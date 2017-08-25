I liked James Acaster when he was on, losing his shit with Rod Gilbert. Sally Phillips was good, Kerry Godliman, Jon Richardson.
Katherine Ryan I like. Its interesting how different peoples minds work. When they were asked to make a mess, Bob Mortimer threw a load of rice and crap on the carpet, Katherine Ryan phoned her sister up to tell her her husband was having an affair.
David Baddiel just seemed to go off at a tangent to everyone else when he was on. Like his brain was wired differently.
I seem to like all the guests before or after they have been on, the only ones I went off a bit was Al Murray and Liza Tarbuck.