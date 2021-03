It's hard not to be worried by City when we've been schooled by them twice in the space of a year. The Anfield atmosphere would be a different story but without it I don't see how we would stifle City at the moment - they've ran riot against us.



Last season, half our team were still pissed. I'm pretty sure Robbo still had a kebab in his hand.This season, the game hinged on some huge moments. Let's not forget that 2 huge individual errors happened at key times, City were ruthless enough to put those chances away and are likely to win the league at a canter. If we can face them after Hendo is back and hopefully are able to get a bit of form before then, I certainly wouldn't bet against us.