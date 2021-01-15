Poll

.. and they admit they voted for it.. is it OK to laugh?

Hell Yes.
Yes
Certainly
I think so
No!
Author Topic: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..  (Read 588 times)

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,219
  • Asterisks baby!
If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« on: Yesterday at 12:37:51 am »
Like everyone else, I've been expecting the sunlit uplands promosed to us, but have just seen lies, shite and Boris Johnsons inbred mug spewing shite.

Is it OK to laugh or should be all be sad and er.. more sad?
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:43:10 am »
Laugh as loud of a belly laugh as you can muster.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,611
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:06:23 am »
Got have a giggle. Nothing much else to at the moment.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,463
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:49:20 pm »
7 mins in, I dare you not to laugh  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo</a>
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:58:57 pm »
Absolutely it's OK, in fact it would be rude not to laugh!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:59:55 pm »
Who voted no?
Offline jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:49:20 pm
7 mins in, I dare you not to laugh  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo</a>

It's almost like a lot of Brexiteers didn't think things through before they voted to leave....surely they wouldn't do that would they?  ::)
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,342
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:45:01 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm
It's almost like a lot of Brexiteers didn't think things through before they voted to leave....surely they wouldn't do that would they?  ::)

They thought things through, their thought was limited to will this stop more brown people coming to the uk though, rather than actually thinking about whether or not the entire process was a bad idea.  :duh
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,269
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:50:32 am »
Depends. If it's the "but I thought they were just going to get rid of the darkies" brigade I will be laughing inside.

And of course, any business owner who voted for it deserves nothing but scorn. It's their employees I worry about though.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:00:17 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm
It's almost like a lot of Brexiteers didn't think things through before they voted to leave....surely they wouldn't do that would they?  ::)

He greedily thought he could trade globally and make shit loads of money while fucking the rest of us over - typical I'm alright Jack fuck you mentality
Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,936
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:50:32 am
And of course, any business owner who voted for it deserves nothing but scorn. It's their employees I worry about though.

That's the problem I think. While that guy and many other business owners are whining about how awful Brexit is, most of them will still be quite well off even if they have to close their business. Their employees are in a much harder situation and they might not even have voted for Brexit.

What I find most baffling about all those business owners having voted for Brexit, who are now complaining, is the question of what they actually expected to happen. Being in the EU was the best thing they could have. They were able to export to other EU countries with minimal restrictions. Exports to every other country involved more (and in some cases much more) paperwork than exporting to the EU. That's just how international trade works. There is paperwork involved when you export to another country. It is just insane that people thought leaving the EU would somehow make it possible that they could export to every other country without restrictions. I am no business owner and I have no real insight into how exporting or importing works, but even for someone who has only minimal knowledge it should be clear that countries (or economic unions like the EU) will try and protect their own businesses and standards. The only way to get around that is fulfilling those standards and documenting that with lots of paperwork. I would expect a business owner to do some research when he makes an important decisions like voting for or against Brexit. If they had done that, most of them should have realised that things would get harder for them and not easier.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:40:32 am »
Full Nelson from Simpsons for me.
Offline jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:51:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:17 am
He greedily thought he could trade globally and make shit loads of money while fucking the rest of us over - typical I'm alright Jack fuck you mentality

And the ones who voted for those reasons will get exactly what they deserve. Karma eh?  ;D
Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,711
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: If you hear of hardship to a person or business because of Brexit..
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:13:22 pm »
Hell! yes!
