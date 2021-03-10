Right !!
Thanks Roger for the OP - what are the specifics about your two days of superstitions?
I've had this one for years that involves the position of tins, teabags, coffee and stuff in my kitchen cupboard, needless to say it's gone to hell over recent months
Hmmmm..... before or after this recent run of form?
Could this be the scapegoat we've been waiting for?
Seriously though - just want us to get through this leg then we have a chance to regroup and dust ourselves down before a major push for the cup.
Number seven looks incredibly unlikely on current form but on 'normal' form? Not quite so unlikely is it? And as many have said - form is temporary while class is permanent.
We also have a few coming back to the team who probably need a bit of sharpness/match fitness but could make a major impact even off the bench (Fab, Jota, Naby Lad).
Fairly hopeful for this and actually looking forward to the game - no prem league officiating for a fucking start
Think we got this one - up the fucking Reds!