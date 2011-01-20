« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11] 12   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73  (Read 12273 times)

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,873
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 12:02:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:19:42 am
Far too simplistic, unfortunately. Definitely a factor, but we were doing fine October-December with Fabinho as a CB.
A little simplistic perhaps, but then so is 'doing fine' October-December - that period included draws at Brighton and Fulham, with Fabinho at CB; against Brighton, a midfield of Henderson, Milner and Minamino. How much did the absence of Fabinho from the midfield increase the workload and subsequent fatigue of others?

I get why we initially favoured Fabinho (and even Henderson) at the back: a midfield still including the calibre of Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Keita and Jones should have been preferable to fielding an inexperienced defence made up of Phillips, Williams, Kabak. But it has had a cascading effect on our intensity in midfield, creativity going forward and the workload of other players. The '6' role in particular has been a struggle in the absence of either Fabinho or Henderson. In the continued absence of the latter, surely the former needs to play there as much as possible.

Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 12:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:54:47 am
If we get Hendo back soon, I don't see the back 4 as the weak link, it is more defending as a team and not making big mistakes which will make a difference. Whilst the rest of the games will be less open, they will still be more open than our typical PL match (unless Aletico get through).
We don't get Hendo back soon. He is out for two months.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 12:20:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 10, 2021, 09:17:47 pm
59 Kluivert coming on for Leipzig I place of Firsberh

I remember his dad making his European debut....


Yikes

Hes got replaces Forsberg 

How do you feel about D'Margio Wright-Phillips?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 12:33:36 pm »
Not sure whether i'm reading too much into it but Mane seems like he cant sprint at the moment. The chance for Salah from Thiagos pass first half, I was watching Mane get up in support and he just didn't lookcomfortable getting there, seemed to struggle to get out of first gear.

Thiago is sublime and him and Fab together gives us an altogether different dynamic as expected.

Upamecano may go on to be a world beater, but he has somany errors in his game right now. He switches off, gets dribbled past and stops running way too much to be considered a top tier CB right now. Both legs he made so so many errors. I was stunned at how bad his play was for the chance Jota should have tapped in and the Salah goal
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:33:36 pm


Upamecano may go on to be a world beater, but he has somany errors in his game right now. He switches off, gets dribbled past and stops running way too much to be considered a top tier CB right now. Both legs he made so so many errors. I was stunned at how bad his play was for the chance Jota should have tapped in and the Salah goal

Fascinating watching him I thought.
He might be the most imposing athlete in football alongside Virgil - he's massive, has a great leap but is so fucking quick - like stupidly quick ..... and yet at the same time he's a young centre back whose decision making isn't there yet and also can't pass


Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,855
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 12:49:54 pm »
Upamecano is a weird one, I guess time will tell if hes any good, at the moment, he isnt. But hes one of these players fans graviate towards cos hes ridiculously quick, and sometimes can make fantastic interceptions or tackles, but thats never that good a sign for me!

Be intriguing really next season if the rumour that Hansi Flick leaves Bayerm (a rumour very much in its infancy) and Nagelsmann goes there, cos itll be his job again to work with him. And so far, Id actually say Upamecano has regressed a bit in his play. Still a long way to go though of course.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,673
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 12:51:48 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:33:36 pm
Not sure whether i'm reading too much into it but Mane seems like he cant sprint at the moment. The chance for Salah from Thiagos pass first half, I was watching Mane get up in support and he just didn't lookcomfortable getting there, seemed to struggle to get out of first gear.

Thiago is sublime and him and Fab together gives us an altogether different dynamic as expected.

Upamecano may go on to be a world beater, but he has somany errors in his game right now. He switches off, gets dribbled past and stops running way too much to be considered a top tier CB right now. Both legs he made so so many errors. I was stunned at how bad his play was for the chance Jota should have tapped in and the Salah goal

See I thought that in the first half, but at the start of the second half he closed down one of their full backs and looked fucking rapid doing it. Which to me was really re-assuring that his form is just in his head rather than not being physically right.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 12:57:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm
Fascinating watching him I thought.
He might be the most imposing athlete in football alongside Virgil - he's massive, has a great leap but is so fucking quick - like stupidly quick ..... and yet at the same time he's a young centre back whose decision making isn't there yet and also can't pass

Agree.

He has a lot of the tools to be a consistently dominant centre back. At the moment he's not that consistent though. Either through inexperience, lack of concentration, has an error in him or something else.

I think he'll go on to be a very good centre back. Just not sure if he'll be at an elite level (which he has the potential to be) or someone who is good-very good.

For me, based on current ability he'd be 4th choice if at Liverpool. He's got the potential to be better than that but currently he's not better than a fit VvD, Matip or Gomez IMO.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 01:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:49:54 pm
Upamecano is a weird one, I guess time will tell if hes any good, at the moment, he isnt. But hes one of these players fans graviate towards cos hes ridiculously quick, and sometimes can make fantastic interceptions or tackles, but thats never that good a sign for me!

Be intriguing really next season if the rumour that Hansi Flick leaves Bayerm (a rumour very much in its infancy) and Nagelsmann goes there, cos itll be his job again to work with him. And so far, Id actually say Upamecano has regressed a bit in his play. Still a long way to go though of course.

Agee he is a bit of a weird one. When he was good, he was so damn good against Utd and City.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,855
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 01:11:32 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 01:00:07 pm
Agee he is a bit of a weird one. When he was good, he was so damn good against Utd and City.

Probably just a normal process for a young central defender, goes from looking amazing to bad in an instant  ;D   

It sort of shows how at face value people take players as it where, I was reading some comments last night about him from Bayern fans, and they where desperate to make out that hed had a good game last night, after the criticism hed got after the first leg. But one of the main reasonings for him having a good game, was cos hed made a couple runs out of defence to join the attack. Its stuff like that fans love to see, but it isnt going to help in a defensive way!

But  the strength of Bayern, I mean, Boateng has been able to play on for 2 or 3 years past his sell by and be pretty much fine. Although weirdly, Hernandez has struggled more. So who knows how hell get on!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 01:22:56 pm »
Upemacano was pretty bad for both goals.
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,124
  • there is no old firm
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 01:31:28 pm »
Is the Pope feeling alright recently?
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,120
  • JFT 96
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 01:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:11:32 pm
Probably just a normal process for a young central defender, goes from looking amazing to bad in an instant  ;D   

It sort of shows how at face value people take players as it where, I was reading some comments last night about him from Bayern fans, and they where desperate to make out that hed had a good game last night, after the criticism hed got after the first leg. But one of the main reasonings for him having a good game, was cos hed made a couple runs out of defence to join the attack. Its stuff like that fans love to see, but it isnt going to help in a defensive way!

But  the strength of Bayern, I mean, Boateng has been able to play on for 2 or 3 years past his sell by and be pretty much fine. Although weirdly, Hernandez has struggled more. So who knows how hell get on!


All the speculation about his move may have affected him. Some players can just brush off the speculation and the adverse publicity, some can't. At the moment he is doing a fine impression of a young Micah Richards.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,027
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 01:43:11 pm »
I liked Jota's performance. It will be difficult for him to be as clinical as he was for us in that run before the injury, but he shows he has so much more to his game and is a genuinely great player.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,304
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 01:47:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:16:10 am
He seems quite similar to Carragher.

We'll have to wait and see what he's like when he retires to Sky Sports first. ;)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 01:50:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm
Fascinating watching him I thought.
He might be the most imposing athlete in football alongside Virgil - he's massive, has a great leap but is so fucking quick - like stupidly quick ..... and yet at the same time he's a young centre back whose decision making isn't there yet and also can't pass
3-4 years he's going to be immense, showed glimpses of what's to come with his pace twice against Salah within a few minutes, he's built like a NFL linebacker.  :D

He stays injury free mid to late 20's he should be in the top tier at VVD/Ramos/ Koulibaly level.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
  • Justice for the 96
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 01:43:11 pm
I liked Jota's performance. It will be difficult for him to be as clinical as he was for us in that run before the injury, but he shows he has so much more to his game and is a genuinely great player.
Agree - his header in the first half was ridiculous - leapt above everyone ! Only a great save by Gulasci prevented him scoring.
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 02:10:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:22:56 pm
Upemacano was pretty bad for both goals.

Reminds me of Sakho. All hype and plenty of mistakes
Logged

Offline BJ

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 02:22:56 pm »
I watched the game with no sound but stuck it back on for the post match interviews.  How rude was Des Kelly to Salah you missed plenty of chances there...   Which other players has he ever said that to? Salah answered very well but the little digs are completely unnecessary.
Logged

Offline marto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 02:25:00 pm »
Ah, so all this time we could've played actual CBs (even inexperienced ones) instead of sacrificing the midfield ? Interesting.
It's insulting how little Origi and Ox have played this year.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 02:27:11 pm »
On the same page as many on here when it comes to Upamecano.  Thought he looked out of his depth.

It made me think of a funny moment years ago when we played Man City and Micah Richards looked like a physical monster.  He came steaming towards Torres and I thought, we are not getting anything against him today he is so rapid.

Torres, calmly dragged the ball back and Richards when flying past him.  Never got anywhere near the ball.

It was the game when we came from behind to beat them 3-2 I think.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,855
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 02:37:12 pm »
Quote from: marto on Yesterday at 02:25:00 pm
Ah, so all this time we could've played actual CBs (even inexperienced ones) instead of sacrificing the midfield ? Interesting.
It's insulting how little Origi and Ox have played this year.

be sure to forward on your CV to Billy Hogan @ Liverpool FC.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 02:48:13 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 02:10:14 pm
Reminds me of Sakho. All hype and plenty of mistakes

I was going to make the same comparison. Physically he has everything, but it is not always possible to train elementary mistakes out of players. He is still young, though, and may well prove to be a great, but at the moment I think he is slightly over-hyped.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,890
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 03:33:46 pm »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 02:22:56 pm
I watched the game with no sound but stuck it back on for the post match interviews.  How rude was Des Kelly to Salah you missed plenty of chances there...   Which other players has he ever said that to? Salah answered very well but the little digs are completely unnecessary.

I hate Kelly and I may be wrong but I'm sure Mo thought he was being accused personally hence his reply of "My numbers are good!"

I think Kelly was referring to the amount of chances the TEAM had missed before Mo stuck one away.

Still a prick like :)
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 03:47:30 pm »
Cheers Reds, a much better performance and hopefully a big lift for all.
Logged

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,027
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 04:04:46 pm »
Quote from: marto on Yesterday at 02:25:00 pm
Ah, so all this time we could've played actual CBs (even inexperienced ones) instead of sacrificing the midfield ? Interesting.
It's insulting how little Origi and Ox have played this year.

Who is it insulting to???

There's also a big difference between playing Kabak and Phillips and playing Phillips and Williams. Phillips has had to earn Klopp's trust for sure but how can you blame Klopp for being unsure on him when he wasn't in his plans at all for this season? Wrongly we went into this season with Fabinho as 4th choice CB. It's not Klopp's fault that Lovren wasn't replaced.

I know you didn't outwardly blame Klopp there but a lot of people are blaming him for a decision that he shouldn't have been forced to make.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:06:34 pm by Bakez0151 »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,855
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 04:04:46 pm
Who is it insulting to???

There's also a big difference between playing Kabak and Phillips and playing Phillips and Williams. Phillips has had to earn Klopp's trust for sure but how can you blame Klopp for being unsure on him when he wasn't in his plans at all for this season? Wrongly we went into this season with Fabinho as 4th choice CB. It's not Klopp's fault that Lovren wasn't replaced.

I know you didn't outwardly blame Klopp there but a lot of people are blaming him for a decision that he shouldn't have been forced to make.

Just spent a fun 2 minutes scanning his post history, its hilarious. He L O V E D Emre Can :lmao  Im being sarcastic by the way! And yes, he was blaming Kloppo, not the first time hes had digs at him. I was going to say best ignored, but it was actually entertaining reading some of his past takes.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,240
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 04:32:01 pm »
Good to see Fab back in midfield
Good to see Thiago looking very good in midfield
Good to see a clean sheet and much needed goals for the lads up front
Good to see us win and get through !

Just a lot of good stuff last night that I hope is added to the confidence bank
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,207
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 04:39:15 pm »
I hope we set up a friendly in the summer at Anfield East.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 05:01:55 pm »
 im kinda backwards on upecameno, ive been wondering what all the fuss was about ever since we schooled him in the first game, but that little foray forward where even Fab couldn't really get it off him was pretty impressive and he looked like Virgil closing down Mo coming round on the cover, blistering pace. That stuff made go, "wow good athlete, now i see what they are all on about."

Still not a super duper top of the line elite defender though, for me. You can see where he has some pretty major upside potential though.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 05:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 01:31:28 pm
Is the Pope feeling alright recently?

I hear he's working in Burnley of all places now doing a good job trying to keep them up.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 05:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 01:31:28 pm
Is the Pope feeling alright recently?

There is a new Dr. Who due as well isn't there?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
  • Justice for the 96
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 05:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:39:15 pm
I hope we set up a friendly in the summer at Anfield East.
;D wouldn't it be wonderful for us to play a final there
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,314
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 07:55:56 pm »
Great performance last night as the backline was a lot more solid, midfield were doing the biz and we were creating a lot of chances that eventually were converted. Alisson stepped up when he did, full backs were getting forward while defending well, Philips I thought was outstanding considering he is our 6th option for the back. Salah & Jota were dangerous while Mane hopefully got some confidence with his goal as for a while he had the touch of a brick wall. Nice to see Klopp smiling afterwards and he needs to remind the team they still have a lot to play for. I was dreading we lose and they end up booking their summer holidays mentally in mid March. A good draw might keep us in the dance until the semis at least. 
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,207
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #434 on: Yesterday at 08:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:55:53 pm
;D wouldn't it be wonderful for us to play a final there

 :D

Forget final, we should move there permanently...or till the end of season.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #435 on: Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:33:36 pm
Not sure whether i'm reading too much into it but Mane seems like he cant sprint at the moment.

Ive noticed that for a while. He used to give defenders a start and still beat them but recently I cant remember him sprinting past anyone. He seems to have lost a lot of pace. Maybe all he needs is a good rest.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • BAGs
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #436 on: Yesterday at 11:03:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:22:56 pm
Upemacano was pretty bad for both goals.

I wasn't about last night so only caught the goals on YouTube later on.

Watching the Salah goal I thought ''my god, that Leipzig No5 was awful there.'' Turns out it was Upemacano. I was surprised, given the hype he seems to get.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • BAGs
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #437 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm
Ive noticed that for a while. He used to give defenders a start and still beat them but recently I cant remember him sprinting past anyone. He seems to have lost a lot of pace. Maybe all he needs is a good rest.

I wonder if this drop-off in pace correlates with his comeback after having Covid?
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #438 on: Yesterday at 11:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:00:29 am
It's also fair to say that the way RBL played the games allowed us to play our more natural style. At least compared to 90% of the teams we face who play with a low block.

Without wanting to be negative, worth keeping this in mind IMO, before thinking we've necessarily  solved our issues.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
« Reply #439 on: Today at 04:01:18 am »
+ Julian Nagelsmann, on Salah and Mane partnership:

"Their two goals showed the great individual quality".

"What Salah and Mane do is really unique. You could tell we had too much respect for their counter for long stretches. "

"We have to accept that. We will let it sink in and reflect for a few hours".

- https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-news-coverage/2021/3/11/22325236/julian-nagelsmann-praise-really-unique-mohamed-salah-sadio-mane-liverpool-2-0-rb-leipzig

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11] 12   Go Up
« previous next »
 