Taskmaster

Re: Taskmaster
September 6, 2023, 03:32:28 pm
Me and the family have been enjoying the past episodes (we hadnt watched)on Netflix. Some of the stuff has me in tears. Usually when they smash stuff to smithereens.
Re: Taskmaster
September 6, 2023, 03:39:07 pm
Has anyone seen the interviews Alex does with a new lot of contestants? Only came across them recently, these are 2 of my favourite contestants ever, Bridget and Fern

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7Y5w2PX8eA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2d5COBhH4B8

sorry cant embed. Theres lots more on youtube.
Re: Taskmaster
September 6, 2023, 04:17:40 pm
Have way through Season 2 now and yep - it's amazing. Think David might be my favourite ever contestant.
Re: Taskmaster
October 5, 2023, 08:03:34 am
Season 2 was bloody brilliant. Laura was fantastic! As were the rest.

Anyone watching the new UK season? Very good start so far. Sue Perkins in particular.
Re: Taskmaster
October 5, 2023, 08:38:08 am
Yes, I like it so far. I like Lucy the best. She seems to be wired differently.
Re: Taskmaster
October 5, 2023, 08:45:26 am
Ah yeah Lucy has been superb also! Definitely on a different tangent to others ;D
Re: Taskmaster
October 5, 2023, 11:37:11 am
Yeah really enjoying it. Julian brings wonderful detachment, love Sam as well.
Re: Taskmaster
October 13, 2023, 08:24:32 am
Anyone know where I can download episodes from series 16? Got a long train journey in a week and would be a good time to catch up.
Re: Taskmaster
October 15, 2023, 08:10:12 am
Lucy is getting better each show. Brilliant.
Re: Taskmaster
Today at 09:11:38 pm
A great line my ex-boyfriend said "I have the hands of a midwife"
