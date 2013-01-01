Oh yeah, just noticed. Apologies Trend, I'm less disappointed in you



No idea what's going on with you though Sarge



Aint that just the fun, I guess Maggie and Gekko will bounce off each other while Hicks will hate everything about them and Snoop will just be the fly in the ointment, 4 more to go with another block agreeing and the other two a mix of madness and sanity, its outside the box but not boring.