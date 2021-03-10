« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21  (Read 4067 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:26:28 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 05:08:14 pm
If Milner was available I would start him as RB as no need to push Trent on this game. Might be a wee negative but we are not scoring goals so pack the lines and limit spaces.
Can't see anything like that happening. Milly struggled to cover ground on Sunday and at best is lacking match fitness. With no pace we could get even more exposed. There's no way we'll risk more changes to the back if we can help it. TAA was obviously rested for Fulham so he would be fresh for tonight and generally he has been good for the last few weeks.

Exposind the defence has been the issue and with Milly unlikely to start, I do think we need better tackling and area coverage than Thiago can provide in midfield. Just hope Fab is that solution, leaving Thiago a bit more free to put a few more long passes into space rather than giving away fouls on the edge of the box.
Offline Phil M

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:44:02 am »
Win or draw please Redmen. Preferably win. Ta.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:50:15 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 07:19:28 am
Hope the refs not related to Dick, had enough of getting robbed by them as it is

The Assistant VAR ref certainly is.
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:54:43 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:31:20 am
Right !!


Thanks Roger for the OP - what are the specifics about your two days of superstitions?
I've had this one for years that involves the position of tins, teabags, coffee and stuff in my kitchen cupboard, needless to say it's gone to hell over recent months  ;D

Hmmmm..... before or after this recent run of form? :-\

Could this be the scapegoat we've been waiting for?

Seriously though - just want us to get through this leg then we have a chance to regroup and dust ourselves down before a major push for the cup.

Number seven looks incredibly unlikely on current form but on 'normal' form? Not quite so unlikely is it? And as many have said - form is temporary while class is permanent.

We also have a few coming back to the team who probably need a bit of sharpness/match fitness but could make a major impact even off the bench (Fab, Jota, Naby Lad).

Fairly hopeful for this and actually looking forward to the game - no prem league officiating for a fucking start  :scarf :scarf :scarf

Think we got this one - up the fucking Reds!



Online Medellin

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:55:31 am »
We need legs out there.
This will be full throttle, hopefully their all out attack will leave them vulnerable to a counter.
I expect Fabinho & Kabak/Phillips if fit to play CB, Gini, Curtis & Thiago with Jota central..the rest picks itself.
Give it your all redmen.
Offline steampie

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:27:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:35:52 pm
At least we aren't playing at Anfield, so that added pressure has gone.



Well played sir.
Online MD1990

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:48:13 am »
first 20-30 mins i think these will have us pinned back.
They'll come out all guns blazing.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:49:33 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:48:13 am
first 20-30 mins i think these will have us pinned back.
They'll come out all guns blazing.

Good, then we'll just score on the counter.
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:50:25 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:49:33 am
Good, then we'll just score on the counter.

Absolutely. Let them come at us. The worst thing they could do is let us have the ball and counter.
Online rawcusk8

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:03:16 am »
The match is tailor made for us. If we were on form we would all be licking our lips at the prospect of them having to attack us and leave spaces in behind for our front 3 to exploit. We dont have to take any risk, we can ask one full back to drop deep and let the other attack and have our midfielders play risk free football. We hold all the aces here, its unfortunate that were on a bad run because normally we would smash these shit bags to pieces. Im quietly confident, we have to play smart football, no risks and nothing complicated. Its not at Anfield which should help but if we get the job done here it will surely give the lads a much needed confidence boost. Come on Redmen!
Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: LFC v RB Leipzig part 2. Budapest 8pm 10/3/21
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:09:55 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:03:16 am
Its not at Anfield which should help

Imagine reading this in December ;D

Ahh how far we've fallen so quickly!
