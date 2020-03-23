Last night was the 1st performance in a while (maybe since Spurs away) that truly looked like and felt like a Liverpool performance from this team. Not necessarily because we won but the style in which we played and the intensity with which we played both with and without the ball.



Fabinho in midfield was obviously a key factor and how he allowed us to press but also let others play. It's also fair to say that the way RBL played the games allowed us to play our more natural style. At least compared to 90% of the teams we face who play with a low block.



I don't think the performance was brilliant all round though. The decision making and ruthlessness in the final 3rd wasn't there in the main. WE had more chances last night than we've created in about the last 3 home league game. It took us a number of missed opportunities and chances before we finally made them pay. Lots of energy and threat from the front 3 but ruthlessness just wasn't there. Hopefully a little boost in confidence on the back of last night will help.



I also thought our LHS was problematic again. I think it's been a real issue attacking wise for months. Mane struggled and I thought Robertson did too. Robertson defended well on most occasions (excluding when Sorloth hit the bar and Robertson played people onside despite being able to see across the line and got sucked into a central area leaving Sorloth free on the back post). But his distribution was really careless at times and in a similar pattern to most of the last few months he offered very little threat going forward. Obviously some of this is on instruction but when he did get forward his quality was lacking unfortunately.



So whilst last night was hugely encouraging in some aspects I was left with a doubt that some of the failings of the last few months were still there. A lot of it comes down to decision making and ruthlessness in the final 3rd. Hopefully that will improve if we can get a few wins together and confidence begins to increase again for the likes of Mane and Robertson amongst others.