« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45  (Read 36417 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 04:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:35:36 pm
Another day, another day of lies and shit posting.  Firmly believe now he's either a sock puppet account of a mod or posting with tacit support of them.  Crazy.



Please enlighten us to the lies that are being told.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,642
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 04:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:17:22 pm
Why mate. According to you there was only one massive fan of FSG. I think it relevant when someone joined and what posts they made from the off.

At some point Al, I'm not sure when, but at some point you'll realise that there aren't really any 'massive fans' of FSG (apart from the obvious WUMs like Jordan). You'll one day realise that, actually, its just people who love the club and recognise the good stuff they've done as owners outweighs some of the poorer stuff. There'll be posters out there saying 'good old Al, fighting the good fight, as big a red as any' but genuinely I don't see it. You give nothing but criticism of the owners. Your sole desire is to make things more toxic. Always. There are numerous threads on the front page of the forum which have absolutely nothing to do with FSG. You turned the Nat Phillips thread into one. You said the other day we should be jealous of United's squad building ability. You said that United wouldn't have to change how they play if Maguire, Bailly and Lindelof were injured and they were lining up with Phil Jones and Tuanzebe at CB.

Do you not see how unhealthy this all is? Genuinely. Its just boring, mind numbing, asinine stuff. You've gone from (hypothetically) someone who was a little apprehensive about new owners and asking relevant questions to someone who has cultivated a whole persona and allowed it to completely dominate everything you do on RAWK. Its not 'fighting the good fight' or 'providing balance' anymore, because even the most ardent FSG 'supporters' have started asking questions about the ownership. You've seen that happen yourself, and yet instead of going 'okay good, people are asking the right questions' you've gone 'fucking brilliant, the floodgates are open and I am the ocean'.

There's constructive criticism and then there's you, and they're not even in the same galaxy to be able to compare the two.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:48:04 pm
At some point Al, I'm not sure when, but at some point you'll realise that there aren't really any 'massive fans' of FSG (apart from the obvious WUMs like Jordan). You'll one day realise that, actually, its just people who love the club and recognise the good stuff they've done as owners outweighs some of the poorer stuff. There'll be posters out there saying 'good old Al, fighting the good fight, as big a red as any' but genuinely I don't see it. You give nothing but criticism of the owners. Your sole desire is to make things more toxic. Always. There are numerous threads on the front page of the forum which have absolutely nothing to do with FSG. You turned the Nat Phillips thread into one. You said the other day we should be jealous of United's squad building ability. You said that United wouldn't have to change how they play if Maguire, Bailly and Lindelof were injured and they were lining up with Phil Jones and Tuanzebe at CB.

Except I have always said FSG were decent owners. The problem has always been about their model. Refusing to invest and just using the money that is in the till is unsustainable. It has been tried before Doug Ellis tried it with Villa told everyone that Villa would live within their means and everyone else would go bust. It relies on us constantly selling players, make a mistake or have a gamble that backfires and we have shit seasons like this one and all the headway and good work gets undone.

As for Nat Phillips when the transfer window was open and Klopp was playing Hendo and Fabinho at centre back. Then Nat Phillips has everything to do with FSG because Klopp was telling everyone that would listen that we needed a centre back that they wouldn't sanction one. That is the problem with living out of the till, if you can't sell then you can't buy.

Then we get to United. The crazy thing is their recruitment has genuinely been shit, they pay dividends and they have the Glazers debt to finance but they still have more depth than us at centre back and upfront. They don't continually going in to seasons taking gambles on areas of their squad. 

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:48:04 pm
Do you not see how unhealthy this all is? Genuinely. Its just boring, mind numbing, asinine stuff. You've gone from (hypothetically) someone who was a little apprehensive about new owners and asking relevant questions to someone who has cultivated a whole persona and allowed it to completely dominate everything you do on RAWK. Its not 'fighting the good fight' or 'providing balance' anymore, because even the most ardent FSG 'supporters' have started asking questions about the ownership. You've seen that happen yourself, and yet instead of going 'okay good, people are asking the right questions' you've gone 'fucking brilliant, the floodgates are open and I am the ocean'.

There's constructive criticism and then there's you, and they're not even in the same galaxy to be able to compare the two.

Except there are still people crazily defending FSG. Telling lies such as no one is spending money when they clearly are. Look at how much United, City, Everton, Arsenal, Villa and even Sheffield United spent in the summer. Our spend was funded by player sales over the last two years. The clearest example was having to sell Lovren and Hoever to fund Thiago. That is completely nuts.

Yet there were still people lining up to go in to bat for them. When VVD and Gomez had season ending injuries the tipping point was going to be if they didn't line someone up for January. Now people are saying that they must spend in the summer. Where do we draw the line in the sand.

Watching Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Neco Williams getting torn apart by a team in the relegation zone should have been a step too far but surprise, surprise it isn't. The can has just been kicked down the road again.

In consecutive home games we had consecutive xG's of 0.25 and 0.70 whilst our attacking full backs have taken turns to babysit slow centre backs.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:26:58 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
  • Gunmen are dumb as fuck.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:28:22 pm
Being a Sugar daddy by definition is gifting money that you will never see again. Given that FSG are about a billion up on their investment in LFC then that isn't the case. FSG are the biggest advocates of FFP so is it unreasonable to expect them to invest in their own business to the limits of FFP. That for me is the key phrase investing in their own business.

As for JWH he will almost certainly have a £100m in his pocket this summer when the Redbird deal goes through. The thing is with FSG people are seemingly willing to let FSG continually kick the can down the road. How many times have people said they should get the benefit of the doubt BUT if they don't invest next time.

A few months ago it was a case of the tipping point being not bringing in the centre back Klopp wanted for the 1st of January. Now it is wait until the summer. What happens is that people draw a line in the sand FSG cross it and then they shift the line until next time.

We were always told the line would be not backing the manager. Well that happened in January again and the results since then have been indicative of a lack of investment. In the summer Klopp was told that he couldn't have Werner and that if he wanted Thiago he had to sacrifice a centre back or two.

We saw that unfold against Fulham with a defence of Phillips, and the two Williams. Our inactivity and lack of investment has left Klopp snookered and in a tactical nightmare of FSG's making. The solution though is to wait until the summer apparently. Well getting played off the park by Fulham simply isn't good enough.

JWH doesnt own Liverpool FC, his own net worth is completely irrelevant, honestly why do you keep referencing this?
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 06:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 06:18:15 pm
JWH doesnt own Liverpool FC, his own net worth is completely irrelevant, honestly why do you keep referencing this?

JWH is the principal owner and biggest shareholder in Liverpool. He reportedly owns 40% of the Club.

Just to clarify a few things yesterday you said that Henry wasn't on the Liverpool board he is.

The Directors of The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited are:

J. Henry (Principal Owner) - Director

T. Werner (Chairman) - Director

M. Gordon - Director

B. Hogan (Chief executive officer) - Director

M. Egan - Director

K. Dalglish - Director

A. Hughes - Director

Another thing you also said Man United are no longer listed. They are on the New York stock exchange.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:31:51 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,294
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 06:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm
The problem has always been about their model

But it's not going to change, so suck it up and get on with it


Quote from: Al
Then we get to United. The crazy thing is their recruitment has genuinely been shit, they pay dividends and they have the Glazers debt to finance but they still have more depth than us at centre back and upfront. They don't continually going in to seasons taking gambles on areas of their squad.

United are a much richer club than us, and have been for a very long time now but i still wouldn't say their squad is massively different to ours, Give them the injuries we've had this season and they'd struggle....

Quote from: Al
The clearest example was having to sell Lovren and Hoever to fund Thiago. That is completely nuts.

Did Lovren and Hoever not fund Jota?!!!! Thiago was a free...


Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 06:34:37 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:30:24 pm
But it's not going to change, so suck it up and get on with it


United are a much richer club than us, and have been for a very long time now but i still wouldn't say their squad is massively different to ours, Give them the injuries we've had this season and they'd struggle....

Did Lovren and Hoever not fund Jota?!!!! Thiago was a free...




If FSG do not change their model then we will have to sell players in the summer just to pay the bills. As for Thiago he cost £20m with another £7.4m in addons.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,258
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 06:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm
Except I have always said FSG were decent owners.

I've always said Natalie Portman and I dated for a while a few years ago before I broke it off.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,327
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:04:54 pm
What exactly prompted you to join RAWK a few moths after FSG bought the club and then come out with gems like this from the off.

first of all that post makes good sense. They said it out loud at the time, the mooted dollar amount didnt matter at all  getting a replacement in for a want away torres did. The spending of the money on a replacement rather than the pocketing of the cash was the sign that i really liked.  We all know Andy didnt work out but we didnt know he wouldn't then. People generally liked the Suarez-carroll little large idea.

Second of all i joined rawk simply  because found it on the internet and id been a Liverpool fan for decades. previously i posted at Big Soccer which i still do occasionally i like the site but RAWK is much bigger and has far more local input. i had to wait for quite a long time and then all of a sudden they let a bunch of us in one day.

Third of your going back 11 years to find something i posted that was seemingly pro fsg and then inferring that i joined rawk becouse im a secret fsg plant whose been waiting in the weeds for a decade to jump out and ambush you as soon as you start to draw the veil from peoples eyes is exactly the kind of misdirection deflection and plain old obvious horseshit that youve been dealing for a while now. I'll be very upfront--i post lots of stuff and some of it is good and much of it is poor and most of it is supposed to be humorous or satirical or lighthearted and the most common thread is ive forgotten it 2 hours later and none of it any way really matters to the world at large. sure af i never went back 11 years and re read anything i wrote then, thanks for doing that for me.

You never came up with anything positive as i invited you to you just attacked me in a farcical way. spent time researching your thesis and then attacked. Truth as a concept not particularly the point, simply traction on the case file is all that matters.

i do think fsg have done a good job because i am comparing them to oligarchs, blood soaked oil states and hicks and gillett and i like their way of doing it better. There are inherent limitations to living inside a budget and competing against entity's that dont. I still dont understand what model you want to replace them with, you are very clear on the perceived mistakes and foolish errors but a little less precise on what you would do instead. And whatever you have in mind better include a pazzuti equivalent in red as well. Very important for morale  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
  • Gunmen are dumb as fuck.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 06:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:28:21 pm
JWH is the principal owner and biggest shareholder in Liverpool. He reportedly owns 40% of the Club.

Just to clarify a few things yesterday you said that Henry wasn't on the Liverpool board he is.

The Directors of The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited are:

J. Henry (Principal Owner) - Director

T. Werner (Chairman) - Director

M. Gordon - Director

B. Hogan (Chief executive officer) - Director

M. Egan - Director

K. Dalglish - Director

A. Hughes - Director

Another thing you also said Man United are no longer listed. They are on the New York stock exchange.

I said hes not on the FSG board, not the Liverpool FC board..

Point taken on the listing.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,806
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:42:57 am
Maybe, but obviously not to Klopp. Hoever was 3rd choice right back, maybe below 5th/6th at centre back. Fans have complained in the last about not getting good money for acadmey players and we did that, for two players Klopp wasn't showing any signs of trusting.

Hoever was sold because a club was willing to give a good fee for him, and they needed the money to help fund another transfer.

You cant say it was a case of not rating of a 19 year old. Their careers can go in all kinds of directions at that age, not all players can be evaluated regards their futures at that age. 

IF a club made a good offer for Williams, whats to say theyd have not gone down the route of selling him.  Theres probably a reason a club was willing to offer that much for Hoever - cos hes a better player. Sometimes difficult decisions have to be made.

Brewster I agree with though, it was always telling how Klopp made it very public what aspects of Brewsters game that needed improving. It was almost like he was challenging him, as despite a good return of goals for Swansea, the actual weaknesses in his game hadnt improved.

Doesnt surprise me at all to see that those very same weaknesses still havent been improved upon at all. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Vulmea

  • Almost saint-like.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 07:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:34:37 pm
If FSG do not change their model then we will have to sell players in the summer just to pay the bills. As for Thiago he cost £20m with another £7.4m in addons.

The summer is going to be interesting  lots of our loan players out there that potentially disappear or come back better, Plenty of squad players nearing the natural end point and Klopp must be thinking about how he wants to play next year  - Kabak will be interesting call and Elliot - need to asses how VVD, Gomez and Matip look after the lay off  - whats the rule - take as long to recover to their best as they are out - meaning all three wouldnt be expected to hit top form until the season after next.

I'm not sure that can be done with a zero net spend and if anything motivates the business side it should be the lack of opportunity to make more money, a one off season wouldnt be a big deal for sponsors ,  two and its decidely iffy, so I'd expect some investment in order to recover that but its not going to be easy.   Of course  a great run from now to the end of the season or a CL win and its all up for grabs again :)

Not sure why we didnt recognise the risk on injury and tiredness this season and look to address that early rather than wait for it to happen and react, looks like a miss to me  - given everybody else is bang average maybe they thought there wasnt any challenge and were complacent but I dont think it made sense from a business perspective - they will definately be looking at the risk management side with more respect from now on hopefully

Also raises the old question about the U23'sor ressies and what are they there for  - is it to mould decent players into as good a player as they can be or to groom them into first team players  -always seems to be a mixture but maybe the balance there needs to be looked at
Logged
The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie  deliberate, contrived and dishonest  but the myth  persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.

John F. Kennedy/Shanklyboy.

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,083
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 07:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm
Except I have always said FSG were decent owners.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm
Where do we draw the line in the sand.

From the same post.

The majority of supporters want more investment.  I'd guess most on here are not thrilled with how late we left it in January.  What line in the sand do you want to draw?

If your stance is:  "FSG are decent owners, but I don't agree with many of their actions and think they can improve upon how they run us.  Despite the good they've done, they can do more."  How many people would disagree?  I think that's a pretty popular position?

But this statement right here:

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:13:23 pm
As fans we should be encouraging FSG to invest in the squad to allow us to compete. Instead, we have far too many fans choosing businessmen over what Shankly called the holy trinity.

Are you saying there are too many fans choosing FSG over Klopp, the players, and fellow supporters?  Where are these people?  Who's choosing FSG over the Holy Trinity?

It's the emotionally charged statements and misconstrued facts that people call you out over.  It doesn't mean they're FSG defenders or that they're choosing FSG over the rest of the club.

We all generally agree.  You clearly think the owners are decent but that you want more.  That's a pretty popular position.  Yet somehow, it seems like in your posts there's a world where many fans have their heads buried in the sand and that only a select few understand the shortcomings of FSG.  In reality, most probably agree with the general sentiment.

So why make statements like the one above?  Or why talk about how the Glazers support their club?  Or make statements about how FSG are getting praised for things that Moores and Parry did ("from the rooftops" is what you said)?

What's the point that you're trying to prove?  That FSG aren't that great and that fans should know that?  I mean, it's hardly an earth-shattering position, but you're making it like it's some big revelation in every thread you go into.

And let's say, yes, you're right.  We need to "draw a line in the sand."  What does that mean?  Like, should we start a campaign to oust FSG?  Protest for more transfer spending?  What does it all mean in the end?

In the end Al, I like a lot of your posts, and I like healthy skepticism, particularly in sport ownership, but a lot of this is overboard.  Healthy skepticism and pointing out flaws is not a bad thing, but at the same time, many of us agree with your general sentiment already, and there's not a call to action anyway beyond the owners needing to invest more (which every supporter of every club should hope for).
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 06:56:53 pm
I said hes not on the FSG board, not the Liverpool FC board..

Point taken on the listing.

Apologies for the misunderstanding.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 07:23:29 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:06:59 pm
From the same post.

The majority of supporters want more investment.  I'd guess most on here are not thrilled with how late we left it in January.  What line in the sand do you want to draw?

If your stance is:  "FSG are decent owners, but I don't agree with many of their actions and think they can improve upon how they run us.  Despite the good they've done, they can do more."  How many people would disagree?  I think that's a pretty popular position?

But this statement right here:

Are you saying there are too many fans choosing FSG over Klopp, the players, and fellow supporters?  Where are these people?  Who's choosing FSG over the Holy Trinity?

It's the emotionally charged statements and misconstrued facts that people call you out over.  It doesn't mean they're FSG defenders or that they're choosing FSG over the rest of the club.

We all generally agree.  You clearly think the owners are decent but that you want more.  That's a pretty popular position.  Yet somehow, it seems like in your posts there's a world where many fans have their heads buried in the sand and that only a select few understand the shortcomings of FSG.  In reality, most probably agree with the general sentiment.

So why make statements like the one above?  Or why talk about how the Glazers support their club?  Or make statements about how FSG are getting praised for things that Moores and Parry did ("from the rooftops" is what you said)?

What's the point that you're trying to prove?  That FSG aren't that great and that fans should know that?  I mean, it's hardly an earth-shattering position, but you're making it like it's some big revelation in every thread you go into.

And let's say, yes, you're right.  We need to "draw a line in the sand."  What does that mean?  Like, should we start a campaign to oust FSG?  Protest for more transfer spending?  What does it all mean in the end?

In the end Al, I like a lot of your posts, and I like healthy skepticism, particularly in sport ownership, but a lot of this is overboard.  Healthy skepticism and pointing out flaws is not a bad thing, but at the same time, many of us agree with your general sentiment already, and there's not a call to action anyway beyond the owners needing to invest more (which every supporter of every club should hope for).

I agree with a lot of that and views do get polarised on the internet. I think you are in the middle ground and I don't have a problem with that. However, there are plenty of people who insist that FSG have to run us as a business and not an investment.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 07:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 07:05:05 pm
The summer is going to be interesting  lots of our loan players out there that potentially disappear or come back better, Plenty of squad players nearing the natural end point and Klopp must be thinking about how he wants to play next year  - Kabak will be interesting call and Elliot - need to asses how VVD, Gomez and Matip look after the lay off  - whats the rule - take as long to recover to their best as they are out - meaning all three wouldnt be expected to hit top form until the season after next.

I'm not sure that can be done with a zero net spend and if anything motivates the business side it should be the lack of opportunity to make more money, a one off season wouldnt be a big deal for sponsors ,  two and its decidely iffy, so I'd expect some investment in order to recover that but its not going to be easy.   Of course  a great run from now to the end of the season or a CL win and its all up for grabs again :)

Not sure why we didnt recognise the risk on injury and tiredness this season and look to address that early rather than wait for it to happen and react, looks like a miss to me  - given everybody else is bang average maybe they thought there wasnt any challenge and were complacent but I dont think it made sense from a business perspective - they will definately be looking at the risk management side with more respect from now on hopefully

Also raises the old question about the U23'sor ressies and what are they there for  - is it to mould decent players into as good a player as they can be or to groom them into first team players  -always seems to be a mixture but maybe the balance there needs to be looked at

It is not just Kabak though if we decide to make his deal permanent we still have the majority of the Jota deal to fund. Paying an extra £10m just so we could basically pay very little upfront doesn't look the greatest decision right now. Then we will have the AFCON mid-season and Mo possibly going to the Olympics.

With VVD and Joe I think the bigger issue is not how long they take to get back to form but the chance of a recurrence in the short term.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,327
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 07:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:17:22 pm
Why mate. According to you there was only one massive fan of FSG. I think it relevant when someone joined and what posts they made from the off.

First, Im not a one man cheering squad for fsg. That's just misdirection by you. I say you are being unfair and untruthful, you say im a lackey for the other side. Far from it.  Im simply trying to be factual and or balanced. When you look at the north american model for sports franchise ownership you basically get hicks and gillet's and the Glazers. Its all about personal enrichment and or media glory. I have a personal opinion that they've done very well by us all things considered. i think its indisputable that it could certainly be much much worse. They didnt 80x ticket prices they didnt rape out dividends they didnt sell players and pocket the cash they didnt leverage up the buy they didnt sell the ground or naming rights they didnt bring in numerous galacticos on unsustainable salarys and sell at the height of the hype leaving the team to implode etc etc. BUT otoh they should have bought a cb in july. Fuckers.

im taking another side of an argument simply because you only present the other side  without any balance. im not an fsg fan, im a bullshit opponent. Im saying specifically that it seems to me that you are often quite unfair and totally biased in your depiction of our owners and their accomplishments and past and future intentions. Generally speaking fsg are quite peripheral to me. Honestly, id rather solve the Kromkamp or Deegan wouldyarather. 

Second your post is just gratuitous slander, calculated as such. Trying to move the debate to the unprovable allegation on the way to showing how white is black and there is no grey.
im not offended or hurt or anything. Just pointing out the tactic. Its a viable tactic, sadly. modern debate. You dont think its relevant, simply a useful red herring.

 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:46:11 pm
First, Im not a one man cheering squad for fsg. That's just misdirection by you. I say you are being unfair and untruthful, you say im a lackey for the other side. Far from it.  Im simply trying to be factual and or balanced. When you look at the north american model for sports franchise ownership you basically get hicks and gillet's and the Glazers. Its all about personal enrichment and or media glory. I have a personal opinion that they've done very well by us all things considered. i think its indisputable that it could certainly be much much worse. They didnt 80x ticket prices they didnt rape out dividends they didnt sell players and pocket the cash they didnt leverage up the buy they didnt sell the ground or naming rights they didnt bring in numerous galacticos on unsustainable salarys and sell at the height of the hype leaving the team to implode etc etc. BUT otoh they should have bought a cb in july. Fuckers.

Firstly they did try and raise ticket prices, we walked out. Secondly the fan base simply wouldn't of allowed them to leverage the acquisition costs. Thirdly they have tried to get naming rights deals.


Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:46:11 pm
im taking another side of an argument simply because you only present the other side  without any balance. im not an fsg fan, im a bullshit opponent. Im saying specifically that it seems to me that you are often quite unfair and totally biased in your depiction of our owners and their accomplishments and past and future intentions. Generally speaking fsg are quite peripheral to me. Honestly, id rather solve the Kromkamp or Deegan wouldyarather. 

Second your post is just gratuitous slander, calculated as such. Trying to move the debate to the unprovable allegation on the way to showing how white is black and there is no grey.
im not offended or hurt or anything. Just pointing out the tactic. Its a viable tactic, sadly. modern debate. You dont think its relevant, simply a useful red herring.

 

As soon as you came on here you defended FSG to the hilt lauding Henry for the Carroll deal and then told us Comolli was a genius for the Coates deal. As for accusing you of slander, all I did was aked you why you joined because since FSG arrived there has been an influx of North American sports fans who have a very different outlook on sports franchise owners.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,327
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 01:38:02 am »
Al, Im not sure if this conversation is a tragedy or a comedy. I asked you why you use selective data to bolster your arguments to the point where selective has just becomes lies or at a minimum Mark Twain "Stretchers" and you responded by tactically attempting to change the narrative by framing me as an fsg mole/apologist. This latest response simply continues the same process of muddying the waters and changing the conversation. Which of course is more of the actual methodology that i was complaining of in the first place.  In an era of information overload where nobody can be truly sure whats truthful  and whats not, a person can say anything and it can be made to stick with the proper marketing, which is generally simple repetition. The people low and high who use these techniques glory in the success they find because its a fairly new twist on an old game with the high quick reach of twitter and the internet, but most of these these people dont seem to comprehend or care about the actual damage to the larger framework we exist in.its just win, baby, win.

The response to the first part is all easily refutable although fair enough to debate. Just on the ticket price, they tried to push through a modest increase, were totally surprised at the fan reaction and backed off in an effort to keep the fans onside. What you dont quite understand imo, is that this is exactly what makes them pretty decent owners. The vast majority of North American franchise owners would have simply raised the prices anyway without even blinking because the demand exists. 10x ,they could fill anfield for every game on bus tours from china alone if they wanted. I felt (quietly to myself) at the time that most of the locals didn't quite get why fsg were surprised at the reaction, because from their point of view the increase was quite modest,  or understood just how well they handled that in terms of staying onside with the local fan base by backing off. That was not a normal response from a typical team ownership in a circumstance where demand far outstrips supply. You should see how much Toronto Maple Leaf tickets cost. You have to buy an expensive licence for the right to buy 15-25k per seat seasons tickets. its 100% corporate or rich no normal human being can afford to go to the game. The people can watch on tv. Fuck the people is the official corporate policy and its the norm wherever demand exceeds supply.

as to the second part, as soon.  i came in here i struck a cheerful optimistic tone about the things we were doing and they way things were going and ive never stopped. thats partly because i did believe that things looked on the up from our horrible near death experience, and partly because i generally hope for the best and try to be optimistic about the things we are doing no matter what. Your warped attempt to denigrate that by cherry picking 11 year old posts without any context and somehow conflate them into your concocted deflective narrative that i only exist to back fsg against all reason ie you and the things you say is fine example of exactly the fact cherry picking i find to be inherently dishonest. You have no shame apparently. Or you just cant stand getting called out with the truth. You are a hard worker though, i'll give you that.

I'll say it again. Slowly this time. I am not blindly defending fsg. I have no connection to fsg not even an emotional one. I dont really give af about fsg one way or the other. what i said in the first place and am saying again is that you (YOU) yew cherry pick facts so much and so often and you such make strong connections between things that are decades apart in time and oceans apart in context so frequently that it often crosses a line from being reasonable debate and valid viewpoint into just plain bullshit and thats what i wish you would stop doing because its been going on for a long time and its annoying as hell and not just to me. I also asked you if you could explain what your point was about all the fsg bashing if there was any other point than just blaming somebody because your pissed we are on a losing streak it personally offends you and somebodys got to pay, what exactly you wanted changed or different going forward. Never went near that, to busy doing opposition research for the election.

anyway im off to tie some more balloons to my house.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
  • Gunmen are dumb as fuck.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 08:34:24 am »
To be very honest, I can see an IPO in the near future if theres a need for funds. Im certain that it has at least been considered and provisionally explored, though approvals from NYSE, SGX or HKSE would likely take months to obtain.

How would people take it?

Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 11:09:12 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:38:02 am
Al, Im not sure if this conversation is a tragedy or a comedy. I asked you why you use selective data to bolster your arguments to the point where selective has just becomes lies or at a minimum Mark Twain "Stretchers" and you responded by tactically attempting to change the narrative by framing me as an fsg mole/apologist. This latest response simply continues the same process of muddying the waters and changing the conversation. Which of course is more of the actual methodology that i was complaining of in the first place.  In an era of information overload where nobody can be truly sure whats truthful  and whats not, a person can say anything and it can be made to stick with the proper marketing, which is generally simple repetition. The people low and high who use these techniques glory in the success they find because its a fairly new twist on an old game with the high quick reach of twitter and the internet, but most of these these people dont seem to comprehend or care about the actual damage to the larger framework we exist in.its just win, baby, win.

The response to the first part is all easily refutable although fair enough to debate. Just on the ticket price, they tried to push through a modest increase, were totally surprised at the fan reaction and backed off in an effort to keep the fans onside. What you dont quite understand imo, is that this is exactly what makes them pretty decent owners. The vast majority of North American franchise owners would have simply raised the prices anyway without even blinking because the demand exists. 10x ,they could fill anfield for every game on bus tours from china alone if they wanted. I felt (quietly to myself) at the time that most of the locals didn't quite get why fsg were surprised at the reaction, because from their point of view the increase was quite modest,  or understood just how well they handled that in terms of staying onside with the local fan base by backing off. That was not a normal response from a typical team ownership in a circumstance where demand far outstrips supply. You should see how much Toronto Maple Leaf tickets cost. You have to buy an expensive licence for the right to buy 15-25k per seat seasons tickets. its 100% corporate or rich no normal human being can afford to go to the game. The people can watch on tv. Fuck the people is the official corporate policy and its the norm wherever demand exceeds supply.

as to the second part, as soon.  i came in here i struck a cheerful optimistic tone about the things we were doing and they way things were going and ive never stopped. thats partly because i did believe that things looked on the up from our horrible near death experience, and partly because i generally hope for the best and try to be optimistic about the things we are doing no matter what. Your warped attempt to denigrate that by cherry picking 11 year old posts without any context and somehow conflate them into your concocted deflective narrative that i only exist to back fsg against all reason ie you and the things you say is fine example of exactly the fact cherry picking i find to be inherently dishonest. You have no shame apparently. Or you just cant stand getting called out with the truth. You are a hard worker though, i'll give you that.

I'll say it again. Slowly this time. I am not blindly defending fsg. I have no connection to fsg not even an emotional one. I dont really give af about fsg one way or the other. what i said in the first place and am saying again is that you (YOU) yew cherry pick facts so much and so often and you such make strong connections between things that are decades apart in time and oceans apart in context so frequently that it often crosses a line from being reasonable debate and valid viewpoint into just plain bullshit and thats what i wish you would stop doing because its been going on for a long time and its annoying as hell and not just to me. I also asked you if you could explain what your point was about all the fsg bashing if there was any other point than just blaming somebody because your pissed we are on a losing streak it personally offends you and somebodys got to pay, what exactly you wanted changed or different going forward. Never went near that, to busy doing opposition research for the election.

anyway im off to tie some more balloons to my house.

You describe the tragic situation in North American sport in which owners dictate pricing don't care about the fans and raise prices to ridiculous levels. Then you seem a bit surprised that local fans whose families have been going the game for generations seem a bit upset about them trying to do it here.

You know things like raising ticket prices to £77 a massive hike at a time when the football was awful after selling Suarez and Sterling, wanting the 39th game, grabbing more of the TV revenues, trying to trademark the name of our City, furloughing staff, trying to manipulate both the Premier League and pushing for a European super League for their financial benefit.

Maybe you should have acted the way Liverpool fans have and your sports wouldn't be such a shit show. As for FSG for me us playing Phillips and the two Williams whilst trying to sell 20% of themselves for a billion sums up why we need to be vigilent.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,327
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 01:44:58 pm »
I wasn't surprised at the fans. i was totally on board with the fans. I was proud of the fans. I was a little surprised that fsg didn't screw/ignore the fans. Once again you have completely changed what i said around so that is suits what you want me to have said/thought/felt.

the 39th game etc...i do kind of agree, they seem to sniff around every single viable revenue source and then gauge fan reaction to that, so in the absence of pushback they would probably eventually grab whatever pile is on offer. Thats a legitimate truth based criticism. The counterpoint if there is one is that they at least do tend to listen, probably just because they recognize that the fan base is like no other and provides an actual competitive advantage, but still at least they are smart enough to get it.

you have a valid point about the fan base for the leafs, there were many many many calls for boycotts over the years but the rink was always full to the rafters and bursting at the seams. we did it to ourselves mlse would have tended to any issue that was costing them money very quickly.

to be honest, the real reason i tend to dislike fsg out calls is not that i think they are perfect but because i think they value the fan base as an input in their financial thinking. basically they are at least a devil we know and i really honestly fear most replacements would be much much worse based on the shit show over here and the ongoing trend to mega-rich and city state. Neither a blood soaked fiend of some kind or some prick who sells players and pockets the cash like H and G were doing really appeals. At least in my mind fsg have really improved the results across the board since they came in, so i see no reason to throw the baby out even if this year sucks so far.

so most of that post is valid  and good points, reality based . Not buying your closer though, the fulham lineup and the partial sale of the holding company may be two things that cause you concern, but they are in no way related.  (cb-july-jotainstead-injuries-dontcare-shuldawhataboutjanatleast-fuckingassholes ) thats the lineup debate summarized to save us time.  IF fsg close out a partial sale they are entitled to do that its not evil by definition, it doesn't hurt the squad in any way and as far as we know they could buy players with the money. Tying them together so theres a juxtaposition, we stay poor with no good players but they are pocketing billions, that's just not the case imo. to me anyway. 

anyway peace out brother. I know you love the team and want the best for them at the end of the day and so do i so thats good enough for me and anyway todays Final Eight day  ;D Lets do it.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 01:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:44:58 pm
I wasn't surprised at the fans. i was totally on board with the fans. I was proud of the fans. I was a little surprised that fsg didn't screw/ignore the fans. Once again you have completely changed what i said around so that is suits what you want me to have said/thought/felt.

the 39th game etc...i do kind of agree, they seem to sniff around every single viable revenue source and then gauge fan reaction to that, so in the absence of pushback they would probably eventually grab whatever pile is on offer. Thats a legitimate truth based criticism. The counterpoint if there is one is that they at least do tend to listen, probably just because they recognize that the fan base is like no other and provides an actual competitive advantage, but still at least they are smart enough to get it.

you have a valid point about the fan base for the leafs, there were many many many calls for boycotts over the years but the rink was always full to the rafters and bursting at the seams. we did it to ourselves mlse would have tended to any issue that was costing them money very quickly.

to be honest, the real reason i tend to dislike fsg out calls is not that i think they are perfect but because i think they value the fan base as an input in their financial thinking. basically they are at least a devil we know and i really honestly fear most replacements would be much much worse based on the shit show over here and the ongoing trend to mega-rich and city state. Neither a blood soaked fiend of some kind or some prick who sells players and pockets the cash like H and G were doing really appeals. At least in my mind fsg have really improved the results across the board since they came in, so i see no reason to throw the baby out even if this year sucks so far.

so most of that post is valid  and good points, reality based . Not buying your closer though, the fulham lineup and the partial sale of the holding company may be two things that cause you concern, but they are in no way related.  (cb-july-jotainstead-injuries-dontcare-shuldawhataboutjanatleast-fuckingassholes ) thats the lineup debate summarized to save us time.  IF fsg close out a partial sale they are entitled to do that its not evil by definition, it doesn't hurt the squad in any way and as far as we know they could buy players with the money. Tying them together so theres a juxtaposition, we stay poor with no good players but they are pocketing billions, that's just not the case imo. to me anyway. 

anyway peace out brother. I know you love the team and want the best for them at the end of the day and so do i so thats good enough for me and anyway todays Final Eight day  ;D Lets do it.

Agree with that mate.

One point though I don't want FSG out. I just want them to be the best owners they can possibly be.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 01:51:17 pm »
Seriously how on earth do you have the time and energy for these monotonous debates? I get tired just watching them.
Wondered why the Fulham thread was still up at the top.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,698
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 01:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:38:02 am
Just on the ticket price, they tried to push through a modest increase, were totally surprised at the fan reaction and backed off in an effort to keep the fans onside. What you dont quite understand imo, is that this is exactly what makes them pretty decent owners.

I thought the ticket price increases were one of the worst things FSG has done. I thought it made them look out of tune with the fanbase, regardless of other American sports owners and what they may have done. Along with furloughing staff in 2020, their initial lack of presence in Liverpool/UK, slow movement on the ARE, leaving Kenny to hang out to dry during the Suarez affair.

To FSG's credit they have rectified some of those situations I described somewhat, whilst at the same time helping to put together, or supporting others while they did it, a World class product on and off the pitch for the last few seasons.

Al will talk about under investment leading to us fielding Williams (x2) and Phillips but the real reasons are a horrific injury list in a season when there is a condensed schedule due to a global pandemic. Not really sure how anyone plans for that and how you can pinpoint blame for those specific team selections on just one thing.

It's myopic to view the situation like that without looking at the wider context. That's not being an FSG lackey or excusing them. It's plain common sense and a rational thought process when viewing what is a complex situation. It doesn't mean we should we shouldn't question FSG or raise concerns about their business model. However, when you put the blame of virtually everything wrong at the club down to 1 or 2 decisions then the wider argument that Al has about FSG loses any kind of credibility or weight.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:02 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 02:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm
Except I have always said FSG were decent owners. The problem has always been about their model. Refusing to invest and just using the money that is in the till is unsustainable. It has been tried before Doug Ellis tried it with Villa told everyone that Villa would live within their means and everyone else would go bust. It relies on us constantly selling players, make a mistake or have a gamble that backfires and we have shit seasons like this one and all the headway and good work gets undone.

As for Nat Phillips when the transfer window was open and Klopp was playing Hendo and Fabinho at centre back. Then Nat Phillips has everything to do with FSG because Klopp was telling everyone that would listen that we needed a centre back that they wouldn't sanction one. That is the problem with living out of the till, if you can't sell then you can't buy.

Then we get to United. The crazy thing is their recruitment has genuinely been shit, they pay dividends and they have the Glazers debt to finance but they still have more depth than us at centre back and upfront. They don't continually going in to seasons taking gambles on areas of their squad. 

Except there are still people crazily defending FSG. Telling lies such as no one is spending money when they clearly are. Look at how much United, City, Everton, Arsenal, Villa and even Sheffield United spent in the summer. Our spend was funded by player sales over the last two years. The clearest example was having to sell Lovren and Hoever to fund Thiago. That is completely nuts.

Yet there were still people lining up to go in to bat for them. When VVD and Gomez had season ending injuries the tipping point was going to be if they didn't line someone up for January. Now people are saying that they must spend in the summer. Where do we draw the line in the sand.

Watching Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Neco Williams getting torn apart by a team in the relegation zone should have been a step too far but surprise, surprise it isn't. The can has just been kicked down the road again.

In consecutive home games we had consecutive xG's of 0.25 and 0.70 whilst our attacking full backs have taken turns to babysit slow centre backs.

What a massive crock of sh*t that is. If Utd had suffered from injuries like we have they would be at the bottom half of the table now... Guaranteed! Your logic is so twisted as well.

A well run club like ours relies on getting good value for money and quite right too! Buying average players and turning them into world-class, selling players when they reach their peak (Coutinho) using that money to invest in world-class players like Van Dijk. Oppose that to the shit value utd have generally got with their signings.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:56:50 pm
I thought the ticket price increases were one of the worst things FSG has done. I thought it made them look out of tune with the fanbase, regardless of other American sports owners and what they may have done. Along with furloughing staff in 2020, their initial lack of presence in Liverpool/UK, slow movement on the ARE, leaving Kenny to hang out to dry during the Suarez affair.

To FSG's credit they have rectified some of those situations I described somewhat, whilst at the same time helping to put together, or supporting others while they did it, a World class product on and off the pitch for the last few seasons.

Al will talk about under investment leading to us fielding Williams (x2) and Phillips but the real reasons are a horrific injury list in a season when there is a condensed schedule due to a global pandemic. Not really sure how anyone plans for that and how you can pinpoint blame for those specific team selections on just one thing.

It's myopic to view the situation like that without looking at the wider context. That's not being an FSG lackey or excusing them. It's plain common sense and a rational thought process when viewing what is a complex situation. It doesn't mean we should we shouldn't question FSG or raise concerns about their business model. However, when you put the blame of virtually everything wrong at the club down to 1 or 2 decisions then the wider argument that Al has about FSG loses any kind of credibility or weight.

You can just about get away with injuries being unforeseen at the start of the season. However, when VVD and Gomez were out for the season and the January window opened you can't call it hindsight. The manager made it crystal clear he wanted a centre back but spending wasn't signed off until Matip was out for the season and Fabinho was injured.

Even then the spending was pitiful and largely offset by Minamino's loan fee. So I would say it is credible to blame Phillips and Williams at centre back on the failure to bring in a senior experienced centre back in January. Especially when you consider that both Hendo and Fabinho were injured covering at centre back.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 02:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:10:36 pm
You can just about get away with injuries being unforeseen at the start of the season. However, when VVD and Gomez were out for the season and the January window opened you can't call it hindsight. The manager made it crystal clear he wanted a centre back but spending wasn't signed off until Matip was out for the season and Fabinho was injured.

Even then the spending was pitiful and largely offset by Minamino's loan fee. So I would say it is credible to blame Phillips and Williams at centre back on the failure to bring in a senior experienced centre back in January. Especially when you consider that both Hendo and Fabinho were injured covering at centre back.

Name some of these experienced senior Centre Backs that were available half way through a season in January during a pandemic?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 