Number 7  (Read 288 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

Number 7
« on: Yesterday at 11:10:14 pm »
Why not?
If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Vulmea

Re: Number 7
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:12:28 pm »
consecutive home defeat or CL?
The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie  deliberate, contrived and dishonest  but the myth  persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.

John F. Kennedy/Shanklyboy.

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Number 7
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 11:12:28 pm
consecutive home defeat or CL?

 ;D
 Made up, mate. Love your stuff...
If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Number 7
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:10:14 pm
Why not?

It's in the fuckin bag mate

  8)
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Number 7
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 11:12:28 pm
consecutive home defeat or CL?

Ha ha

Nice one V

 ;D
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Number 7
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:18:51 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:10:14 pm
Why not?


We've more of a chance than the Danes did winning Europe.

So why not indeed.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Number 7
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm »
Virgils gonna score the winner in the final.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Number 7
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:17:49 pm
Ha ha

Nice one V

 ;D

He's far too clever for my liking, T!  ;D
If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Number 7
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm
He's far too clever for my liking, T!  ;D

ha ha - The term droll springs to mind

 ;D

Tell yer what tho P. - far prefer this thread of yours to that fucking awful 'LFC shite footy' thread of Chopps.

Doesn't take much like!!

 ;D
Offline OOS

Re: Number 7
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 11:12:28 pm
consecutive home defeat or CL?

 :lmao

Enjoyed that.
Online Garnier

Re: Number 7
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:40:17 pm »
One of the greatest free agent signings of all time
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Number 7
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
ha ha - The term droll springs to mind

 ;D

Tell yer what tho P. - far prefer this thread of yours to that fucking awful 'LFC shite footy' thread of Chopps.

Doesn't take much like!!

 ;D

 I'm convinced, mate. There is no other reason than the boss has spoken. "So, lads, we have to win the champions league". "Sound, boss" said the players.
If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online drirfan

Re: Number 7
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:48:39 pm »
I am booking my ticket to Istanbul
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Number 7
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:49:18 pm »
Agree Bobby~  would be so Liverpool to do this the hard way. 

Could even be Operation Daydream Believer

--- Qualify for CL by winning it (classic)
--- 7th Heaven & Big Ears
--- Shaking the Tree - shake out all the clingers on

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xvqeSJlgaNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xvqeSJlgaNk</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1bzicuTBjX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1bzicuTBjX8</a>
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Number 7
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:45:38 pm
I'm convinced, mate. There is no other reason than the boss has spoken. "So, lads, we have to win the champions league". "Sound, boss" said the players.

I'm in.

Deffo.

 :)
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Number 7
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:01:27 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm
I'm in.

Deffo.

 :)

 City in the semis? I'd love tha'
If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
