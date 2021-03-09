consecutive home defeat or CL?
City in the semis? I'd love tha'
On current form we are the least likely to win. In fact getting through to the next round would be a small achievement.I cant see us winning the trophy but we have the players to do it.....well we would if we had a full squad to pick from. It would take a mammoth effort and no doubt a lot of luck.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Reckon we could make a half decent fist of it against Dortmund or Porto.
Christ on a bike!If we make it past RBL tonight and get Dortmund we'd best hope that Haaland is sidelined - he is lethal and I'd be worried if we had VVD/Gomez/Matip fitJust imagine we won it this year of all years...
Porto in the QF, Dortmund in the semi [after haaland does his knee in the 85th as they knock out city in the quarters]. PSG in the final with Virg and Joe back.
If we get through we need luck with the draw, but if we get it we'd have a chance.Losing Henderson on top of everything else means we'd be pretty reliant on drawing someone like Porto in the next round to have a good chance and then hoping he's back for the semis and we're playing better. If we draw a Bayern or City in the next round it'd take some effort over two legs and we haven't got the great leveler of an Anfield crowd.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
When is the draw?
I make us favourites
Week today I believe
