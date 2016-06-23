The existence of trade blocks such as the EU creates more trade barriers. If there were no trade blocks in the world, then there would have to, by definition, be open trade.

And as for freedom of movement. A friend of mine from Australia once applied for a job in Spain. Got to the final 2 against a lad from UK. The British lad got it, based on the fact that the school didn't have to get a vise sorted for him, whereas they would have had to for the Aussie fella. So freedom of movement only benefits those within the bloc. It discriminates against those outside. NO blocs, NO restrictions on trade or movement. See?



So many things wrong with this line of thought.1. No blocks DOES NOT mean "no restrictions". It means MORE restrictions.2. The way free trade works is if you are within the bloc, you have benefits. You leave the bloc, you lose those benefits. That's like me living in a 2 bedroom apartment and demanding that the security from the neighbouring villa, also safeguard my house.3. Also, Brexit voted leave to get out of ALL relationships with the EU. This means, as far as EU is concerned, trades with Britain will have the same conditions as trading with India for example. You voted leave thinking it means no restrictions. But you were brainwashed and misled and lied to about what comes with it. Well sure, no restrictions is ONE of them. But it is not the ONLY thing.As for the abuse you are getting, I don't think it's warranted. Maybe you are not a c*nt. But your reasons were cuntish enough and selfish enough. You had to exercise your right to vote (which is fine BTW), but then, because of the leave votes that wouldn't be affected in any way shape or form, every single one of them are affected. So that's what I mean when I say your reasons were cuntish enough.