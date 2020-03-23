« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
So assuming Hendo is back for the Quarters...would you play him in midfield too (with Fab and Thiago?). Or ask him to play CB.

Probably not a debate for this thread and I dont have an answer. We saw last night what a difference having Fab back in midfield made. Do we just bite the bullet on the CBs we have from now til the end of the season?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:53:54 am
So assuming Hendo is back for the Quarters...would you play him in midfield too (with Fab and Thiago?). Or ask him to play CB.

Probably not a debate for this thread and I dont have an answer. We saw last night what a difference having Fab back in midfield made. Do we just bite the bullet on the CBs we have from now til the end of the season?

If Nat and Kabak continue to impress I reckon those two could play a majority of the remaining matches. When're the quarters? Is Hendo going to be fit and in form not probably around the beginning of May, or late April. So no point rushing him, and he'll be cover for either cb or midfield when he comes back.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 07:11:30 am
Larry, Curly and Mo. The dream team

Ha ha. A reference that'll be lost on many of our younger posters.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
We were decimating the midfield to half-solve the defence for far too long. Fabinho's closest to a replacement in the midfield is Hendo and he's missing too so it makes complete sense to put Fabinho in at DM and the result and performance speaks for itself. For me Gini's replacement should be a more defensive minded midfielder ala Fabinho as we miss his solidity too much in the middle when he's not playing there and make sure the only reason he's not playing there is injury. No more of this midfielders at the back malarchy please. Get your wallets out and buy a couple of decent injury resistant CBs FSG!!!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:34:09 am
Champions League quarter final,

Liverpool VS Atletico Madrid...  8) 8)

Manchester City VS Paris Saint-Germain ...  8) 8)
Why in heavens name would you pit us against the Burnley of Europe.... :fishslap
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
there's no doubt the team played well but rb were pretty poor

we had loads of poor touches and passes in the final 3rd

but it was great to see fab in the middle and thiago playing well too - gini even made a few forward passes!

defence looked okay - loved the passion of nat and kavak is improving all the time - and thought trent's long balls overall were very good

great to see the boss smiling - just the tonic we all needed ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:53:54 am
So assuming Hendo is back for the Quarters...would you play him in midfield too (with Fab and Thiago?). Or ask him to play CB.

Probably not a debate for this thread and I dont have an answer. We saw last night what a difference having Fab back in midfield made. Do we just bite the bullet on the CBs we have from now til the end of the season?

With Hendo Fabinho and Thiago in midfield, I think we'll offer much more protection to our CBs than before, so we should stick with this partnership in my opinion.  It's a world class midfield and has pretty much the right balance of work rate, athleticism, defensive ability, pressing, distribution, aerial ability and general leadership to get us out of sticky situations.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:53:54 am
So assuming Hendo is back for the Quarters...would you play him in midfield too (with Fab and Thiago?). Or ask him to play CB.

Probably not a debate for this thread and I dont have an answer. We saw last night what a difference having Fab back in midfield made. Do we just bite the bullet on the CBs we have from now til the end of the season?
Good question.

I think our midfield is looking strong now in both numbers and quality, we have Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita and Jones to fill in those three positions. I'd expect Fabinho and Thiago to start a majority of our games so it only leaves one free spot and three options.

I personally thought Henderson was doing an amazing job at CB and his distribution back there was a massive weapon for us. Him and Salah in particular seemed to have a really good understanding. His reading of the game was also top level.

Yes he had a few moments where he got dragged out of position but I think CB could be his future position on-going. 
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:02:55 am
Why in heavens name would you pit us against the Burnley of Europe.... :fishslap
I thought they are shit, mate... Haha!!  ;D  ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm
A good point. I have little time for the conspiratorial stuff about PL referees, but the standard is certainly poor compared to what we see in European competitions.

Now you see why not one of the PGMOL was at the last World Cup.
And all they have done to change that is bring in the likes of Coote who failed his UEFA fitness test. Mediocrity in a closed shop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 03:51:27 am
One of the funniest nights in a ground ever. Think we were twatting them 3-1 and their fans started singing it, and then everyone was belting it out. mental.

Massive massive bender after it as well and missed our train, and our flights back  :-)


Think we were 3 - 0 up, we hadn't kept a clean sheet for ages, they score and we're all pissed off at conceding again. Then the tannoy started playing Quo and we're all pissing ourselves laughing (why would they be celebrating being only 2 - 6 down). Then we all started willing then to score again shouting shoot! at the merest hint of a sight on goal. Yeah one of the best Euro aways Good times. :D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
How did that end only 2-0?! One day all those chances are going to drop for us in a single game and it'll be another 7-goal spanking.

Who's next? Porto?

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Last night was the 1st performance in a while (maybe since Spurs away) that truly looked like and felt like a Liverpool performance from this team. Not necessarily because we won but the style in which we played and the intensity with which we played both with and without the ball.

Fabinho in midfield was obviously a key factor and how he allowed us to press but also let others play. It's also fair to say that the way RBL played the games allowed us to play our more natural style. At least compared to 90% of the teams we face who play with a low block.

I don't think the performance was brilliant all round though. The decision making and ruthlessness in the final 3rd wasn't there in the main. WE had more chances last night than we've created in about the last 3 home league game. It took us a number of missed opportunities and chances before we finally made them pay. Lots of energy and threat from the front 3 but ruthlessness just wasn't there. Hopefully a little boost in confidence on the back of last night will help.

I also thought our LHS was problematic again. I think it's been a real issue attacking wise for months. Mane struggled and I thought Robertson did too. Robertson defended well on most occasions (excluding when Sorloth hit the bar and Robertson played people onside despite being able to see across the line and got sucked into a central area leaving Sorloth free on the back post). But his distribution was really careless at times and in a similar pattern to most of the last few months he offered very little threat going forward. Obviously some of this is on instruction but when he did get forward his quality was lacking unfortunately.

So whilst last night was hugely encouraging in some aspects I was left with a doubt that some of the failings of the last few months were still there. A lot of it comes down to decision making and ruthlessness in the final 3rd. Hopefully that will improve if we can get a few wins together and confidence begins to increase again for the likes of Mane and Robertson amongst others.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:30:51 am
Is that correct?
Doesn't surprise me one iota.

The ref for our game last night was brilliant. He let of couple of good clean tackles go that would have been blown by the shambles we've got in the PL.

As Fitzy says, waking up after a win, a CL win, is so fucking sweet.


From the VAR thread. I flicked over for 10 seconds and did see the Mancs shiny head.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm
The penalty PSG got against Barcelona.. just.. words fail me.

Oh. And English officials of course. Absolutely mental decision.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:09:35 pm
And ignoring PSG player encroaching on the Messi pen.

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm
What do you mean. Dream team there tonight.

Referee
Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Assistant referees
Gary Beswick (ENG)
Adam Nunn (ENG)

Video Assistant Referee
Stuart Attwell (ENG)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Paul Tierney (ENG)

Fourth official
David Coote (ENG)
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:00:29 am
snip

Think this is pretty even handed. I hope that cameo for Tsmikas leads to more game time for him, and in turn leads to Robbo getting some much needed rest - I'm convinced that's all it is with him, a good bit of rotation and think his entire game will improve [a well timed 'injury' for the international break wouldn't be the worst thing in the world]. Mane is more of a worry for me. Just seems to have fallen off a cliff. Made up he scored, maybe it'll give him a bit of a boost.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:53:54 am
So assuming Hendo is back for the Quarters...would you play him in midfield too (with Fab and Thiago?). Or ask him to play CB.

Probably not a debate for this thread and I dont have an answer. We saw last night what a difference having Fab back in midfield made. Do we just bite the bullet on the CBs we have from now til the end of the season?

Comes down to the midfield options for any particular game.

We need one of Fabinho and Henderson in midfield.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:08:03 am

We need one of Fabinho and Henderson in midfield.

That's the heart of it for me. You have one of those in Midfield and your defence is better regardless. If Hendo's fit I'd be minded to put Fab in at CB.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:00:29 am
Last night was the 1st performance in a while (maybe since Spurs away) that truly looked like and felt like a Liverpool performance from this team. Not necessarily because we won but the style in which we played and the intensity with which we played both with and without the ball.

Fabinho in midfield was obviously a key factor and how he allowed us to press but also let others play. It's also fair to say that the way RBL played the games allowed us to play our more natural style. At least compared to 90% of the teams we face who play with a low block.

I don't think the performance was brilliant all round though. The decision making and ruthlessness in the final 3rd wasn't there in the main. WE had more chances last night than we've created in about the last 3 home league game. It took us a number of missed opportunities and chances before we finally made them pay. Lots of energy and threat from the front 3 but ruthlessness just wasn't there. Hopefully a little boost in confidence on the back of last night will help.

I also thought our LHS was problematic again. I think it's been a real issue attacking wise for months. Mane struggled and I thought Robertson did too. Robertson defended well on most occasions (excluding when Sorloth hit the bar and Robertson played people onside despite being able to see across the line and got sucked into a central area leaving Sorloth free on the back post). But his distribution was really careless at times and in a similar pattern to most of the last few months he offered very little threat going forward. Obviously some of this is on instruction but when he did get forward his quality was lacking unfortunately.

So whilst last night was hugely encouraging in some aspects I was left with a doubt that some of the failings of the last few months were still there. A lot of it comes down to decision making and ruthlessness in the final 3rd. Hopefully that will improve if we can get a few wins together and confidence begins to increase again for the likes of Mane and Robertson amongst others.

 Yeah, and also Leipzig played straight into our hands in terms of formation and tactics. They made Divok look threatening. But dont overlook the big success which was Thiago being Thiago and Fabinho being Fabinho.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 09:12:35 am
Yeah, and also Leipzig played straight into our hands in terms of formation and tactics. They made Divok look threatening. But dont overlook the big success which was Thiago being Thiago and Fabinho being Fabinho.
Nagelsmann clearly didn't get the memo that you need to play like a League Two side hoping for a cup upset.  Hopefully we avoid the other English sides as the remaining European sides - assuming Atletico go out - are unlikely to adopt a low block against us.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Lovely to see smiles on faces again. God I've missed Mane's in particular. Do hope he's ok because he is the heartbeat of our team. Getting a draw against a similarly good footballing team would be lovely. Real would be nice.

Also lovely to see so few pages on a match thread after a game. Things on the up hopefully. Well in redmen!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 09:12:35 am
Yeah, and also Leipzig played straight into our hands in terms of formation and tactics. They made Divok look threatening. But dont overlook the big success which was Thiago being Thiago and Fabinho being Fabinho.

They're not the first team, are they? There's a bit of a narrative that he's one of many pub players we have. He's had an extended run of poor form, not the only one but its also not easy just getting ten minutes here and there when he's obviously a player who is better from the start. But he's not shit by any stretch.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:18:07 am
I thought they are shit, mate... Haha!!  ;D  ;D

They wont be in the quarter finals anyway
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
What a great first goal. I'm sure it started with Mo thinking "don't lose the ball, don't lose the ball".  Thirty seconds later he's thinking "I know how to score from here."

In a big open pitch with arguably our strongest midfield in their correct positions we are a match for anyone.  How nice it would be to open the pitch up like this in the Premier League by scoring the odd early goal.

I'd fancy our chances of advancing whoever we get in the next round though like any sensible person I'd quite like to avoid Man City, Chelsea and PSG. Dortmund would be lovely.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Please God, let us win this thing to completely burst the bubble of our rivals back home. Whoever ends up with the title will feel completely overshadowed. 🙏
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm
Being a bit critical here but his positioning at times is suspect and hes slow when turned. However he also gets stuck in and wins a lot of headers. Im happy with him especially with Fabinho playing in front of him. Both he and Kabak have a lot to learn but theres only one way to learn and that is to play in tough games against good players.
He seems quite similar to Carragher.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:06:16 am
What a great first goal. I'm sure it started with Mo thinking "don't lose the ball, don't lose the ball".  Thirty seconds later he's thinking "I know how to score from here."

In a big open pitch with arguably our strongest midfield in their correct positions we are a match for anyone.  How nice it would be to open the pitch up like this in the Premier League by scoring the odd early goal.

I'd fancy our chances of advancing whoever we get in the next round though like any sensible person I'd quite like to avoid Man City, Chelsea and PSG. Dortmund would be lovely.

Assuming they get through I think Id rather avoid Chelsea for now too. But wouldnt fear them.

It would be lovely to get a winnable looking tie and see two of Bayern, City and PSG get each other. Without home advantage all those sides over two legs get a bit trickier, lets save them for the final.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Haha.

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:16:10 am
He seems quite similar to Carragher.

Nat is top quality in the air. Far ahead of Gomez and Matip. But boy is he vulnerable when he has to defend wide. Some pretty average players have slipped behind him quite easily so I'd be very worried if he was up against the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Gnabry, etc.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Never thought I'd say that I was glad to see us play a CL football last night, to get away from the theatrics, screams etc of players.The PL is rife with it now. It really is disgusting.
It was refreshing last night. The referee was excellent. He gave fouls when they were, and was also able to see when they weren't.
A credit to the RBL players & management too. They just wanted to play football.
It's amazing the difference a fair referee makes to our game.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:22:40 am
Nagelsmann clearly didn't get the memo that you need to play like a League Two side hoping for a cup upset.  Hopefully we avoid the other English sides as the remaining European sides - assuming Atletico go out - are unlikely to adopt a low block against us.

City arent going to do that either though. Probably least likely to I'd have thought.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:27:48 am
Haha.



The Mirror said he was a red
Mbappe Mbappe
A goal against Lepizig they said
Mbappe Mbappe
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:30:46 am
Nat is top quality in the air. Far ahead of Gomez and Matip. But boy is he vulnerable when he has to defend wide. Some pretty average players have slipped behind him quite easily so I'd be very worried if he was up against the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Gnabry, etc.

Matip is great in the air. I think VVD Matip and Phiilips are well above the rest of ours in this regard
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:53:54 am
So assuming Hendo is back for the Quarters...would you play him in midfield too (with Fab and Thiago?). Or ask him to play CB.

Probably not a debate for this thread and I dont have an answer. We saw last night what a difference having Fab back in midfield made. Do we just bite the bullet on the CBs we have from now til the end of the season?
I think so. For all that we've looked vulnerable recently in games with some combination of Phillips, Williams and Kabak at the back - arguably we've not looked significantly more vulnerable than with Henderson and Fabinho back there. In terms of goals conceded, they've not been a glaring weakness at all. And that's without having Fabinho in midfield, which is a huge benefit to the defence and a multiplier on the other midfielders and our attacking play.

If Fabinho in midfield revitalises Thiago and Wijnaldum as we saw yesterday - and we have an ever improving Keita, and Jones - then perhaps Henderson could still play in defence if needed. But as a general rule, why not play the best available midfielders in midfield, and the best available defenders in defence?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 10:32:02 am
Never thought I'd say that I was glad to see us play a CL football last night, to get away from the theatrics, screams etc of players.The PL is rife with it now. It really is disgusting.

To be honest, Mane was the worst player for theatrics last night.

For a player who has stayed on his feet when possibly he should have gone down in the last few games it was a bit of a change of tact. Thought he went to ground really easily 2 or 3 times in the game when he was trying to buy a free kick.

I personally don't think there's more or less theatrics in European football versus English football. It's the selective nature of how are media have puled up certain players as going to ground easily whilst others have got very little media attention despite a similar level of theatrics (or more).
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:02:42 am
To be honest, Mane was the worst player for theatrics last night.

For a player who has stayed on his feet when possibly he should have gone down in the last few games it was a bit of a change of tact. Thought he went to ground really easily 2 or 3 times in the game when he was trying to buy a free kick.

I personally don't think there's more or less theatrics in European football versus English football. It's the selective nature of how are media have puled up certain players as going to ground easily whilst others have got very little media attention despite a similar level of theatrics (or more).

I feel so sorry for Sadio at the moment, nothings going for him and you can see how much he's struggling in terms of decision making. Staying up when he should maybe go down, making too much of other tackles, losing the ball in dangerous areas, poor decisions when attacking, underhitting passes. His head looks all over the place, hopefully the goal gives him a bit of a boost and he stops overthinking things.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:21:23 am
So after all this, is Fab missing at No.6 the souce of all woes of this season?
Lovely to see Fab back in that role.

Far too simplistic, unfortunately. Definitely a factor, but we were doing fine October-December with Fabinho as a CB.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:27:48 am
Haha.



Fucking tabloids just can't wait to stick the knife into Salah can they, now they're acting like we've already sold him ffs! :no
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 RB Leipzig (4-0) Mo 69. Mane 73
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:16:10 am
He seems quite similar to Carragher.

Carragher in his prime was much quicker than Nat, could you imagine Nat playing at full back. I think a better comparison would be an inexperienced Sami, someone who was dominant aerially but not comfortable when dragged out wide or dragged too high up the pitch.
