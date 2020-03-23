Except I have always said FSG were decent owners.
Where do we draw the line in the sand.
From the same post.
The majority of supporters want more investment. I'd guess most on here are not thrilled with how late we left it in January. What line in the sand do you want to draw?
If your stance is: "FSG are decent owners, but I don't agree with many of their actions and think they can improve upon how they run us. Despite the good they've done, they can do more." How many people would disagree? I think that's a pretty popular position?
But this statement right here:
As fans we should be encouraging FSG to invest in the squad to allow us to compete. Instead, we have far too many fans choosing businessmen over what Shankly called the holy trinity.
Are you saying there are too many fans choosing FSG over Klopp, the players, and fellow supporters? Where are these people? Who's choosing FSG over the Holy Trinity?
It's the emotionally charged statements and misconstrued facts that people call you out over. It doesn't mean they're FSG defenders or that they're choosing FSG over the rest of the club.
We all generally agree. You clearly think the owners are decent but that you want more. That's a pretty popular position. Yet somehow, it seems like in your posts there's a world where many fans have their heads buried in the sand and that only a select few understand the shortcomings of FSG. In reality, most probably agree with the general sentiment.
So why make statements like the one above? Or why talk about how the Glazers support their club? Or make statements about how FSG are getting praised for things that Moores and Parry did ("from the rooftops" is what you said)?
What's the point that you're trying to prove? That FSG aren't that great and that fans should know that? I mean, it's hardly an earth-shattering position, but you're making it like it's some big revelation in every thread you go into.
And let's say, yes, you're right. We need to "draw a line in the sand." What does that mean? Like, should we start a campaign to oust FSG? Protest for more transfer spending? What does it all mean in the end?
In the end Al, I like a lot of your posts, and I like healthy skepticism, particularly in sport ownership, but a lot of this is overboard. Healthy skepticism and pointing out flaws is not a bad thing, but at the same time, many of us agree with your general sentiment already, and there's not a call to action anyway beyond the owners needing to invest more (which every supporter of every club should hope for).