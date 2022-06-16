« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Taskmaster  (Read 10428 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #200 on: June 16, 2022, 11:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Komic on June 16, 2022, 11:41:04 am
Bob Mortimer won his season, was in the first Champions of Champions. Think the best option would be to have a people's champions of champio s with a twitter vote or something. Stops the overly serious competitive people getting in probably.

I mean by doing that you're presuming all the potential contestants will be available for filming and willing.

Best season for a long time that. Every contestant very likeable, and a good atmosphere between them despite them all coming from different fields really. I can't imagine any of them knew each other that well beforehand.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,181
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #201 on: June 17, 2022, 10:20:57 pm »
Really enjoyed that, and happy for the winner.

Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #202 on: June 18, 2022, 09:01:45 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on June 17, 2022, 10:20:57 pm
Really enjoyed that, and happy for the winner.

Yes, me too. I was rooting for Bridget but Sophie was great.

That was one of my favourite series'. Up there with the James Acaster/Rhod Gilbert one. They all seemed to gel.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,041
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #203 on: June 18, 2022, 09:10:20 am »
Love the House Queens.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,181
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #204 on: June 18, 2022, 10:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 18, 2022, 09:01:45 am
Yes, me too. I was rooting for Bridget but Sophie was great.

That was one of my favourite series'. Up there with the James Acaster/Rhod Gilbert one. They all seemed to gel.

I would have been happy if any of them had won, and I think that's the first time I've felt that way.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,455
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #205 on: June 18, 2022, 11:01:32 pm »
Thought that it was again a case of the least funny person winning it.

And I don't mean that as a criticism of Sophie really, she is funny, but it was a great cast, of which Duker was my least favourite.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,977
  • JFT96
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #206 on: June 19, 2022, 01:21:33 am »
What a great finale, what a great series
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm »
Well the beard was a surprise

And an epic final task
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,681
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm »
Series 14 announced

Dara O Briain, John Kearns, Fern Brady, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican

https://twitter.com/taskmaster/status/1540077328205758465?t=nbBAeAXcqtiQYqYVBGscUg&s=19
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,181
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:48:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm
Well the beard was a surprise

And an epic final task

Really enjoyed the Champion of Champions episode, was great fun and some good tasks. Happy for Richard Herring too, I think it means a lot to him. Funny to think that there could well be another Champion of Champions later next year with the winners of series 11-15.

I hope Taskmaster makes it to 25 series, then we can have a Champion of Champion of Champions ;D

I like the new line up. Had seen rumours about Sarah Millican, it seems like a good mix of people.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:48:46 pm »
I liked everyone in the current series a lot more than the current champions of champions contestants. I think maybe because Lou Sanders just irrationally irritates me while I found the rest quite forgettable. Looking forward to Dara in the next series.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 