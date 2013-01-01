« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread  (Read 2071 times)

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:41:50 pm
Oh yeah, just noticed. Apologies Trend, I'm less disappointed in you :D

No idea what's going on with you though Sarge :P

Aint that just the fun, I guess Maggie and Gekko will bounce off each other while Hicks will hate everything about them and Snoop will just be the fly in the ointment, 4 more to go with another block agreeing and the other two a mix of madness and sanity, its outside the box but not boring.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,832
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:51:42 pm »
What dafuqs Andy Muller playing at?? surly someones hacked his account? Was expecting his musician to be the fat fella from another level.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,342
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 06:51:42 pm
What dafuqs Andy Muller playing at?? surly someones hacked his account? Was expecting his musician to be the fat fella from another level.

I was going to say it's an obvious pick but he did like The Vaselines so it gets a pass from me.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,832
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:57:54 pm
I was going to say it's an obvious pick but he did like The Vaselines so it gets a pass from me.
Shame he got depressed and blew his head off. Nirvana were alright tbf.

Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,832
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:08:59 pm »
Sarge used to be a gardener. Expecting maggies drink to be spiked with roundup
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,638
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:08:59 pm
Sarge used to be a gardener. Expecting maggies drink to be spiked with roundup

No, he's inviting Bill Cosby to do that... one step removed at the very least is the best criminal thinking

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:08:59 pm
Sarge used to be a gardener. Expecting maggies drink to be spiked with roundup

Or i could just go all De Niro in The Untouchables?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,638
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:24:10 pm »
Sheer, where are we on picking mate?  I sent Buck Pete a PM, when it looked like he was online - but nada for awhile.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,342
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:07:55 pm
Shame he got depressed and blew his head off. Nirvana were alright tbf.



I reckon Dave Grohl would be a lot of fun as well. Just don't ask him to sing (ok, maybe Everlong, that's a boss tune).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,760
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:45:05 pm
Well 'They' are wrong.

I have you down as more of a Mrs Brown kinda guy Sarge?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,760
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:31:36 pm
I reckon Dave Grohl would be a lot of fun as well. Just don't ask him to sing (ok, maybe Everlong, that's a boss tune).

And the shouty bit from Monkey Wrench.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:38:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:33:46 pm
I have you down as more of a Mrs Brown kinda guy Sarge?

No not really, comedy is an odd one for me, I like friends, Big Bang, Only Fools and so but never got Seinfeld or The office types. Also loved Cheers, Fraiser and the likes.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,832
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:31:36 pm
I reckon Dave Grohl would be a lot of fun as well. Just don't ask him to sing (ok, maybe Everlong, that's a boss tune).
Yeah the acoustic version of that song he did is good. Get the guitar
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,760
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:38:30 pm
No not really, comedy is an odd one for me, I like friends, Big Bang, Only Fools and so but never got Seinfeld or The office types. Also loved Cheers, Fraiser and the likes.

Fair dos.

Im just commenting on here to be an irritant anyway (a change from the norm :D ) because I didnt have the imagination to come up with my own choices. Far easier to pick holes in other peoples!
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,638
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:41:05 pm »
Heading out lads... someone take my pick?
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:40:22 pm
Fair dos.

Im just commenting on here to be an irritant anyway (a change from the norm :D ) because I didnt have the imagination to come up with my own choices. Far easier to pick holes in other peoples!

You can pick holes in mine now if you want ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 07:41:05 pm
Heading out lads... someone take my pick?

Fire away im until thursday, Bank Holiday and all that.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,832
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:44:01 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:40:22 pm
Fair dos.

Im just commenting on here to be an irritant anyway (a change from the norm :D ) because I didnt have the imagination to come up with my own choices. Far easier to pick holes in other peoples!
Imagine having a social life and having to sit down to dinner with 8 people. What a nightmare. Can just about stomach the family dinner at christmas
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:44:01 pm
Imagine having a social life and having to sit down to dinner with 8 people. What a nightmare. Can just about stomach the family dinner at christmas

;D I Know it would be a nightmare, i'm sure id swing for someone.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,760
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:46:46 pm
;D I Know it would be a nightmare, i'm sure id swing for someone.

Maggie, hopefully.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:53:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:52:33 pm
Maggie, hopefully.

Fair guess Snoop may get in first. Or Hicks, no Hicks first.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:54:50 pm »
Where we at?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:56:07 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:54:50 pm
Where we at?

Everyone wants to slap Maggie, Trend has gone out, Nick is being Nick and Lawnmower wants to ban Christmas.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,342
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:38:58 pm
Yeah the acoustic version of that song he did is good. Get the guitar

:D As long as he doesn't go home to get it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:56:07 pm
Everyone wants to slap Maggie, Trend has gone out, Nick is being Nick and Lawnmower wants to ban Christmas.

Usual fayre sarge. Am I up? Buck' was sharp enough to jib me first time round, so I'm itching to skip the fucker tbf
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,342
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #145 on: Today at 08:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:38:30 pm
No not really, comedy is an odd one for me, I like friends, Big Bang, Only Fools and so but never got Seinfeld or The office types. Also loved Cheers, Fraiser and the likes.

So you won't be voting for Fucking Appalled then?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #146 on: Today at 08:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:01:25 pm
So you won't be voting for Fucking Appalled then?

Who he got?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:05:15 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:59:36 pm
Usual fayre sarge. Am I up? Buck' was sharp enough to jib me first time round, so I'm itching to skip the fucker tbf


Not sure who is up to be honest.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,342
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:04:48 pm
Who he got?

Larry David & Ricky Gervais. And L Ron Hubbard for some reason.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,036
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:06:50 pm
Larry David & Ricky Gervais. And L Ron Hubbard for some reason.

Ahh 2 guests from 8 is not worth looking into, see how it goes. He may hate mine but ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 