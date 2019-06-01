Not much pride in footy left these days, but I am proud and honoured Klopp is at Anfield. I will get behind him no matter what happens this season or the next.



At 62, I honestly (and for good reason) thought we would never lift the title again in my lifetime.



Klopp delivered us that long sought after Title, a season after we lifted The CL. What the vast majority of clubs can only dream of happening to them, Klopp gave to us in 2 back to back seasons, and against all the odds!



I have been a fan since 65, loved Shankly and Paisley most as managers, Hughes, Keegan and Stevie most as players, and Klopp is up there with all these legends in my estimation.



Anybody who wants him out, either openly or secretly seriously need to fuck off.