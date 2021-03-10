I spent a long time reading, studying and researching before casting my vote.
I spent a long time explaining why i voted as I did.
I came in this thread to offer another possible reason for voting Leave.
I explained my personal circumstances in order to provide context for my opinion - not as an 'excuse' or a 'two fingers up'.
I made my decision prior to the 2017 elcetion, at which i voted Labour.
To call me an enabler of the current Tory shithousery is therefore completely ill-informed - you forget that the referendum was prior to TWO G.E's.
Moreover, to call me a c*nt, a twat, to insinuate that others call me a c*nt everyday, to call me selfish, is fueled by what, exactly?
My vote , as i explained, was fueled by a desire to see a better world, one that is not dominated by multinationals , protected by big goverment. And yet i am getting dogs abuse more than if i came in here saying i was a gradeA Tommy Robinson.
This thread is a microcosm of the Brexit argument.
"You voted Leave, so youre a c*nt"
And even spending hourse trying to explain my viewpoint, gets me nothing other than outright abuse.
If you feel my morals are misguided, my principles are wrong, then tell me that.
But the abuse is a fucking disgrace.
I hoped RAWK had better moderation than this.