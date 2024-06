The bit with Rhod Gilbert in the wardrobe is fucking sublime.



Series 18 lineup announced:



Andy Zaltzman, Babatunde Aléshé, Emma Sidi, Jack Dee & Rosie Jones



Rhod Gilbert just going on the show so he could embarrass one of his best mates as much as possible was one of the best things about the series. Acaster losing his shit at him closing the garage door in that one task was brilliant as wellNot a fan of Rosie Jones but I think she might be really good in this. She's going to give it a good go and not give a fuck if its shit or not, I think she'll be real good value. Jack Dee will probably play the pretend "I don't care about this" role but actually be gutted if he doesn't go well or if Greg screws him over.