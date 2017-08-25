« previous next »
Offline JerseyKloppite

Taskmaster
« on: Today at 10:37:06 am »
No idea if theres a thread for this already as the search function is down.

New series on 18 March. Love the show, such a good format and wonderful light hearted escapism.
Online Elzar

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:01:58 am »
One of my favourite shows, some incredible moments in past series. Currently rewatching alongside the podcast too

Never seen it mentioned on here so just presumed nobody else watched it.
Online jackh

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:39:53 am »
I'm the worst type of Taskmaster fan - one who latched on to the hype that seemed to be around it for the most recent series ;D

Really enjoyed it though - tend to keep it saved to My Shows for those occasions in the week where I'm stuck for a 45 minute pass time rather than watching it routinely, but it's enjoyable.

Don't know how the 2020 contestants compare collectively to previous years, but it seemed a good bunch.  Katherine Parkinson's commitment to missing a vital piece of information for almost every task, and being thrown completely off track for about a third of the time available to her, made for fantastic television.

I've only heard of one of the 2021 contestants - surprised they reveal them in advance actually.  Looking back at previous years - Richard Osman strikes me as a big bloke for some of the more physical tasks; bet that made for some good TV!
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:06:33 pm »
Love this show. I believe later in the year there is a second champion of champions mini series as well.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:01:58 am
One of my favourite shows, some incredible moments in past series.

Joe Wilkinson Potato :D

Greg certainly makes the whole thing better than it is, not that it's bad, it's good, but he takes it to another level
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:22:26 pm »
Another Taskmaster fan here, though I didn't think the last series was as good as previous ones. I think that was just due to me not really liking the competitors this year. Hopefully back to form with thenew series.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:22:26 pm
Another Taskmaster fan here, though I didn't think the last series was as good as previous ones. I think that was just due to me not really liking the competitors this year. Hopefully back to form with thenew series.

the pregnant blonde woman, is she a comedian?
Online tubby pls.

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:37:52 pm »
It's a good show to dip into now and then if there's nothing else on, but I get a bit bored of it after an hour or so.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:40:49 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:44:58 pm
Joe Wilkinson Potato :D

Greg certainly makes the whole thing better than it is, not that it's bad, it's good, but he takes it to another level

Just listened to him talking about that on the podcast, it was heartbreaking :lmao

Theyve had some fantastic contestants over the years. Joe Wilkinson, Paul Chowdhry, Noel Fielding, Bob Mortimer, Lou Sanders, Katherine Parkinson, all ace. And I love Richard Herring so was glad to see him win, though thought Daisy May Cooper might chin him ;D

The chemistry between everyone is great. They clearly love making the show.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:22:26 pm
Another Taskmaster fan here, though I didn't think the last series was as good as previous ones. I think that was just due to me not really liking the competitors this year. Hopefully back to form with thenew series.

I think the lack of studio audience was a shame, it adds real energy to the studio parts. And their prize tasks were unbelievably crap but suppose they were working within the limitations of COVID etc.

I like Lee Mack and Mike Wozniak (who is a mate of Greg Davies) so looking forward to seeing them. Charlotte Ritchie should be fun too.
Offline smutchin

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:08:33 pm »
I'm another who only 'discovered' Taskmaster with the last series after the move to C4 - although several people have told me in the past I should watch it. Absolutely love it. It has been a bit of a lifeline in the last year - it's beyond funny. Sometimes it has me laughing so hard I can hardly breathe.

I've been catching up with the previous series, which are all available to stream from All4 or UKTV. It's been consistently brilliant from the start.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:37:48 pm
the pregnant blonde woman, is she a comedian?

Daisy May Cooper - she's the creator and co-star of This Country, popular BBC sitcom. I've never got into This Country but I thought she was brilliant on Taskmaster. I especially loved the silent cocktail task, when she completely lost her shit.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:44:58 pm
Joe Wilkinson Potato :D

The way that panned out... brilliant. Goes to show that a lot of what makes Taskmaster great is in the editing. Although the live tasks are always fun too.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:21:03 pm »
I liked James Acaster when he was on, losing his shit with Rod Gilbert. Sally Phillips was good, Kerry Godliman, Jon Richardson.

Katherine Ryan I like. Its interesting how different peoples minds work. When they were asked to make a mess, Bob Mortimer threw a load of rice and crap on the carpet, Katherine Ryan phoned her sister up to tell her her husband was having an affair.

David Baddiel just seemed to go off at a tangent to everyone else when he was on. Like his brain was wired differently.

I seem to like all the guests before or after they have been on, the only ones I went off a bit was Al Murray and Liza Tarbuck.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:23:37 pm »
Its just Greg Davies humiliating people ...time and time again


And its a joy to behold....

His ruthless ability to mock them makes it..

The last series was a bit awkward without an audience for about 45 seconds... and then Greg just thinks fuck it, and starts destroying them.

The best contestants are always the worst of course
Offline smutchin

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:31:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:23:37 pm
Its just Greg Davies humiliating people ...time and time again

And its a joy to behold....

His ruthless ability to mock them makes it..

Can't imagine anyone else hosting it. He's just so perfect for it.

Will be interesting to see the chemistry between him and Mike Wozniak in the new series - though I can't imagine he will have as many great stories about Wozniak as he had about Roisin Conaty...
Online jackh

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:59:55 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:08:33 pm
Daisy May Cooper - she's the creator and co-star of This Country, popular BBC sitcom. I've never got into This Country but I thought she was brilliant on Taskmaster. I especially loved the silent cocktail task, when she completely lost her shit.

The watermelon one was hilarious too ;D
Online Elzar

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:06:15 pm »
The last series was lacking in the studio, originally I thought that was the fault of no live crowd to play to, but the NYD special showed they can still have a great studio part without. That and Liza Tarbucks series were the worst so far, but still watchable.

So many tasks I would love to do myself.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:25:12 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:08:33 pm
I'm another who only 'discovered' Taskmaster with the last series after the move to C4 - although several people have told me in the past I should watch it. Absolutely love it. It has been a bit of a lifeline in the last year - it's beyond funny. Sometimes it has me laughing so hard I can hardly breathe.

I've been catching up with the previous series, which are all available to stream from All4 or UKTV. It's been consistently brilliant from the start.

Daisy May Cooper - she's the creator and co-star of This Country, popular BBC sitcom. I've never got into This Country but I thought she was brilliant on Taskmaster. I especially loved the silent cocktail task, when she completely lost her shit.

The way that panned out... brilliant. Goes to show that a lot of what makes Taskmaster great is in the editing. Although the live tasks are always fun too.

Yeah I hadn't seen anything of Cooper before, but she was the best contestant this year. I'm a fan of Herring, but he was taking it too seriously and wasn't very funny as a result.
Online Scottish-Don

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 02:21:03 pm
I liked James Acaster when he was on, losing his shit with Rod Gilbert.

Was it James Acaster that ignored Alex at the start of every task?
Had me in stitches every time, ever got old.
Offline Qston

Re: Taskmaster
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:04:57 pm »
I love this show. I agree that the last series did suffer due to lack of audience and limitations of covid but was still better than most other comedy panel type shows.

So many good contestants over the years. I loved Joe Wilkinson when he was on it - and yeah the potato  ;D I also like it when the contestants who are clearly quite competitive are on it and come unstuck. They are never competitive in an unpleasant way but you can tell. I can remember Jon Richardson's frustration at times with, I think, a task involving beach balls and a hill.

The song that two of them came up with a few years ago was amazingly good in the timescale (I forget the names as I am typing this). Some really inventive solutions to the problem as well.
