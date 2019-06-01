« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Time To Show Klopp The Love  (Read 6361 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,326
  • Believer
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:50:16 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:25:30 pm
Thankful for the Kuntz.  ;D

Remember him from Euro 96 and the stumbling that went on over saying his name !! Presumably the same fella.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,825
  • kopite
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:51:31 pm »
Not much pride in footy left these days, but I am proud and honoured Klopp is at Anfield. I will get behind him no matter what happens this season or the next.

At 62, I honestly (and for good reason) thought we would never lift the title again in my lifetime.

Klopp delivered us that long sought after Title, a season after we lifted The CL. What the vast majority of clubs can only dream of happening to them, Klopp gave to us in 2 back to back seasons, and against all the odds!

I have been a fan since 65, loved Shankly and Paisley most as managers, Hughes, Keegan and Stevie most as players, and Klopp is up there with all these legends in my estimation.

Anybody who wants him out, either openly or secretly seriously need to fuck off.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,782
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:50:16 pm
Remember him from Euro 96 and the stumbling that went on over saying his name !! Presumably the same fella.

yep, thats him. Hes 58 now  :o

He used to play for one of the classic German teams, Kaiserslautern, where he won the league and cup. Kaiserslautern these days playing in the 3rd tier of German football, which is pretty sad.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:50:16 pm
Remember him from Euro 96 and the stumbling that went on over saying his name !! Presumably the same fella.

Yes, Baddiel and Skinner used a piece of commentary, tounge in cheek, alleging anti German bias "Here come the Germans, Kuntz"
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:07:32 pm »
brilliant response to the Germany speculation from our leader.
closes it out.
crap season so far
but win number 7 and win the league next year.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,326
  • Believer
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:54:38 pm
yep, thats him. Hes 58 now  :o

He used to play for one of the classic German teams, Kaiserslautern, where he won the league and cup. Kaiserslautern these days playing in the 3rd tier of German football, which is pretty sad.

God that makes me feel old. I actually went to that final as well.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm »
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:30:01 pm »
"I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don't I? It's simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz, Dortmund."

Three more years of Klopp, I would have preferred an infinity but I'll take that.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,782
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 02:30:01 pm
"I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don't I? It's simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz, Dortmund."

Three more years of Klopp, I would have preferred an infinity but I'll take that.

to be utterly pedantic, he didn't at Dortmund  ;D

But yeah, only way some will take it on board is for him to say it - although, that STILL wont be enough!!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:44:08 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:59:24 pm
Yes, Baddiel and Skinner used a piece of commentary, tounge in cheek, alleging anti German bias "Here come the Germans, Kuntz"

😀

https://youtu.be/9VCJVZ2I9zY
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:51:50 pm »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,514
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:51:50 pm
You think that will stop the rumours?

Who gives a bugger? The most important person has made his position quite clear. If you want to drive your self mad listening to stupid rumours thats your right.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:02:15 pm »
wouldn't begrudge him the german job but hope he stays for a few years yet

these last 2 seasons side by side - wow what a ride!
Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,853
  • BAGs
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:03:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:57:46 pm
Who gives a bugger? The most important person has made his position quite clear. If you want to drive your self mad listening to stupid rumours thats your right.
Yep. I'm staying focused on what the man himself says, not the background waffling of mindless, gossipping non-entities.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,646
  • Yeah right..
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:06:17 pm »
Klopp love in here.. :wave



If you have some Klopp love..



If not..



Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 