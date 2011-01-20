Not sure whether i'm reading too much into it but Mane seems like he cant sprint at the moment. The chance for Salah from Thiagos pass first half, I was watching Mane get up in support and he just didn't lookcomfortable getting there, seemed to struggle to get out of first gear.



Thiago is sublime and him and Fab together gives us an altogether different dynamic as expected.



Upamecano may go on to be a world beater, but he has somany errors in his game right now. He switches off, gets dribbled past and stops running way too much to be considered a top tier CB right now. Both legs he made so so many errors. I was stunned at how bad his play was for the chance Jota should have tapped in and the Salah goal