, staying well away (in terms of physical distance), possibly even remaining in your own car, and saying I've got a phone if you would like to call someone or use it for data etc and if you like you can get back in your car and lock the doors and i can pass it to you through a narrowly opened window. Understandably they might still not want to, even if it was something they might need, for very rational reasons. But it at least puts a constructive option on the table.
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:33:42 am
I stopped once a few years back and a girl had broken down in a mini.

I pulled over to make sure she was OK and she looked terrified and started shouting and me and telling me to fuck off..

Nothing really you can do. I just said "Fair enough, but I was just trying to help."

Got in the car and drove off. Not sure there is anything else you can do in that situation. Hope she got the AA or someone to turn up.

When I broke down on the motorway a few years ago an oldish guy in his 60s or 70s or so stopped his car and insisted on waiting with me till the RAC arrived, it was just starting to get dark and he said he had daughters of his own and wanted to make sure I was OK. Was really touching. (But I fully appreciate it is a difficult situation for men to know what to do, especially younger ones).

I remember thinking that even at his older age he was a bit hesitant at what to do or say, and he stayed away from me a bit at first and said he'd wait in his car if I preferred.
