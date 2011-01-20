Far too simplistic, unfortunately. Definitely a factor, but we were doing fine October-December with Fabinho as a CB.
A little simplistic perhaps, but then so is 'doing fine' October-December - that period included draws at Brighton and Fulham, with Fabinho at CB; against Brighton, a midfield of Henderson, Milner and Minamino. How much did the absence of Fabinho from the midfield increase the workload and subsequent fatigue of others?
I get why we initially favoured Fabinho (and even Henderson) at the back: a midfield still including the calibre of Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Keita and Jones should
have been preferable to fielding an inexperienced defence made up of Phillips, Williams, Kabak. But it has had a cascading effect on our intensity in midfield, creativity going forward and the workload of other players. The '6' role in particular has been a struggle in the absence of either Fabinho or Henderson. In the continued absence of the latter, surely the former needs to play there as much as possible.