Just keep a clean sheet, that is the first goal and once we get into the second half they will have to push on even more allowing us a couple of chances to finish them off. I would start Kabak & Philips together and even have Fab back there too. If Milner was available I would start him as RB as no need to push Trent on this game. Might be a wee negative but we are not scoring goals so pack the lines and limit spaces.