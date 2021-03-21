« previous next »
Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
March 21, 2021, 12:54:14 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on March 21, 2021, 10:39:58 am
Beat me to it, Trend. Well, the names anyway not the exquisite design. Speaking of which...

Yes Ill put one together and see if you like it

Last Edit: March 21, 2021, 02:12:06 pm
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
March 21, 2021, 05:12:50 pm
This is taking longer than i thought ;D
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
March 21, 2021, 05:14:00 pm
Quote from: Sarge on March 21, 2021, 05:12:50 pm
This is taking longer than i thought ;D

You ever been to a dinner party? :P
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
March 21, 2021, 05:15:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March 21, 2021, 05:14:00 pm
You ever been to a dinner party? :P

Good point.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
March 21, 2021, 05:27:38 pm
Someone forgot to invite Brick Top -- Hazell you want to put a few ideas together and join Timbo?

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
March 21, 2021, 05:36:31 pm
Was going to invite this fella.  ;D

Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
March 21, 2021, 08:14:24 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on March 21, 2021, 05:27:38 pm
Someone forgot to invite Brick Top -- Hazell you want to put a few ideas together and join Timbo?

I have been trying to think of who I'd invite. Been reading about and listening to a lot of history related stuff so I reckon I'd probably pick various players from different eras, just cos it would be interesting to learn about their life and life in general at various points in history. I'm struggling though, there's quite a lot of history as it happens.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:26:04 am
Here's the line-up for the semi's:

Match 1

Trend
Andy Muller
Buck Pete

Match 2

Drinks Sangria
Sarge
Djozer

Match 3

Viva Bobby
Sheer Mag
Fucking Appalled

I'll organise the first match when I figure out how to make a poll topic.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:21:41 am
If you want to attend a chaotic, drug fuelled madness of a dinner party then VOTE ANDY!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:34:25 pm
For me, the fun is in the drafting (reading about the lives of our guests), so where it turns from here -- makes little difference to me.

Cheers everyone.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:26:03 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on March 21, 2021, 05:27:38 pm
Someone forgot to invite Brick Top -

Pork on the menu?!!!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm
Desmond Tutu: So Ted, what's your stance on a multifaceted approach to salvation?

Father Ted:  That would be an ecumenical matter....

Quentin, tell me about that scene when Mr Blonde cut that lad's ear off.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:13:43 pm
Voted, vote early vote often.
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on March 21, 2021, 05:27:38 pm
Someone forgot to invite Brick Top -- Hazell you want to put a few ideas together and join Timbo?

Ok, was trying to think of who I'd invite and reckon this would be fun, would also please LM, what with it not being a sausage-fest:

1 Actor - Philip Seymour Hoffman (one of the few actors I forget I'm watching is an actor but instead is the actual character they're portraying)
1 Musician/singer - Elizabeth Fraser (can't think of a singer I'd genuinely want to meet but The Cocteau Twins' music and her style is unlike any other so she's in for that reason)
1 Politician/statesperson - Eleanor of Aquitaine (mad life)
1 Comedian - Eddie Murphy (80's obviously) or Armando Ianuncci (probably one of the best over the past 30 years given the breadth of his material) - torn between the two so I'll pick both as I'm not part of the game :P
1 Writer - Mary Shelly (can imagine she'd have so many stories to tell)
1 Fictional character - Lisa from Weird Science (okay that one is a bit of wish fulfilment)
2 Wild Cards - Caligula (the emperor, not the RAWK poster, wouldn't want to put a downer on things), Loki (not the Marvel one, the original one) - they'd both be a right larf
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
Today at 01:05:11 am
One question I wouldn't mind putting forward - though not part of a draft - is who you'd invite to an ultimate cocktail party. No fictional characters, 20 historical figures of each sex. With a dinner party you're stuck at a table, but with this you can roam around a big room, dance, go off in corners, share some drugs, pick up some instruments and have a jam, whatever.
