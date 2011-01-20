« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #400 on: Today at 12:02:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:19:42 am
Far too simplistic, unfortunately. Definitely a factor, but we were doing fine October-December with Fabinho as a CB.
A little simplistic perhaps, but then so is 'doing fine' October-December - that period included draws at Brighton and Fulham, with Fabinho at CB; against Brighton, a midfield of Henderson, Milner and Minamino. How much did the absence of Fabinho from the midfield increase the workload and subsequent fatigue of others?

I get why we initially favoured Fabinho (and even Henderson) at the back: a midfield still including the calibre of Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Keita and Jones should have been preferable to fielding an inexperienced defence made up of Phillips, Williams, Kabak. But it has had a cascading effect on our intensity in midfield, creativity going forward and the workload of other players. The '6' role in particular has been a struggle in the absence of either Fabinho or Henderson. In the continued absence of the latter, surely the former needs to play there as much as possible.

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #401 on: Today at 12:05:27 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:54:47 am
If we get Hendo back soon, I don't see the back 4 as the weak link, it is more defending as a team and not making big mistakes which will make a difference. Whilst the rest of the games will be less open, they will still be more open than our typical PL match (unless Aletico get through).
We don't get Hendo back soon. He is out for two months.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
59 Kluivert coming on for Leipzig I place of Firsberh

I remember his dad making his European debut....


Yikes

Hes got replaces Forsberg 

How do you feel about D'Margio Wright-Phillips?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm
Not sure whether i'm reading too much into it but Mane seems like he cant sprint at the moment. The chance for Salah from Thiagos pass first half, I was watching Mane get up in support and he just didn't lookcomfortable getting there, seemed to struggle to get out of first gear.

Thiago is sublime and him and Fab together gives us an altogether different dynamic as expected.

Upamecano may go on to be a world beater, but he has somany errors in his game right now. He switches off, gets dribbled past and stops running way too much to be considered a top tier CB right now. Both legs he made so so many errors. I was stunned at how bad his play was for the chance Jota should have tapped in and the Salah goal
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:42:38 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:33:36 pm


Upamecano may go on to be a world beater, but he has somany errors in his game right now. He switches off, gets dribbled past and stops running way too much to be considered a top tier CB right now. Both legs he made so so many errors. I was stunned at how bad his play was for the chance Jota should have tapped in and the Salah goal

Fascinating watching him I thought.
He might be the most imposing athlete in football alongside Virgil - he's massive, has a great leap but is so fucking quick - like stupidly quick ..... and yet at the same time he's a young centre back whose decision making isn't there yet and also can't pass


Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #405 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm
Upamecano is a weird one, I guess time will tell if hes any good, at the moment, he isnt. But hes one of these players fans graviate towards cos hes ridiculously quick, and sometimes can make fantastic interceptions or tackles, but thats never that good a sign for me!

Be intriguing really next season if the rumour that Hansi Flick leaves Bayerm (a rumour very much in its infancy) and Nagelsmann goes there, cos itll be his job again to work with him. And so far, Id actually say Upamecano has regressed a bit in his play. Still a long way to go though of course.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #406 on: Today at 12:51:48 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:33:36 pm
Not sure whether i'm reading too much into it but Mane seems like he cant sprint at the moment. The chance for Salah from Thiagos pass first half, I was watching Mane get up in support and he just didn't lookcomfortable getting there, seemed to struggle to get out of first gear.

Thiago is sublime and him and Fab together gives us an altogether different dynamic as expected.

Upamecano may go on to be a world beater, but he has somany errors in his game right now. He switches off, gets dribbled past and stops running way too much to be considered a top tier CB right now. Both legs he made so so many errors. I was stunned at how bad his play was for the chance Jota should have tapped in and the Salah goal

See I thought that in the first half, but at the start of the second half he closed down one of their full backs and looked fucking rapid doing it. Which to me was really re-assuring that his form is just in his head rather than not being physically right.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #407 on: Today at 12:57:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:42:38 pm
Fascinating watching him I thought.
He might be the most imposing athlete in football alongside Virgil - he's massive, has a great leap but is so fucking quick - like stupidly quick ..... and yet at the same time he's a young centre back whose decision making isn't there yet and also can't pass

Agree.

He has a lot of the tools to be a consistently dominant centre back. At the moment he's not that consistent though. Either through inexperience, lack of concentration, has an error in him or something else.

I think he'll go on to be a very good centre back. Just not sure if he'll be at an elite level (which he has the potential to be) or someone who is good-very good.

For me, based on current ability he'd be 4th choice if at Liverpool. He's got the potential to be better than that but currently he's not better than a fit VvD, Matip or Gomez IMO.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #408 on: Today at 01:00:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:49:54 pm
Upamecano is a weird one, I guess time will tell if hes any good, at the moment, he isnt. But hes one of these players fans graviate towards cos hes ridiculously quick, and sometimes can make fantastic interceptions or tackles, but thats never that good a sign for me!

Be intriguing really next season if the rumour that Hansi Flick leaves Bayerm (a rumour very much in its infancy) and Nagelsmann goes there, cos itll be his job again to work with him. And so far, Id actually say Upamecano has regressed a bit in his play. Still a long way to go though of course.

Agee he is a bit of a weird one. When he was good, he was so damn good against Utd and City.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Reply #409 on: Today at 01:11:32 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:00:07 pm
Agee he is a bit of a weird one. When he was good, he was so damn good against Utd and City.

Probably just a normal process for a young central defender, goes from looking amazing to bad in an instant  ;D   

It sort of shows how at face value people take players as it where, I was reading some comments last night about him from Bayern fans, and they where desperate to make out that hed had a good game last night, after the criticism hed got after the first leg. But one of the main reasonings for him having a good game, was cos hed made a couple runs out of defence to join the attack. Its stuff like that fans love to see, but it isnt going to help in a defensive way!

But  the strength of Bayern, I mean, Boateng has been able to play on for 2 or 3 years past his sell by and be pretty much fine. Although weirdly, Hernandez has struggled more. So who knows how hell get on!
