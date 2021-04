What a story it would be if we did win number 7 this year. Playing most of the season without CBs. Then a player,Nat Phillips, who likely would never have played a first team game for us, comes in , becomes player of the season and ends up lifting the biggest prize in football! The media would absolutely lap it up.

It would totally overshadow anything any other club wins this year.



It really would. I mean personally I think the odds are not stacked in our favor given how we have played these past few months and It would be greedy almost given what we have done recently. But If Jurgen and the boys are focused, fit and hungry for it, we can do it!. How proud would it make you this time around, would be epic. It would ram it down the throats of Neville, Keane and every smug Manc who has been texting shit to me lately as well. Anyway Madrid are there for the taking. Love watching the reds against the other big boys.