Poll

.. and they admit they voted for it.. is it OK to laugh?

Hell Yes.
Yes
Certainly
I think so
No!
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..  (Read 928 times)

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,282
  • Asterisks baby!
If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« on: March 9, 2021, 12:37:51 am »
Like everyone else, I've been expecting the sunlit uplands promosed to us, but have just seen lies, shite and Boris Johnsons inbred mug spewing shite.

Is it OK to laugh or should be all be sad and er.. more sad?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #1 on: March 9, 2021, 12:43:10 am »
Laugh as loud of a belly laugh as you can muster.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #2 on: March 9, 2021, 07:06:23 am »
Got have a giggle. Nothing much else to at the moment.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,673
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #3 on: March 9, 2021, 06:49:20 pm »
7 mins in, I dare you not to laugh  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo</a>
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,876
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #4 on: March 9, 2021, 06:58:57 pm »
Absolutely it's OK, in fact it would be rude not to laugh!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,673
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #5 on: March 9, 2021, 06:59:55 pm »
Who voted no?
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #6 on: March 9, 2021, 08:31:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  9, 2021, 06:49:20 pm
7 mins in, I dare you not to laugh  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo</a>

It's almost like a lot of Brexiteers didn't think things through before they voted to leave....surely they wouldn't do that would they?  ::)
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,364
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #7 on: March 10, 2021, 01:45:01 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on March  9, 2021, 08:31:24 pm
It's almost like a lot of Brexiteers didn't think things through before they voted to leave....surely they wouldn't do that would they?  ::)

They thought things through, their thought was limited to will this stop more brown people coming to the uk though, rather than actually thinking about whether or not the entire process was a bad idea.  :duh
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,368
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #8 on: March 10, 2021, 07:50:32 am »
Depends. If it's the "but I thought they were just going to get rid of the darkies" brigade I will be laughing inside.

And of course, any business owner who voted for it deserves nothing but scorn. It's their employees I worry about though.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,673
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #9 on: March 10, 2021, 10:00:17 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on March  9, 2021, 08:31:24 pm
It's almost like a lot of Brexiteers didn't think things through before they voted to leave....surely they wouldn't do that would they?  ::)

He greedily thought he could trade globally and make shit loads of money while fucking the rest of us over - typical I'm alright Jack fuck you mentality
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,944
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #10 on: March 10, 2021, 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 10, 2021, 07:50:32 am
And of course, any business owner who voted for it deserves nothing but scorn. It's their employees I worry about though.

That's the problem I think. While that guy and many other business owners are whining about how awful Brexit is, most of them will still be quite well off even if they have to close their business. Their employees are in a much harder situation and they might not even have voted for Brexit.

What I find most baffling about all those business owners having voted for Brexit, who are now complaining, is the question of what they actually expected to happen. Being in the EU was the best thing they could have. They were able to export to other EU countries with minimal restrictions. Exports to every other country involved more (and in some cases much more) paperwork than exporting to the EU. That's just how international trade works. There is paperwork involved when you export to another country. It is just insane that people thought leaving the EU would somehow make it possible that they could export to every other country without restrictions. I am no business owner and I have no real insight into how exporting or importing works, but even for someone who has only minimal knowledge it should be clear that countries (or economic unions like the EU) will try and protect their own businesses and standards. The only way to get around that is fulfilling those standards and documenting that with lots of paperwork. I would expect a business owner to do some research when he makes an important decisions like voting for or against Brexit. If they had done that, most of them should have realised that things would get harder for them and not easier.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #11 on: March 10, 2021, 10:40:32 am »
Full Nelson from Simpsons for me.
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #12 on: March 10, 2021, 12:51:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2021, 10:00:17 am
He greedily thought he could trade globally and make shit loads of money while fucking the rest of us over - typical I'm alright Jack fuck you mentality

And the ones who voted for those reasons will get exactly what they deserve. Karma eh?  ;D
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,715
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #13 on: March 10, 2021, 05:13:22 pm »
Hell! yes!
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #14 on: March 15, 2021, 04:00:43 pm »
Better to point out it's easier to con someone than it is to convince someone they've been conned but laughter has got to be better than throwing insults at them.
If you throw enough rocks at somebody they'll build a wall and with the amount of rocks been thrown during the "Brexit debate" some people have built fully concentric castles...and laughing at them won't make a difference
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #15 on: March 15, 2021, 04:11:32 pm »
Not for me, no. 

Many of them were conned and didn't know better, many were frustrated with aspects of their lives and this was them reaching out and trying to change something - anything.  Laughing at hardship is a dick move.

The genuine bigots and racists, sure, I think it's fair to laugh at those - especially as ironically Britain will now need more immigration in the future to keep the lights on.   But those who were down and out and taken for a ride, don't think it helps anyone if we're just adding layers of divisiveness.  We're in the situation we're in, some of the Remain crowd calling more than half the population racist xenophobes from a high and mighty position just makes them look like they're quite ignorant to be honest.  It's a disingenuous analysis and not learning lessons by honestly looking at Brexit and the causes aren't going help.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,728
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #16 on: March 15, 2021, 04:14:38 pm »
Absolutely yes, many times.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • Maths Mug!
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:22:41 am »
I voted Leave. But it was not for racist or nationalist reasons, as I am neither a racist, nor a nationalist.
Nor was it for reasons of being 'conned' by the Tories, right-wing press, or any other such facet.

My vote was not determined or affected by my personal circumstances. I dont live in the UK (but I retain my right to vote in elections and referenda) so would not feel any personal impact of the outcome either way. MY vote was determined by a lengthy analysis of what the EU actually is, its origins and history, and its fundamental deep-lying foundational purpose as a protectionist establishment designed to ensure the survival of the French and German banks who first espoused it, and latterly, to protect the gravy-train of its undemocratic commission members. In my opinion, it is morally repugnant. And BECAUSE my life isnt affected by it, I can take an objective view, and vote to leave said establishment - knowing that it wont affect me. I recognise that many UK residents, will suffer as a result of the UK leaving the EU, and as such, on balance, would rather stay IN a rancid establishment, because it suits their personal circumstances. Absolutely understandable.

Whether the EU remains a solid establishment, one that benefits all of its members going forward, remains to be seen. I know of many who voted Remain who also sah about the EU that it isnt perfect... id suggest that as a gross understatement. It is in drastic need of reform. Thus my vote for Brexit was not about the perceived benefits to the UK, nationalism, racism, jingoism, or anything else of that nature. It was, I guess, a protest vote, against the bureacratic shitshow that is the EU.

I AM an internationalist. I believe in a world without borders, with free trade, freedom of movement, and reduced bureaucracy. And in many ways, it seems like the EU embodies these characteristics. BUT IT DOES NOT. The EU created MORE borders, HARDER freedom of movement, and HIGHER tariffs, for those who are OUTSIDE of it, as you in Britain are now finding out. More deeply than that, however, is that the EU appears to embody these characteristics, but only when it suits it - only when it suits the financial institutions it champions, and the capitalist mentality it embodies and emboldens. As an establishment, it is fundamentally rotten - it needs huge reform, or it needs replacing, if it is to continue to be fit for purpose.
I am currency reading Varoufakiss Another Way (I highly recomment it). A great take on the world that we COULD be living in. A shift away from the mutli-national ruled, capitalist society in which we currently live, and a move towards an international society with more socialist underpinnings. Its a fascinating read, and one that may appear at first utopian, but when one can actually conceive that, perhaps, things CAN change, there is a future beyond capitalism, and that it is establishments like the EU, the European Central Bank, the IMF etc that are PREVENTING this other way from ever being accomplished, PERHAPS it can be seen that a vote against the EU, that undermines the EU, is a vote for the betterment of society as a whole.

Is it possible to perceive that there are OTHER reasons for voting Brexit, other than "you're a racist", or "you were conned"? Whenever I come across Brexit discussions on person, or in forums, it is always portrayed as a binary decision. But perhaps it is not two sides of the same coin, a binary decision, but rather, a different coin entirely - my perception of the EU, of Brexit, and of the consequences, is completely different to that which is usually espoused.

There IS an argument against the EU, and a future in the EU, if one removes oneself from the situation. (If one can). If one reads extensively on the origins of the EU, what it was, what it is, and what it may become. And to then decide that a long term prognosis for human society is a future outside of (or preferably WITHOUT altogether) establishments like the EU.

A Jack waving, Express reading, little Englander, I am not. And yet, I voted Brexit. How is this possible? Well, as I have explained, I think its all about about a sense of perspective.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:43:38 am »
Good explanation of your viewpoint KJ.
Were you not tempted to abstain given that you dont have any skin in the game and leave it up to the people that are going to be stuck with all the Brexit problems.
Obviously you dont rate the EU, but repugnant seems a bit strong in a world which until 3 months ago was dominated by Trumps America and China.
I think most  folk on here voted remain because of pragmatic reasons like free- trade, freedom of movement, no visas, many with family ties all over the EU and just the fact we had been in it for a long time so it seems crazy to try and untangle.
Anyway it seems youre happy with your choice and can watch from overseas over the next few years while some of us are trying to frantically acquire work and resident visas in places weve lived for years while others are watching their businesses go under
(The UK has done well with vaccines and I think mainly because of big pharma, the NHS, and some good planning in the Ministry of Health and other government departments).
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:31:13 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:22:41 am

A Jack waving, Express reading, little Englander, I am not. And yet, I voted Brexit. How is this possible? Well, as I have explained, I think its all about about a sense of perspective.

And yet every racist voted Leave.

You may not be a racist, but your vote has enabled this government to set about to create the most anti democratic policing laws in Western Europe seen in decades.

This is the thing that makes me laugh about Lexiteers. A Tory government in power, with the racist knuckle draggers supporting such a policy - you really thought a utopia was possible under that austerity laden government? Not to mention the utter abortion of an administration we currently have.

Fucking hell. And you're not even here to live what comes next. Selfish doesn't cover it.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:20 am by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:05:47 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:22:41 am
I voted Leave. But it was not for racist or nationalist reasons, as I am neither a racist, nor a nationalist.
Nor was it for reasons of being 'conned' by the Tories, right-wing press, or any other such facet.

My vote was not determined or affected by my personal circumstances. I dont live in the UK (but I retain my right to vote in elections and referenda) so would not feel any personal impact of the outcome either way. MY vote was determined by a lengthy analysis of what the EU actually is, its origins and history, and its fundamental deep-lying foundational purpose as a protectionist establishment designed to ensure the survival of the French and German banks who first espoused it, and latterly, to protect the gravy-train of its undemocratic commission members. In my opinion, it is morally repugnant. And BECAUSE my life isnt affected by it, I can take an objective view, and vote to leave said establishment - knowing that it wont affect me. I recognise that many UK residents, will suffer as a result of the UK leaving the EU, and as such, on balance, would rather stay IN a rancid establishment, because it suits their personal circumstances. Absolutely understandable.

Whether the EU remains a solid establishment, one that benefits all of its members going forward, remains to be seen. I know of many who voted Remain who also sah about the EU that it isnt perfect... id suggest that as a gross understatement. It is in drastic need of reform. Thus my vote for Brexit was not about the perceived benefits to the UK, nationalism, racism, jingoism, or anything else of that nature. It was, I guess, a protest vote, against the bureacratic shitshow that is the EU.





What country do you live in?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:06:12 am »
Voting on an issue in a country you've decided not to live in is pure Brexit.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Judge Redd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:18:01 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 05:22:41 am
The EU created MORE borders, HARDER freedom of movement, and HIGHER tariffs, for those who are OUTSIDE of it, as you in Britain are now finding out.

Props for your considered analysis. However, I find it quite incredible that you voted for Brexit, armed with the knowledge that you were willingly voting for more borders, harder freedom of movement and higher tariffs; all the more so, given the fact that you don't live in the UK and presumably won't be affected as badly as those of us who do.

I think this was selfish. Surely abstention was the right thing to do?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 