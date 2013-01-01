Poll

Author Topic: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..

Online Just Elmo?

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:18:31 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 08:15:01 pm
Double negative there fella. "Didn't research fuck all" actually means that i DID research ALL. So yeah, for once, I agree with you.

Actually if you are going to be pedantic, "Didn't research fuck" all doesn't me you researched all, it means you didn't do zero research.

I.E, you did NEXT to fuck all research, which is consistent with WhereAngelsPlay's post.
Offline McSquared

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm »
So someone voted for brexit to satisfy their misinformed ideology and self interest without caring about the consequences of the majority of people affected by it. Sounds like every other sanctimonious brexit touting twat to me
Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:22:16 pm »
Apart from the abuse, I'm actually more alarmed at the amount of people who are happy to plod along in the status quo, and not even consider the wider-scale systematic possiblities that i elude to.

If i had come in here and said "I'm a racist c*nt, thats why i voted Brexit!" I think i would have got less abuse. Imagine that.

Honestly, I could have taken "crackpot", "unicorn" etc.

It's the personal abuse that i dont get.

It's almost as if i was the 2% that swayed it.
Well, i wasn't. And i actually think, like you, that most of the 52% were probably the racist, conned, Tory, Mail readn types.

But i guess, if you have finally found a Brexiteer, then i am fair game.

I notice you're all here, so, nobody has been banned spite my reportings for personal abuse.

Guess the RAWK mods are selective. They add CONTEXT to their bannings. who knew.
Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:18:31 pm
Actually if you are going to be pedantic, "Didn't research fuck" all doesn't me you researched all, it means you didn't do zero research.

I.E, you did NEXT to fuck all research, which is consistent with WhereAngelsPlay's post.

We both know what he meant.
And unless WhereAngelsPlay has trackers on my PC, my Library Card, and my Kindle, then his assertion, stated as fact, holds as much water as the rest of his ill-informed rhetoric.... the square root of fuck all

And why is he still here anyway? How much personal abuse does one have to espouse before one is kicked out?
I notice he had a stay of absence... hopefully you ere taking my advice to chill the fuck out ,WhereAngelsPlay
Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:29:48 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:20:59 pm
So someone voted for brexit to satisfy their misinformed ideology and self interest without caring about the consequences of the majority of people affected by it. Sounds like every other sanctimonious brexit touting twat to me

Thanks for lumping us all in together

So its "those that agree with McSquared" and "Thosr that don't"

got it.

Bigot.
Online oldfordie

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:33:46 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 07:55:57 pm
I'd like to think that. But i don't see it (as explained here several times).

If the EU actually IS a force for good, then one member leaving will make no difference. If the EU is a "step towards what I want", then "what I want" will happen, eventually, according to your logic.

And yes, you voted to "Look after all who live here". Again, i get it. But what about the millions who do not live there? Who suffer daily because they do not live in a prosperous trading bloc (backed by capitalism). What about those whose lives have not been affected AT ALL by Britain leaving the EU (because they never benefitted from the capitalist protectionism the EU wrought?)

I'm glad yous were all doing so well in the pre-Brexit world. Millions weren't.
And the whole "well how does Brexit help them" bullshit, eah, i've heard it all before. I know Brexit won't help them. What will help them is a collapse in the status quo, and the rise of Another Way.
Corbyn argued the same point a few years ago on TV, he thought EU protectionism was wrong because they add tariffs to goods produced by workers outside the EU who are paid buttons, he actually argued their bosses would be able to increase wages if the EU reduced these tariffs!!!!!!
Corbyn was arguing the drip down economy. :shocked
This is just naive Student politics, bosses who force there workers to work for a pittance in a awful working environment won't pass on any added profits made from the EU dropping tariffs, they will keep every penny themselves.
We've at least made progress, your against protectionism because it protects EU citizens standard of living.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:39:27 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 08:29:48 pm
Thanks for lumping us all in together

So its "those that agree with McSquared" and "Thosr that don't"

got it.

Bigot.

Now who is throwing insults around? You've actually got far more reasonable replies than you deserve given how deeply flawed your 'arguments' have been.
Online fucking appalled

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:53:32 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 08:08:46 pm
Absolutely. I completely get that of course.

The demise of the EU is not a cure to the ills of capitalism. But it may be a start.

And Brexit may (probably wont) hasten, nay trigger, the demise of capitalism... but it may be a start.

Regardless. I think about 95% of commenters have completely missed my point.

I don't think that Britain leaving the EU is harmless, or without damage.
I don't think it will benefit anyone, right now, or even in the near future.

I hwever have political, social, and ideological principles that are not compatible with the EU. So whe posed with a question of whether to remain or leave, I voted leave, based on the principles outlined above.

Yous can bang on all day about YOUR reasons for voting how you did, and i get them ALL.

My point was, initially, to pose a non-racist, non-conned reason why someone might vote Leave, hoping that some might see the value in some of the principled reasoning behind my reasoning. Even if you though it was naive, pie-in-the-sky bullshit. No problem.

I am an educator who tries each day to teach about the past, how we got here, how things CAN change, and how i believe in a future free from the shackles of capitalism (again, read "Another Way" ... cant summarise it here).

You may believe my connective reasoning to be bullshit , and it may well be. You may believe i am a naive clown, and i may well be. But if you believe my moral principles are wrong, then i when it comes to who is more of a c*nt, i'd have to suggest, you look in the mirror.

Moreover, if anyone believes that, because i voted Leave for the reasons i have outlined here, that i deserve to be called a c*nt, a twat, a wanker, a retard, a knob etc... then i think you're bigoted in the extreme.

Online Hazell

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:59:33 pm »
Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:39:27 pm
Now who is throwing insults around? You've actually got far more reasonable replies than you deserve given how deeply flawed your 'arguments' have been.

What insults have i thrown around?
Online fucking appalled

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:03:29 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 09:01:11 pm
What insults have i thrown around?

Gloating that you dont live in this country but voted leave anyway, just for shits and giggles, is more insulting than anything anyone has said to you
Online kj999

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:04:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:53:32 pm


go back and read this entire thread.
If you still believe that expressing ones opinion and the reasons behind it, deserves me to be bullied and called names beyond belief, than who is the c*nt?

yes im still here. A lone voice against a wall of vile bullying.

Where the fuck are the mods here?

