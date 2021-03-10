Poll

Author Topic: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..  (Read 2308 times)

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:51:50 am »
You can't expect everyone who votes to do so in a well researched and educated manor, that's not remotely realistic.

If people want to laugh at those made unemployed because of the way they voted then you probably deserve the have lost the Referendum and can proudly wear the 'liberal elite' tag.

If Nigel Farage gets hit by a bus I might die from laughter but I'm a bit done with hating every other c*nt out there because they disagree with me.
:D

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:30:49 am »
I moved away from the UK and also retained my right to vote.

I didn't vote in the EU referendum, mostly because I didn't intend on returning (i no longer live in Europe) and therefore felt it was best left to those who still live there. Admittedly, I didn't think the nation was stupid enough to vote yes either, but there we go!

I feel sorry for everyone who had the brain capacity to see through the bullshit, racism and nationalistic motions that led to the yes vote.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:34:56 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 05:22:41 am
I dont live in the UK (but I retain my right to vote in elections and referenda) so would not feel any personal impact of the outcome either way.

Well, fuck you very much.

Quote
MY vote was determined by a lengthy analysis of what the EU actually is, its origins and history, and its fundamental deep-lying foundational purpose as a protectionist establishment designed to ensure the survival of the French and German banks who first espoused it, and latterly, to protect the gravy-train of its undemocratic commission members. In my opinion, it is morally repugnant. And BECAUSE my life isnt affected by it, I can take an objective view, and vote to leave said establishment - knowing that it wont affect me. I recognise that many UK residents, will suffer as a result of the UK leaving the EU, and as such, on balance, would rather stay IN a rancid establishment, because it suits their personal circumstances. Absolutely understandable.

You think this is 'objective'? You're not racist but you're spouting the jingoistic rhetoric of the faragiste...

As for "undemocratic" commission members, remind me who voted for Dominic Cummings, please?

FFS.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:38:34 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on March 10, 2021, 12:51:09 pm
And the ones who voted for those reasons will get exactly what they deserve. Karma eh?  ;D

Trouble is, so will the rest of us. We're all going down together. There's not a lot to laugh at.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:22:30 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:38:34 am
Trouble is, so will the rest of us. We're all going down together. There's not a lot to laugh at.


We all knew we were going to suffer because of these idiots, to at least see them suffering too, especially when they lose more, lessens the pain. Worst thing is, the rest of us have to fix the mess these c*nts inflicted upon us.

I don't actually want to see people suffer, I hate that in 2021 I donate to foodbanks due to people starving, but we had years of these arrogant c*nts calling us remoaners, telling us to "get over it", project fear, the blindly swallowing of the lies in the Express, Daily Heil, Facebook, the telling us we were wrong, WTO was the way to go and all that other shite. I'm not even having this didn't know what they were voting for bollocks, if you don't know, don't vote. Then you get c*nts in Blyth and places like that voting a Tory MP in - have they not learnt anything from years and years of being shafted by the Tories? If they want something, you know its bad for the rest of us, so yeah, if they get hurt by this, I do instinctively laugh and tell them you got what you voted for c*nt
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:03:49 am »
No, not really. It's a bit gobshitey, if you ask me.

Edit: This, basically.

Quote from: Ashburton on March 15, 2021, 04:11:32 pm
Not for me, no. 

Many of them were conned and didn't know better, many were frustrated with aspects of their lives and this was them reaching out and trying to change something - anything.  Laughing at hardship is a dick move.

The genuine bigots and racists, sure, I think it's fair to laugh at those - especially as ironically Britain will now need more immigration in the future to keep the lights on.   But those who were down and out and taken for a ride, don't think it helps anyone if we're just adding layers of divisiveness.  We're in the situation we're in, some of the Remain crowd calling more than half the population racist xenophobes from a high and mighty position just makes them look like they're quite ignorant to be honest.  It's a disingenuous analysis and not learning lessons by honestly looking at Brexit and the causes aren't going help.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:19:14 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:34:56 am

As for "undemocratic" commission members, remind me who voted for Dominic Cummings, please?

FFS.

I struggle to imagine something much more undemocratic than being able to vote in an election or referendum that you have no personal stake in, whose outcome will not impact you in any way, but where your vote has the potential to impact the lives of millions of others.

Maybe that's just me though.

In any case, I agree with Sian. After reviewing my conscience, I'm not interested in laughing at anybody. Brexit is too bitter for it.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:22:24 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 05:22:41 am
MY vote was determined by a lengthy analysis of what the EU actually is, its origins and history, and its fundamental deep-lying foundational purpose as a protectionist establishment designed to ensure the survival of the French and German banks who first espoused it, and latterly, to protect the gravy-train of its undemocratic commission members.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:53:57 am
You mean you voted against something that was established to prevent another global war?

That line of his stuck out to me too ;D The idea it was created for French and German banks was absolutely hilarious to be honest.

That's the thing about the French and the Germans up to the middle of the 20th Century, always working together and colluding to make sure they both get what they want and fuck the rest.... am i rite?!

Sometimes ignorance and misplaced superiority make for a very funny combo.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:35:19 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:03:49 am
No, not really. It's a bit gobshitey, if you ask me.

Edit: This, basically.


I can't talk about anyone else, but I'm talking about the "I know EXACTLY what I voted for you Remoaning twat" crew...

They don't think they were conned. They were largely racist/xenophobic. They go on about 'Remoaners' and 'Snowflakes' and their MO is bleating "You lost, get over it"



IF you dig up someone that says "I didn't know and I've been completely conned" then fair enough, I think most people would feel sympathy for those people.

But from what I can see the Brexiters have actually got worse now that they've "Won" - if you read the narrative, the problems aren't caused by Brexit, they have somehow been caused by "Fucking Remoaners"
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
I can't laugh at business owners that voted for brexit because their hurt affects all those that work for the business.

A bosses livelihood directly impacts the employees around it. That is the sad thing.

'Have compassion for the conned. Have contempt for the conmen'

Turning brexit into football fan style winning/losing doesn't benefit anyone. Especially not now. We can all scream 'We told you so' until we turn blue in the face. It doesn't make a blind bit of difference.

We (as a society) can only hope that we learn from what we had and what it led to

That being said Wetherspoons and Dyson can fuck right off the horrible c*nts
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 10:35:19 am
I can't talk about anyone else, but I'm talking about the "I know EXACTLY what I voted for you Remoaning twat" crew...

They don't think they were conned. They were largely racist/xenophobic. They go on about 'Remoaners' and 'Snowflakes' and their MO is bleating "You lost, get over it"



IF you dig up someone that says "I didn't know and I've been completely conned" then fair enough, I think most people would feel sympathy for those people.

But from what I can see the Brexiters have actually got worse now that they've "Won" - if you read the narrative, the problems aren't caused by Brexit, they have somehow been caused by "Fucking Remoaners"

I know quite a few who voted Leave for no other reason than others were voting leave. I don't laugh at these, I'm just gobsmacked that they did that, they were just stupid and they all regret what they did. They should never have been given the chance to vote.

One of my cousins was very vocal about Brexit, he thought it would be rainbows and unicorns, insisted he knew what he voted for and loads of his mates are the same. I knew come January I was going to lose my rag with the lot of them, so on FB I deleted everybody from my friends list, just to keep my sanity.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:59:32 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:44:00 am
'Have compassion for the conned. Have contempt for the conmen'

/Thread ;D
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:09:28 am »
People werent conned.

They just didnt care....
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:16:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:09:28 am
People weren’t conned.

They just didn’t care....

I mean, it took me less than a second to find this:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/nov/25/protest-vote-regret-voting-leave-brexit

Quote
For the regretters, it’s often not that key facts were unavailable at the time; rather that the complexity of the issue meant they were too easily overlooked, or the leave campaign misrepresented them, or the remain camp failed to make them unignorable.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:18:45 am by J_Kopite »
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:38:56 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 05:22:41 am
I voted Leave. But it was not for racist or nationalist reasons, as I am neither a racist, nor a nationalist.
Nor was it for reasons of being 'conned' by the Tories, right-wing press, or any other such facet.

My vote was not determined or affected by my personal circumstances. I dont live in the UK (but I retain my right to vote in elections and referenda) so would not feel any personal impact of the outcome either way. MY vote was determined by a lengthy analysis of what the EU actually is, its origins and history, and its fundamental deep-lying foundational purpose as a protectionist establishment designed to ensure the survival of the French and German banks who first espoused it, and latterly, to protect the gravy-train of its undemocratic commission members. In my opinion, it is morally repugnant. And BECAUSE my life isnt affected by it, I can take an objective view, and vote to leave said establishment - knowing that it wont affect me. I recognise that many UK residents, will suffer as a result of the UK leaving the EU, and as such, on balance, would rather stay IN a rancid establishment, because it suits their personal circumstances. Absolutely understandable.

Whether the EU remains a solid establishment, one that benefits all of its members going forward, remains to be seen. I know of many who voted Remain who also sah about the EU that it isnt perfect... id suggest that as a gross understatement. It is in drastic need of reform. Thus my vote for Brexit was not about the perceived benefits to the UK, nationalism, racism, jingoism, or anything else of that nature. It was, I guess, a protest vote, against the bureacratic shitshow that is the EU.

I AM an internationalist. I believe in a world without borders, with free trade, freedom of movement, and reduced bureaucracy. And in many ways, it seems like the EU embodies these characteristics. BUT IT DOES NOT. The EU created MORE borders, HARDER freedom of movement, and HIGHER tariffs, for those who are OUTSIDE of it, as you in Britain are now finding out. More deeply than that, however, is that the EU appears to embody these characteristics, but only when it suits it - only when it suits the financial institutions it champions, and the capitalist mentality it embodies and emboldens. As an establishment, it is fundamentally rotten - it needs huge reform, or it needs replacing, if it is to continue to be fit for purpose.
I am currency reading Varoufakiss Another Way (I highly recomment it). A great take on the world that we COULD be living in. A shift away from the mutli-national ruled, capitalist society in which we currently live, and a move towards an international society with more socialist underpinnings. Its a fascinating read, and one that may appear at first utopian, but when one can actually conceive that, perhaps, things CAN change, there is a future beyond capitalism, and that it is establishments like the EU, the European Central Bank, the IMF etc that are PREVENTING this other way from ever being accomplished, PERHAPS it can be seen that a vote against the EU, that undermines the EU, is a vote for the betterment of society as a whole.

Is it possible to perceive that there are OTHER reasons for voting Brexit, other than "you're a racist", or "you were conned"? Whenever I come across Brexit discussions on person, or in forums, it is always portrayed as a binary decision. But perhaps it is not two sides of the same coin, a binary decision, but rather, a different coin entirely - my perception of the EU, of Brexit, and of the consequences, is completely different to that which is usually espoused.

There IS an argument against the EU, and a future in the EU, if one removes oneself from the situation. (If one can). If one reads extensively on the origins of the EU, what it was, what it is, and what it may become. And to then decide that a long term prognosis for human society is a future outside of (or preferably WITHOUT altogether) establishments like the EU.

A Jack waving, Express reading, little Englander, I am not. And yet, I voted Brexit. How is this possible? Well, as I have explained, I think its all about about a sense of perspective.

I was going to say brave of you to post that, but bold might be a better word.

You may not place yourself with the racists, deluded & deceived, but for me your choice makes you worse than them, particularly as the consequences have no affect on you. Im only 50% sure youre not on a wind up.

As someone who lives in the provinces I have seen first hand the benefits the EU has had, both social & in infrastructure, especially in mitigating the dreadful, far-right, centralising policies of a permanent government who doesnt are about anyone outside their 5%. Thats gone now. What do you think this lot are going to do with no checks on their power, no opposition & no-one to at least mitigate their harm? And youre off somewhere else enjoying yourself, having your little fantasies about the utopian society that youd like to create, but would never ever be allowed to. Well done you.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:25:39 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 05:22:41 am
I AM an internationalist. I believe in a world without borders, with free trade, freedom of movement, and reduced bureaucracy. And in many ways, it seems like the EU embodies these characteristics. BUT IT DOES NOT. The EU created MORE borders, HARDER freedom of movement, and HIGHER tariffs, for those who are OUTSIDE of it, as you in Britain are now finding out. More deeply than that, however, is that the EU appears to embody these characteristics, but only when it suits it - only when it suits the financial institutions it champions, and the capitalist mentality it embodies and emboldens. As an establishment, it is fundamentally rotten - it needs huge reform, or it needs replacing, if it is to continue to be fit for purpose.
I am currency reading Varoufakiss Another Way (I highly recomment it). A great take on the world that we COULD be living in. A shift away from the mutli-national ruled, capitalist society in which we currently live, and a move towards an international society with more socialist underpinnings. Its a fascinating read, and one that may appear at first utopian, but when one can actually conceive that, perhaps, things CAN change, there is a future beyond capitalism, and that it is establishments like the EU, the European Central Bank, the IMF etc that are PREVENTING this other way from ever being accomplished, PERHAPS it can be seen that a vote against the EU, that undermines the EU, is a vote for the betterment of society as a whole.

Is it possible to perceive that there are OTHER reasons for voting Brexit, other than "you're a racist", or "you were conned"? Whenever I come across Brexit discussions on person, or in forums, it is always portrayed as a binary decision. But perhaps it is not two sides of the same coin, a binary decision, but rather, a different coin entirely - my perception of the EU, of Brexit, and of the consequences, is completely different to that which is usually espoused.

There IS an argument against the EU, and a future in the EU, if one removes oneself from the situation. (If one can). If one reads extensively on the origins of the EU, what it was, what it is, and what it may become. And to then decide that a long term prognosis for human society is a future outside of (or preferably WITHOUT altogether) establishments like the EU.

The problem with an attitude like this one is that it is a purely theoretical one and if you wanted to move things in that direction, the better place for the UK to try and carry out changes would be from within the EU, if you are in the boat and it is steering in the wrong direction, it is far easier to try and change that than it is to jump out of the boat and try to do it before realising that you can't actually swim very well.  ;D

There are certainly plenty of negatives to the EU and people could have had valid reasons for their decision, but unfortunately that really wasn't the case for most of them and nor was it how the campaign was won either.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:26:28 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 05:22:41 am
I voted Leave. But it was not for racist or nationalist reasons, as I am neither a racist, nor a nationalist.
Nor was it for reasons of being 'conned' by the Tories, right-wing press, or any other such facet.

My vote was not determined or affected by my personal circumstances. I dont live in the UK (but I retain my right to vote in elections and referenda) so would not feel any personal impact of the outcome either way. MY vote was determined by a lengthy analysis of what the EU actually is, its origins and history, and its fundamental deep-lying foundational purpose as a protectionist establishment designed to ensure the survival of the French and German banks who first espoused it, and latterly, to protect the gravy-train of its undemocratic commission members. In my opinion, it is morally repugnant. And BECAUSE my life isnt affected by it, I can take an objective view, and vote to leave said establishment - knowing that it wont affect me. I recognise that many UK residents, will suffer as a result of the UK leaving the EU, and as such, on balance, would rather stay IN a rancid establishment, because it suits their personal circumstances. Absolutely understandable.

Whether the EU remains a solid establishment, one that benefits all of its members going forward, remains to be seen. I know of many who voted Remain who also sah about the EU that it isnt perfect... id suggest that as a gross understatement. It is in drastic need of reform. Thus my vote for Brexit was not about the perceived benefits to the UK, nationalism, racism, jingoism, or anything else of that nature. It was, I guess, a protest vote, against the bureacratic shitshow that is the EU.

I AM an internationalist. I believe in a world without borders, with free trade, freedom of movement, and reduced bureaucracy. And in many ways, it seems like the EU embodies these characteristics. BUT IT DOES NOT. The EU created MORE borders, HARDER freedom of movement, and HIGHER tariffs, for those who are OUTSIDE of it, as you in Britain are now finding out. More deeply than that, however, is that the EU appears to embody these characteristics, but only when it suits it - only when it suits the financial institutions it champions, and the capitalist mentality it embodies and emboldens. As an establishment, it is fundamentally rotten - it needs huge reform, or it needs replacing, if it is to continue to be fit for purpose.
I am currency reading Varoufakiss Another Way (I highly recomment it). A great take on the world that we COULD be living in. A shift away from the mutli-national ruled, capitalist society in which we currently live, and a move towards an international society with more socialist underpinnings. Its a fascinating read, and one that may appear at first utopian, but when one can actually conceive that, perhaps, things CAN change, there is a future beyond capitalism, and that it is establishments like the EU, the European Central Bank, the IMF etc that are PREVENTING this other way from ever being accomplished, PERHAPS it can be seen that a vote against the EU, that undermines the EU, is a vote for the betterment of society as a whole.

Is it possible to perceive that there are OTHER reasons for voting Brexit, other than "you're a racist", or "you were conned"? Whenever I come across Brexit discussions on person, or in forums, it is always portrayed as a binary decision. But perhaps it is not two sides of the same coin, a binary decision, but rather, a different coin entirely - my perception of the EU, of Brexit, and of the consequences, is completely different to that which is usually espoused.

There IS an argument against the EU, and a future in the EU, if one removes oneself from the situation. (If one can). If one reads extensively on the origins of the EU, what it was, what it is, and what it may become. And to then decide that a long term prognosis for human society is a future outside of (or preferably WITHOUT altogether) establishments like the EU.

A Jack waving, Express reading, little Englander, I am not. And yet, I voted Brexit. How is this possible? Well, as I have explained, I think its all about about a sense of perspective.
You believe in no borders and free trade with no protectionism, complete freedom of movement. you can use words like "After lengthy analysis " as much as you want but you will never convince me you've made a sensible credible argument to justify voting leave. am not even arsed arguing some of the flawed assumptions you've mentioned, the damage has been done.


« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:26:28 pm
You believe in no borders and free trade with no protectionism, complete freedom of movement. you can use words like "After lengthy analysis " as much as you want but you will never convince me you've made a sensible credible argument to justify voting leave. am not even arsed arguing some of the flawed assumptions you've mentioned, the damage has been done.

As we all know, THIS is what Brexit was sold to the public as being about and they lapped it up

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:51:50 am
You can't expect everyone who votes to do so in a well researched and educated manor, that's not remotely realistic.

If people want to laugh at those made unemployed because of the way they voted then you probably deserve the have lost the Referendum and can proudly wear the 'liberal elite' tag.

If Nigel Farage gets hit by a bus I might die from laughter but I'm a bit done with hating every other c*nt out there because they disagree with me.


But this Kj twat claims to have researched & then voted to fuck us all over even though his "research" lead him to the conclusion that we should all have free trade and freedom of movement.


In short he is either full of shit,fishing or simply a vindictive bastard.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:31:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:18:23 pm
As we all know, THIS is what Brexit was about


Shocking, how can people hold these opinions for years without being challenged by anyone.

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/eu-referendum-muslims_uk_576e558ce4b08d2c563937ff
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 10:35:19 am
I can't talk about anyone else, but I'm talking about the "I know EXACTLY what I voted for you Remoaning twat" crew...

They don't think they were conned. They were largely racist/xenophobic. They go on about 'Remoaners' and 'Snowflakes' and their MO is bleating "You lost, get over it"



IF you dig up someone that says "I didn't know and I've been completely conned" then fair enough, I think most people would feel sympathy for those people.

But from what I can see the Brexiters have actually got worse now that they've "Won" - if you read the narrative, the problems aren't caused by Brexit, they have somehow been caused by "Fucking Remoaners"


I can't talk to them,less than a minute of listening to their sanctimonious bullshit makes me want to get violent,so I just tell them to shut the fuck up and cut them out of my life.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:58:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:31:24 pm
Shocking, how can people hold these opinions for years without being challenged by anyone.

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/eu-referendum-muslims_uk_576e558ce4b08d2c563937ff

That was one of the things my cousin is terrified of Sharia Law and all that shite. I do worry about his mental health as he seems to be scared of everything. Fella at my wifes work said he voted Leave to keep the p*kis out :butt
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:22:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:58:59 pm
That was one of the things my cousin is terrified of Sharia Law and all that shite. I do worry about his mental health as he seems to be scared of everything. Fella at my wifes work said he voted Leave to keep the p*kis out :butt
I heard it as well, all about Muslims, I told them the Muslims your thinking of are from places like Syria etc which are outside the EU. bit of silence for a few secs as realty hit home. wouldn't mind but we are desperate to sign a trade deal with India, India know we are desperate, they are insisting we allow more immigration. we will probably cave in as we have with other trade deals, India has roughly 10 times more Muslims than the EU.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 07:31:13 am
And yet every racist voted Leave.

You may not be a racist, but your vote has enabled this government to set about to create the most anti democratic policing laws in Western Europe seen in decades.

This is the thing that makes me laugh about Lexiteers. A Tory government in power, with the racist knuckle draggers supporting such a policy - you really thought a utopia was possible under that austerity laden government? Not to mention the utter abortion of an administration we currently have.

Fucking hell. And you're not even here to live what comes next. Selfish doesn't cover it.



Are you aware that the Brexit vote came BEFORE 2 general elections? I was obviously hopeful of a Labour victory in 2017. I was hopeful that a Corbyn government with socialist foundations could enact the kind of Brexit I had envisioned.

I also had a vote. Should I have not voted? Should i have voted in a way in which i don't believe?

Nah. I voted based on my principles. Not what necessarly served me best. So you can cut the 'selfish' lark. And I tell you what else i did - Leave the UK. There's a reason that 'what happens next' doesn't affect me - I don't live there anymore - that was my choice. It's something anyone can do, if they wish to.

My vote was not 'selfish' . In no way does my vote lead to the betterment of my own life. I voted for 'another way'. And it seems as if that 'other way' is unlikely to happen. Oh well. 

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:47:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:05:47 am
What country do you live in?

Indonesia.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm
Words,lots and lots of words but they'd all get me banned.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #66 on: Today at 03:54:21 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:13:03 am
Nope, you're not. You're probably even worse.

Thanks for the judgement. Care to elaborate? Or are you just going to make personal insults?

My life is not directly affected affected because I don't live there anymore. I still have family and other interests there, of course.
But my point was, I can take a slightly more objective view. That's all. I can take the personally affected potential short to mid tem consenqences out of the equation, as there are few. And thus, perhaps, my explanation of where I was coming from, as an international socialist, make sense.

It was designed to provide some context to my viewpoint. Perhaps enable you to understand where i was coming from.

That you turned it into an opportunity to make personal insults and insinuations, says more about you than me, chap.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:55:36 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:54:21 pm
Thanks for the judgement. Care to elaborate? Or are you just going to make personal insults?

My life is not directly affected affected because I don't live there anymore. I still have family and other interests there, of course.
But my point was, I can take a slightly more objective view. That's all. I can take the personally affected potential short to mid tem consenqences out of the equation, as there are few. And thus, perhaps, my explanation of where I was coming from, as an international socialist, make sense.

It was designed to provide some context to my viewpoint. Perhaps enable you to understand where i was coming from.

That you turned it into an opportunity to make personal insults and insinuations, says more about you than me, chap.

Oh you'll have a lot more of these posts to make :D

Don't want to ruin the thread after your first post though....
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #68 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:54:21 pm
Thanks for the judgement. Care to elaborate? Or are you just going to make personal insults?

My life is not directly affected affected because I don't live there anymore. I still have family and other interests there, of course.
But my point was, I can take a slightly more objective view. That's all. I can take the personally affected potential short to mid tem consenqences out of the equation, as there are few. And thus, perhaps, my explanation of where I was coming from, as an international socialist, make sense.

It was designed to provide some context to my viewpoint. Perhaps enable you to understand where i was coming from.

That you turned it into an opportunity to make personal insults and insinuations, says more about you than me, chap.


Go fuck yourself,you reason for voting leave was rubbish,in essence you voted leave because you wanted open borders but by voting leave to put borders upon the rest of us,that makes you either extremely dim or a vindictive c*nt.


You are full of shit so cut the sanctimonious crap out
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #69 on: Today at 04:09:26 pm »
I spent a long time reading, studying and researching before casting my vote.

I spent a long time explaining why i voted as I did.

I came in this thread to offer another possible reason for voting Leave.

I explained my personal circumstances in order to provide context for my opinion - not as an 'excuse' or a 'two fingers up'.

I made my decision prior to the 2017 elcetion, at which i voted Labour.



To call me an enabler of the current Tory shithousery is therefore completely ill-informed - you forget that the referendum was prior to TWO G.E's.

Moreover, to call me a c*nt, a twat, to insinuate that others call me a c*nt everyday, to call me selfish, is fueled by what, exactly?

My vote , as i explained, was fueled by a desire to see a better world, one that is not dominated by multinationals , protected by big goverment. And yet i am getting dogs abuse more than if i came in here saying i was a gradeA Tommy Robinson.

This thread is a microcosm of the Brexit argument.
"You voted Leave, so youre a c*nt"

And even spending hourse trying to explain my viewpoint, gets me nothing other than outright abuse.

If you feel my morals  are misguided, my principles are wrong, then tell me that.

But the abuse is a fucking disgrace.

I hoped RAWK had better moderation than this.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #70 on: Today at 04:15:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:05:03 pm

Go fuck yourself,you reason for voting leave was rubbish,in essence you voted leave because you wanted open borders but by voting leave to put borders upon the rest of us,that makes you either extremely dim or a vindictive c*nt.


You are full of shit so cut the sanctimonious crap out

Sorry pal. You have completely missed the point of my post. It's there in black and white like, but hey-ho, I can't help you if you struggle to understand plain English.

Oh, and, reported. Telling me to "go fuck myself" and calling me a "vindictive c*nt"? I have been banned for much less.

If you disagree with me, fine. No problem. But the fact that you have responded to my lengthy, well reasoned post, with insults, suggests that it is perhaps you, that is 'dim'.

Enjoy you day fella. Think you might need to calm down a bit though eh.

Cut the personal insults.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #71 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm »
Your vote closed borders.

Your reasoning is bollocks

Your whining is pitiful

You obviously read,studied and researched in the same places as the Farage pricks.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #72 on: Today at 04:19:34 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:15:34 pm
Sorry pal. You have completely missed the point of my post. It's there in black and white like, but hey-ho, I can't help you if you struggle to understand plain English.

Oh, and, reported. Telling me to "go fuck myself" and calling me a "vindictive c*nt"? I have been banned for much less.

If you disagree with me, fine. No problem. But the fact that you have responded to my lengthy, well reasoned post, with insults, suggests that it is perhaps you, that is 'dim'.

Enjoy you day fella. Think you might need to calm down a bit though eh.

Cut the personal insults.

Never called you a vindictive c*nt,funny that you associated with that part of the post though.


Project "fear" has turned out to be project spot on,was obvious to everybody who actually looked into it.

As for calming down,go fuck yourself,your vote has made my life harder,much,much harder & closed borders to my children  :wanker
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #73 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:15:34 pm
Sorry pal. You have completely missed the point of my post. It's there in black and white like, but hey-ho, I can't help you if you struggle to understand plain English.

Oh, and, reported. Telling me to "go fuck myself" and calling me a "vindictive c*nt"? I have been banned for much less.

If you disagree with me, fine. No problem. But the fact that you have responded to my lengthy, well reasoned post, with insults, suggests that it is perhaps you, that is 'dim'.

Enjoy you day fella. Think you might need to calm down a bit though eh.

Cut the personal insults.

:D

Hopefully the mods dont take too much of a dim view on WhereAngelsPlay, because he's just saying what most are thinking. You've come on here gloating about voting leave even though you dont live in this country, and then gloated about the reasoning because you 'dont want closed borders'. You've pretty much invited a pile on regarding one of the most sensitive issues most of us in this country have gone through, and are now moaning about it. I wont say 'you're obviously an intelligent guy' because frankly you're obviously not, but I'm pretty sure you get the gist of RAWKs feeling on the issue and knew full well the reaction you'd get by gloating that 'I voted leave and I dont even live there'.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #74 on: Today at 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:19:34 pm
Never called you a vindictive c*nt,funny that you associated with that part of the post though.


Project "fear" has turned out to be project spot on,was obvious to everybody who actually looked into it.

As for calming down,go fuck yourself,your vote has made my life harder,much,much harder & closed borders to my children  :wanker

Lets just add a "go fuck yourself" and a "wanker" into the mix then eh?
Honestly, you need to grow up fella.

I could list 10 personal insults you have thrown at me in this thread, and yet you're still here.

I, on the other hand, have done nothing other than explain a possible non-racist reason why someone might vote Leave. Not only that, but a reason backed by , what I would deem at least, solid morals such as socialism, internationalism, and anti-capitalism.

If you feel those moral standpoints are wrong,t hen lets have a discussion about that. If you feel that those moral standpoints can not be achieved by a Britain outside of the EU, then lets discuss that.

If, on the other hand, you'd rather continue to call me a c*nt, twat, wanker, sanctimonious, bollocks go fuck myself, then so be it.

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #75 on: Today at 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:54:21 pm
Thanks for the judgement. Care to elaborate? Or are you just going to make personal insults?

My life is not directly affected affected because I don't live there anymore. I still have family and other interests there, of course.
But my point was, I can take a slightly more objective view. That's all. I can take the personally affected potential short to mid tem consenqences out of the equation, as there are few. And thus, perhaps, my explanation of where I was coming from, as an international socialist, make sense.

It was designed to provide some context to my viewpoint. Perhaps enable you to understand where i was coming from.

That you turned it into an opportunity to make personal insults and insinuations, says more about you than me, chap.
All you've told us is what many other leave voters and campaigners told us, you told us all the things you hate about the EU with no concern for the consequences of leaving the EU.
Shocking how many people seemed to look at leaving the EU as a slump rather than a consequence.
How they are willing to take the short term pain from leaving the EU, why did they assume this was short term like yourself. why do you think this will be short term, what will happen to bring back jobs and investment.?
The country isn't facing a slump it's facing years trying to compete with countries on far worse trading conditions.
I would like to hear 1 reason why you think your families standard of living etc will improve in years to come as a result of Brexit. it's all been about I hate this and i hate that as usual.
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #76 on: Today at 04:31:02 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:23:09 pm
:D

Hopefully the mods dont take too much of a dim view on WhereAngelsPlay, because he's just saying what most are thinking. You've come on here gloating about voting leave even though you dont live in this country, and then gloated about the reasoning because you 'dont want closed borders'. You've pretty much invited a pile on regarding one of the most sensitive issues most of us in this country have gone through, and are now moaning about it. I wont say 'you're obviously an intelligent guy' because frankly you're obviously not, but I'm pretty sure you get the gist of RAWKs feeling on the issue and knew full well the reaction you'd get by gloating that 'I voted leave and I dont even live there'.

As I explained, the fact i don't live in UK anymore was a contextual comment, in order that perhaps one can understand the perspective from which i am viewing the situation, and thus perhaps put oneself in my shoes, and think "yes, i can see why you think migh think that".

Instead, all it has done is reveal a huge amount of bigotry. Ah well.

And i'm "obviously not an intellegent guy"? Again, a judgemental, some might say abusive comment.

But since my view on Brexit clearly goes against the RAWK herd mentality, non of yous will be banned for calling me a c*nt, dim, thick, twat, etc? Nice to know.
