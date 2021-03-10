If Milner was available I would start him as RB as no need to push Trent on this game. Might be a wee negative but we are not scoring goals so pack the lines and limit spaces.



Can't see anything like that happening. Milly struggled to cover ground on Sunday and at best is lacking match fitness. With no pace we could get even more exposed. There's no way we'll risk more changes to the back if we can help it. TAA was obviously rested for Fulham so he would be fresh for tonight and generally he has been good for the last few weeks.Exposind the defence has been the issue and with Milly unlikely to start, I do think we need better tackling and area coverage than Thiago can provide in midfield. Just hope Fab is that solution, leaving Thiago a bit more free to put a few more long passes into space rather than giving away fouls on the edge of the box.