the pregnant blonde woman, is she a comedian?



Joe Wilkinson Potato

I'm another who only 'discovered' Taskmaster with the last series after the move to C4 - although several people have told me in the past I should watch it. Absolutely love it. It has been a bit of a lifeline in the last year - it's beyond funny. Sometimes it has me laughing so hard I can hardly breathe.I've been catching up with the previous series, which are all available to stream from All4 or UKTV. It's been consistently brilliant from the start.Daisy May Cooper - she's the creator and co-star of This Country, popular BBC sitcom. I've never got into This Country but I thought she was brilliant on Taskmaster. I especially loved the silent cocktail task, when she completely lost her shit.The way that panned out... brilliant. Goes to show that a lot of what makes Taskmaster great is in the editing. Although the live tasks are always fun too.