Someone forgot to invite Brick Top -- Hazell you want to put a few ideas together and join Timbo?



Ok, was trying to think of who I'd invite and reckon this would be fun, would also please LM, what with it not being a sausage-fest:1 Actor - Philip Seymour Hoffman (one of the few actors I forget I'm watching is an actor but instead is the actual character they're portraying)1 Musician/singer - Elizabeth Fraser (can't think of a singer I'd genuinely want to meet but The Cocteau Twins' music and her style is unlike any other so she's in for that reason)1 Politician/statesperson - Eleanor of Aquitaine (mad life)1 Comedian - Eddie Murphy (80's obviously) or Armando Ianuncci (probably one of the best over the past 30 years given the breadth of his material) - torn between the two so I'll pick both as I'm not part of the game1 Writer - Mary Shelly (can imagine she'd have so many stories to tell)1 Fictional character - Lisa from Weird Science (okay that one is a bit of wish fulfilment)2 Wild Cards - Caligula (the emperor, not the RAWK poster, wouldn't want to put a downer on things), Loki (not the Marvel one, the original one) - they'd both be a right larf