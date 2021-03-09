For all these media articles saying fans are demanding Klopp goes, I have yet to see a single example of this anywhere? Only fans gunning for him are opposition fans which says it all.





Wouldn't say I've seen that but on here in the last week defo seen plenty of melts who should be embarrassed to call themselves adults saying FSG may sack him / he might walk away. Just takes unbelievable levels of personal cowardice to think that, Klopp remains resolute and here we areGood game in the CL. Klopp affirms his commitment to us for a few more years by dismissing the Germany job.He said he is here for the dirty work, he said he's not under pressure.This man is an icon. He won us Big Ears and he won us the league. He ended the thirty year wait.When all is said and done, and you can see it already, Jurgen Klopp will be one of the titanic names in LFC history, future managers will be compared to him as one of the greats, and it is time to savour him - even in defeat, I stress - for we may not see his like again.What a man. What a manager. What a legend.