And of course, any business owner who voted for it deserves nothing but scorn. It's their employees I worry about though.



That's the problem I think. While that guy and many other business owners are whining about how awful Brexit is, most of them will still be quite well off even if they have to close their business. Their employees are in a much harder situation and they might not even have voted for Brexit.What I find most baffling about all those business owners having voted for Brexit, who are now complaining, is the question of what they actually expected to happen. Being in the EU was the best thing they could have. They were able to export to other EU countries with minimal restrictions. Exports to every other country involved more (and in some cases much more) paperwork than exporting to the EU. That's just how international trade works. There is paperwork involved when you export to another country. It is just insane that people thought leaving the EU would somehow make it possible that they could export to every other country without restrictions. I am no business owner and I have no real insight into how exporting or importing works, but even for someone who has only minimal knowledge it should be clear that countries (or economic unions like the EU) will try and protect their own businesses and standards. The only way to get around that is fulfilling those standards and documenting that with lots of paperwork. I would expect a business owner to do some research when he makes an important decisions like voting for or against Brexit. If they had done that, most of them should have realised that things would get harder for them and not easier.