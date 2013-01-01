« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread  (Read 1516 times)

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:06:05 am
Gone with my personal favourite author and one of the best post-war writers the world has known, the incomparable Haruki Murakami.

Enjoyed that.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:34:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:52:20 am
I'll just use the WC, no biggy

The pictures you are getting are fantastic -- Larry David in the late70s/early 80s is hilarious.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:08:58 pm »
I put Stephen Fry down as a comedian, as that's probably how I tend to think of him, but realise that some may well see him as more of an actor, maybe even a writer? Am happy to change the category if it ends up being too controversial anyways.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:16:14 pm »
He's also a comedy host and sketch comedian, A-list as a comedian, C-list as an actor, so happy to accept it. We don't have an artist category any more, do you want Leo down as a wild card?
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:22:12 pm »
Ah shite, no artist category anymore? I should probably pay more attention ey! Aye, probably wildcard him then. I'm half tempted to ask if I can take him out completely, but he'd probably be a pretty interesting dinner guest.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:29:05 pm »
No one else has picked so you can swap him out if you want, it's fine with me.
Logged

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:50:40 pm »
Swapped him out for Nic Cage. The obvious Leonardo substitute, if I do say so myself.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:53:12 pm »
RIP Claus's account  :'(
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 01:50:40 pm
Swapped him out for Nic Cage. The obvious Leonardo substitute, if I do say so myself.

Are you the house of the Liver biopsy?
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:09:56 pm »
Never knew Lobo was a scientologist.
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:58:44 pm
Are you the house of the Liver biopsy?
All the best dinner parties end up this way.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,991
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:20:55 pm »
Just picked a guy who totally got off. He is not a starter guest, but a finisher guest.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:32:16 pm »
Dennis Reynolds is a great pick. Who wouldn't want to spend a few convivial hours with an uber narcissistic possible serial killer?
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:09:56 pm
Never knew Lobo was a scientologist.All the best dinner parties end up this way.

Kinky
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,750
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:41:28 pm »
I reckon Fidel Castro would be hard work as a guest you know. A few sly digs here and there when the Le Creuset casserole dish comes out.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:47:56 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:41:28 pm
I reckon Fidel Castro would be hard work as a guest you know. A few sly digs here and there when the Le Creuset casserole dish comes out.

Probably would have undergo background checks with the number of times the CIA tried to off him...

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,991
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:32:16 pm
Dennis Reynolds is a great pick. Who wouldn't want to spend a few convivial hours with an uber narcissistic possible serial killer?
He's definitely a 5 star dinner guest.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:13:03 pm
He's definitely a 5 star dinner guest.
Would you be serving up rum ham as the main course? Fight Milk aperitifs, perchance?
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:13:03 pm
He's definitely a 5 star dinner guest.

I reserve that designation for those who can speak 4 or 5 languages, have written major pieces of theory or history, and have been out of Philadelphia.

Can you imagine the first time he asks anyone about the Eagles or Phillies and the silence in the room?   He needs his friends to be funny --- sunny.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:20:21 pm »
Dennis and Brando would be screaming at each other before the main course. Of course after that, Brando would be too distracted to engage so maybe it'll be all right.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:20:21 pm
Dennis and Brando would be screaming at each other before the main course. Of course after that, Brando would be too distracted to engage so maybe it'll be all right.

Parker is inspired!!!  Nice one Sheer

PM'ed Bobby!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:24:32 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,966
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:24:26 pm »
There will be a lot of weed smoke in Trend's household.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:27:57 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:24:26 pm
There will be a lot of weed smoke in Trend's household.

Dinner Party Invitation Date



Flying high, Rastafari-Carli-Adventures of Huck Finni
« Last Edit: Today at 03:30:20 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:30:09 pm »
Yeah, it's interesting how even three picks in you can get an idea of the vibe of most of these. Trend's definitely looks like the most philosophical evening so far.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:30:09 pm
Yeah, it's interesting how even three picks in you can get an idea of the vibe of most of these. Trend's definitely looks like the most philosophical evening so far.

Ply them with weed, alcohol, and fun -- see what gems they unearth.   Enjoying just the thought of it.

I have Sarge's two picks when its time!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,966
Re: Fantasy Dinner Party Draft - Sign up and discussion thread
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:30:09 pm
Yeah, it's interesting how even three picks in you can get an idea of the vibe of most of these. Trend's definitely looks like the most philosophical evening so far.

What's my vibe, Sheer?  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 