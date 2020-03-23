« previous next »
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 01:52:00 pm »
I'm not a violent person, but I'd go to war for this man.

He is one of the most amazing human beings ever to grace the game, and anyone who has this man in their lives in any capacity can count themselves lucky.

I feel privileged that he leads my club. I feel privileged that he loves us and our city too. He's the full package, and in this world, very few are that.

Yes, he's struggling at the moment. Who wouldn't be in his situation? There is a queue of bitter, moronic gobshites standing in line awaiting their opportunity to stick the boot in on him. Why? Because they are terrified of him and terrified that he's ours. They know what he brings to our table. They loved him too before he was ours, but had to backtrack in embarrassing fashion when he signed his Anfield contract. They know what we've got, and that's why they want him gone.

Well, fuck them all. Every last one of them. Fuck you, Fairweather glory hunting 'fans'. Fuck you, cesspit pundits. Fuck you, all those with the memory spans of a goldfish. Fuck you, all you bitter haters. Fuck you all. He's ours, he's going nowhere, and neither are we.

Jürgen, you big, lovable, beardy genius, your beaming smile and those 500 pearly-white teeth will be back, just like your team of champions will be too, and we'll all be here to greet you once more.

Stick in there, we've got your back, like you've always had ours.

The rest? Well fuck them all. Every last one of the miserable bastards.
Online jillc

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:52:53 pm »
Love you mate.  ;D
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 02:28:48 pm »
I'm only more loyal to the club as a entity than I am to Jurgen. The owners, the players and everyone else comes far, far behind. He's the best thing to have happened to the club in 30 years and we need to look after him the same way he has looked after us.
Offline Jookie

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 02:49:35 pm »
Pretty much this.

Players come and go so I don't get too attached to them. They have been incredibly important in what we've achieved over the last few years. But players get old, need a new challenge, lose form, want to play for another club or live in another country. They deserve our support but they are more expendable if changes need to happen. If Jurgen needs to freshen things up then he may need to make some tough choices on lads who've delivered for him in some of his greatest achievements.

The owners I'm not going to mention too much since they polarise opinion too much. They do have a decent track record whether you agree with all their decisions or not. They put a people and a strategy in place, that aligned with others considerable input, has brought success to the club. They are pretty immovable anyway so it's hardly worth a big debate.

The club though comes before anything else. After that it's the manager, when it's someone who has shown (a) he can get results on the pitch and (b) gets the ethos of the club and the city.

The above is why I always loved Rafa. Same with Klopp. He's delivered unbelievable success, with help from others, whilst showing himself to also be a great person who gets what this club is all about. He deserves the trust of supporters, players and the owners to put things right.
Offline joshlfc94

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:52:28 pm »
I feel sorry for him. The owners have not shown him the respect and rewarded him with what he deserves. It's disgraceful.

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 02:54:42 pm »
Ive said on the other threads that the most important thing is that Klopp and the players can easily just shake this feeling of losing all the time. Its almost as if we need them to be a bit arrogant to all that is happening and just say that they will sort it next season.

In that regard its almost better that the likes of Henderson, Van Dijk, Gomez etc. stay as far away from the pitch as possible. With a few fresh faces and those three its like you can ensure you have enough players not toxified by the whole situation.

I actually think there are some players where it hasn't really affected. Trent has still been good, Keita had a point to prove yesterday and Fabinho looked on it when he came on.

On the flip side, the likes of Mane look absolutely shot of confidence and Wijnaldum is just not influential anymore.
Offline Medellin

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 03:04:14 pm »






Offline redgriffin73

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 03:18:15 pm »
^^^ That second gif was that Lucas shot wasn't it, always cracks me up! ;D
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 03:19:32 pm »
I agree. I'm the club as an entity then Klopp.
That players comment is important. During his first couple of years when the changes weren't happening quickly enough for some I was confident that he know who he wanted long term and he knew who wouldn't make it. Biut even the ones that were destined not to be part of the huge success, were valued, treated well then ushered towards the exit with a smile and best wishes.

Arguably it's harder to move on players that have achieved so much, but Klopp and the staff will know the ones whose race is run, and there may be different reasons why. For some, age catches up, for others it may be family, others may have dropped off a bit because they've won it all, others may have had one injury too many, others form may have deserted them. One or two may have even started to feel a bit sorry for themselves this season.

Either way, this is a manager that has been at his previous clubs for 7 years, so he has experience of moving on players that have contributed to success.

We play players very well and if for whatever reason they can't perform at their previous levels then an experienced manager knows what to do and he needs fans patience and support.
Offline Medellin

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 03:20:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:18:15 pm
^^^ That second gif was that Lucas shot wasn't it, always cracks me up! ;D

Ate mate..quality eh!

Online Dim Glas

« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 03:34:55 pm »


Online PIPA23

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 03:41:57 pm »
We will be stronger next season...

still hope the manager's mentality is to fight and not quit... will be difficult, but we have the quality to still save this season.
Offline hide5seek

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 04:19:07 pm »
I'd rather have the whole squad sold and start again than lose Klopp.
Offline Robinred

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 04:36:56 pm »
Agree with all that. Klopp has never in his career shirked from the requirement to move players on when its time. Whatever the bonds, and they will be strong with certain individuals, he will put the club first.

Bob Paisley was arguably the Liverpool manager with the most hard nosed attitude in this regard - zero sentiment whatever the players achievements. He was also the most successful Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp does do things differently - you witness the bond he had with former players post match when the likes of Gundogan, Lewendowski or Aubamayang have been among the opposition. You saw it with Lallana this season. The interview with Peter McDowell yesterday was really difficult - he looked and answered, like a man really suffering.

Its really frustrating that there arent crowds to show their support. But writing a letter would surely help? Thats what Im going to do.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 05:03:20 pm »
Nailed it.

I love the mad bastard for everything he has done for the club.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 05:26:00 pm »
We love you Jurgen - I'm sure you must know that. But, in these strange times, we can't show or vocalise that love to you in the way we would like or normally do - inside the stadium pouring out our support for you and the team. So, for now, these pages and our cards and letters of support are the only means we have to show you just how much you mean to us as supporters and the fantastic achievements and memories you've brought this club since you've been here. Thanks for that btw.

When you came here, in answer to a media question, you said you were just the 'normal one' - but, to me, ironically that's what makes you special, (compared to that other conceited fella) the fact of simply just saying that.

We're with you, all the way.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 05:33:53 pm »
Before the Napoli game:


After the Napoli game:
Offline hide5seek

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 05:43:14 pm »
Offline Layer 2

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 07:21:03 pm »
You look at all these gifs and you can almost see so obviously whats wrong and whats missing. Its the fans. The emotion just drips out of these gifs and Klopp feeds on it, just like the fans and team feed off the emotion in Klopp
Online Tobelius

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 07:26:38 pm »
This. Hopefully neither happens but yeah.

This season is lost but we start again like we always do.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 07:31:57 pm »
Offline Gegenpresser101

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 07:46:10 pm »
Appreciate Klopp.
Online lukeb1981

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm »
All these clowns in the media - mainly ex Utd players sticking the booth in are just trying to turn the screw on him because they know this season is a fluke and would hope to build a wave against him to get him the bullet, we would have walked the league this season with a full squad . They know Klopp will get this team back on track next season and their best will not be good enough , they are having their best season in years and will more than likely will win noting .Klopp has got us to 3 European finals (1 win), two title runs (1 win) a domestic final and made us World champions and super cup champions . This is a write off of a season , we might put a champions league run together - you can see he is suffering and the shite that is being spouted on sky and in the media should not be forgotten. The clowns who allegedly support us should be treated with contempt - no point dancing around like a jester or cracking open bottles of Champaign on sky when we win the league then sticking the boot in when we are down. The man deserves respect for what he has done.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 09:31:13 pm »
Spot on.
Sick of the ex players that milk their association with us then go on to shit stir at the first opportunity.
The irony of the likes of Carragher, Mcmanaman, Owen, Murphy, Nicol and the rest telling Klopp where hes going wrong while glossing over all the things that have actually gone wrong.

We need to be a bit more selective who we have representing the club and a bit more selective on who we grant access to.
Offline Oscarmac

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm »
For us it is simply not good enough for a manager to be good at football, he has to get us/be one of us. We are blessed to live through a time when we have Klopp.
Offline decosabute

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:00:58 am »
Even if things continued to be shite next season (though I really don't expect that), I would genuinely rather sell half our players and start the process over again with Jurgen than ever get rid of the manager. The man is a bona-fide hero in my eyes.

I am wondering though if more shouldn't have been done for him in this time. Personally I think it's clearer and clearer that he's working through extreme grief or even a breakdown of sorts. I know it's not that simple, but I wonder if the club shouldn't have given him compassionate leave for some time? Or at the very least, gotten him out of doing media duties on compassionate grounds. I'm getting very tired of watching him face the cameras every few days when he's clearly suffering and not himself at the moment.

I'm just worried that simply continuing like this makes him more likely to step away in the next few months.
Offline decosabute

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:05:53 am »
Most of our ex players currently in the media are pricks. And it's getting worse. I know in principle they need to be impartial, but not only do they have no love for the club, the majority are clearly bitter (in more ways than one for some of them).

Edit - Even though he's clearly not popular with some people, I'd say Souness is an exception. He made a lot of mistakes, but clearly loves the club. Thomo too. It's more the ones who played in the 90s and 2000s who are problematic. Nicol is a disgrace too. Ronnie Whelan was shocking on RTE during the Rafa era as well.
Offline Fordy

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #147 on: Today at 12:02:41 pm »
Well we are in for a summer of Klopp to German National team now.

Already starting.

Online rob1966

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #148 on: Today at 12:25:04 pm »
That's just conjecture as we won't ever be privvy to whether he was given that option and refused. Any of us who have lost a parent, especially a Mum, know how hard it is, but also know that you go back to work and you do what you can to get through each day. I really struggled after I lost my Mum, but work at least took my mind off it a touch, it was still very difficult though. If he requested time off, I'm sure the club would have said yes.

Online Dim Glas

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #149 on: Today at 12:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:02:41 pm
Well we are in for a summer of Klopp to German National team now.

Already starting.

and it should be easy to shut down, being as hes made it clear he isnt going to be doing anything for a year after this job.

 
Offline Fordy

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #150 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Which being a national manager is basically doing nothing.

Klopp will be 1st choice for Germany. Lets not be foolish about this.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm »
Dont suggest I am being foolish, thanks.

Although to say that its basically doing nothing, can I call you foolish for that?

Sure, it is less stress, but travelling the country most weekends, and some midweeks isnt basically doing nothing. A complete break is a complete break - imposible in an national team job.
 
Online fucking appalled

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:46:53 pm »
Its tempting to almost want it to happen, just so the usual suspects get what they're constantly whinging and worrying about :D But then we all lose there, so unfortunately not.

Karl Pilkington genuinely had the numbers of a few of you when he talked about 'needing to have a worry hole and filling it with a couple of problem balls'.
Online MdArshad

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:51:24 pm »
Klopp is too young to be international manager. At 53, he is in his prime. Only haters/foolish idiots will be trying to push him out of this club. Stay another 17 years please Herr Klopp and then become Manager of Germany. Jamal Musiala (35 years old) will still be playing at that time. There is no rush to leave.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #154 on: Today at 01:03:11 pm »
And this highlights the agenda those people have.

If people believe Klopp is finished (which is laughable) so should step down or pushed out at Anfield, why would they then link him to the Germany job or any other high profile job for that matter?

The reality is they all just want/need him away from the Liverpool job. They know what he brings to our table and what we can achieve with him. They don't like that. They do and say whatever they can to stir instability here and drive wedges in. They can all do one.  :wanker
Online MdArshad

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #155 on: Today at 01:06:59 pm »
This is true. It might have been what Liverpool fans felt when Ferguson was knocked out of Europe by Basel and was feeling the pressure. I remembered him being linked to England/Scotland job. If he had left then, we might have suffered less for from 2005-2013.
Offline Qston

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:18:24 pm »
It is interesting timing that in this mornings press (not the tabloids !) that the club are saying they are 100% behing the manager, that funds are available in the summer and nothing changes. A few hours later the german manager confirms he is off after the Euro's. I merely point it out because it doesn`t seem coincidence to me.

The tabloids will be all over this and this will run until the boss says nah not me. I don`t think he is going anywhere. It will be put to bed soon enough.
Online Al 666

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #157 on: Today at 01:22:27 pm »
Stefan Kuntz the U21 manager is favourite for the job. That is how Germany tend to do things. Loew got the job after being Klinnsman's assistant.
Online MdArshad

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #158 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm »
Thankful for the Kuntz.  ;D
