Time To Show Klopp The Love

lgvkarlos

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #200 on: March 9, 2021, 11:42:55 pm
Brilliant from Stevie today, absolutely nailed it Klopp is a god to Liverpool fans.
He's going to make a great manager for us one day, but as he says we've plenty more years with the Jurgen.
MonsLibpool

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 am
Think him taking us to the top of European football shouldn't be underestimated.

Juve won 9 in a row, yet, can't do it in Europe. I'm sure they'd swap 7/8 of those for one European cup.

Abu Dhabi and Qatar have spent billions in the last decade and only have one final between them to show for it so far.

Klopp took us to TWO finals in our first two campaigns after 4 seasons out winning one.

Legend.
Alf

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 12:57:58 pm
Form is temporary, class is permanent. What made Klopp the perfect person to be our manager previously will present itself again.
mattD

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 12:57:58 pm
Form is temporary, class is permanent. What made Klopp the perfect person to be our manager previously will present itself again.

This all the time. If anyone thinks he's lost it in some way, well, tell me who ever thought Jota would be such a revelation this year? The man still has the midas touch but what Jota shows is that a rebuilding process is needed, ala Shankly did prior to his last league and cup wins. There were barren years in between for Shanks, some fairly low finishes too in relying  too long on the tried and trusted legends of his first title wins.

That said, I still somehow think everything would be so much better if we didn't have that vomit inducing blue away kit. Fluorescent kits are a crime in modern football. Horrible stuff!


Indomitable_Carp

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 01:56:21 pm
For all these media articles saying fans are demanding Klopp goes, I have yet to see a single example of this anywhere? Only fans gunning for him are opposition fans which says it all.

The man is an absolute legend at this club. I would sooner every single other player was sacked then Klopp. Not a chance he will ever be sacked before his contract is up. In fact I want him to extend beyond 2024. It will be devastating when he goes.

Klopp will have us back. Hell we still have the Champions League to go for. What a spectacular recovery of a season that would be. But regardless of that, I am still looking for to 3 more years as much as I was before this season. In fact I am looking forward to the next 3 years much more because fans will be back.

Long story short. Love Klopp. Fuck the haters.
ToneLa

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #205 on: Today at 04:18:01 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:56:21 pm
For all these media articles saying fans are demanding Klopp goes, I have yet to see a single example of this anywhere? Only fans gunning for him are opposition fans which says it all.


Wouldn't say I've seen that but on here in the last week defo seen plenty of melts who should be embarrassed to call themselves adults saying FSG may sack him / he might walk away. Just takes unbelievable levels of personal cowardice to think that, Klopp remains resolute and here we are

Good game in the CL. Klopp affirms his commitment to us for a few more years by dismissing the Germany job.

He said he is here for the dirty work, he said he's not under pressure.

This man is an icon. He won us Big Ears and he won us the league. He ended the thirty year wait.

When all is said and done, and you can see it already, Jurgen Klopp will be one of the titanic names in LFC history, future managers will be compared to him as one of the greats, and it is time to savour him - even in defeat, I stress - for we may not see his like again.

What a man. What a manager. What a legend.
nerdster4

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #206 on: Today at 08:02:56 am
Despite everything youve gone through this year youve got us to The CL last eight . Thank you . What a present for dad on his 73rd Birthday
jillc

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #207 on: Today at 08:42:24 am
He has reached the Champions League quarter finals in four out of five seasons for us. That is some record.  :o
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #208 on: Today at 09:51:49 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:42:24 am
He has reached the Champions League quarter finals in four out of five seasons for us. That is some record.  :o

He´s lost one two-legged European knock out tie since he joined us. ONE. Incredible recrod.
jillc

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #209 on: Today at 09:53:15 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:51:49 am
He´s lost one two-legged European knock out tie since he joined us. ONE. Incredible recrod.

I'd forgotten that, incredible as you say. We are truly blessed to have him here.
Zaffarious

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #210 on: Today at 10:39:41 am
legendary man, should never be doubted.
Thepooloflife

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #211 on: Today at 01:07:22 pm
Great to see him smiling again....and Alisson too.
rob1966

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #212 on: Today at 02:10:50 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:42:24 am
He has reached the Champions League quarter finals in four out of five seasons for us. That is some record.  :o

And in the other (first) season made the Final of the Europa League.
Al 666

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #213 on: Today at 02:27:54 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:42:24 am
He has reached the Champions League quarter finals in four out of five seasons for us. That is some record.  :o

When he arrived we were ranked 42nd in Europe based on coefficients. The turnaround has been astonishing.
Dim Glas

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #214 on: Today at 02:33:04 pm
Kloppo had a fantastic record, from getting a Borussia Dortmund team that cost about £40 million to assemble to a Champions League final, to getting a not particularly great team he only took over months before to an Europa final, then getting LFC to two CL finals, one very much as an underdog. Amazing.

 
Zizou

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #215 on: Today at 02:34:04 pm
Made Nageslmann look very ordinary over both legs, ahead of him at every turn it felt like.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #216 on: Today at 02:35:30 pm
Thankfully most on here have kept their heads because it's obvious what has gone wrong.
But it amuses and saddens me in equal measure to see what goes on, and it's all about money and to a lesser extent the dreaded banter culture.

The phrase "it's only opposition fans gunning for him" says everything. They have no more right to "gun" for any Liverpool manager, than we have to gun for any other manager.
It's the fact that the media actively solicits other fans views that is depressing, whipping up the storm, presenting sacking and change as the only alternatives whist glossing over the reasons behind the results, until the inevitable happens and the gullible faction of our support - or other fans pretending - join the chorus; and lets be honest, they don't care who is making the calls or posting, they just want to crank up the pressure.

It's all as predictable as it's pathetic and just as with Rafa, some of the ex players that have taken their pieces of silver need to take a long hard look at themselves.
Dim Glas

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
Reply #217 on: Today at 02:39:54 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 02:34:04 pm
Made Nageslmann look very ordinary over both legs, ahead of him at every turn it felt like.

Nagelsmann has a long way to go for sure with european football.  Hes growing on me though, quite like him now,  I guess its a steep learning curve.
