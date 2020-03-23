Al, Im not sure if this conversation is a tragedy or a comedy. I asked you why you use selective data to bolster your arguments to the point where selective has just becomes lies or at a minimum Mark Twain "Stretchers" and you responded by tactically attempting to change the narrative by framing me as an fsg mole/apologist. This latest response simply continues the same process of muddying the waters and changing the conversation. Which of course is more of the actual methodology that i was complaining of in the first place. In an era of information overload where nobody can be truly sure whats truthful and whats not, a person can say anything and it can be made to stick with the proper marketing, which is generally simple repetition. The people low and high who use these techniques glory in the success they find because its a fairly new twist on an old game with the high quick reach of twitter and the internet, but most of these these people dont seem to comprehend or care about the actual damage to the larger framework we exist in.its just win, baby, win.



The response to the first part is all easily refutable although fair enough to debate. Just on the ticket price, they tried to push through a modest increase, were totally surprised at the fan reaction and backed off in an effort to keep the fans onside. What you dont quite understand imo, is that this is exactly what makes them pretty decent owners. The vast majority of North American franchise owners would have simply raised the prices anyway without even blinking because the demand exists. 10x ,they could fill anfield for every game on bus tours from china alone if they wanted. I felt (quietly to myself) at the time that most of the locals didn't quite get why fsg were surprised at the reaction, because from their point of view the increase was quite modest, or understood just how well they handled that in terms of staying onside with the local fan base by backing off. That was not a normal response from a typical team ownership in a circumstance where demand far outstrips supply. You should see how much Toronto Maple Leaf tickets cost. You have to buy an expensive licence for the right to buy 15-25k per seat seasons tickets. its 100% corporate or rich no normal human being can afford to go to the game. The people can watch on tv. Fuck the people is the official corporate policy and its the norm wherever demand exceeds supply.



as to the second part, as soon. i came in here i struck a cheerful optimistic tone about the things we were doing and they way things were going and ive never stopped. thats partly because i did believe that things looked on the up from our horrible near death experience, and partly because i generally hope for the best and try to be optimistic about the things we are doing no matter what. Your warped attempt to denigrate that by cherry picking 11 year old posts without any context and somehow conflate them into your concocted deflective narrative that i only exist to back fsg against all reason ie you and the things you say is fine example of exactly the fact cherry picking i find to be inherently dishonest. You have no shame apparently. Or you just cant stand getting called out with the truth. You are a hard worker though, i'll give you that.



I'll say it again. Slowly this time. I am not blindly defending fsg. I have no connection to fsg not even an emotional one. I dont really give af about fsg one way or the other. what i said in the first place and am saying again is that you (YOU) yew cherry pick facts so much and so often and you such make strong connections between things that are decades apart in time and oceans apart in context so frequently that it often crosses a line from being reasonable debate and valid viewpoint into just plain bullshit and thats what i wish you would stop doing because its been going on for a long time and its annoying as hell and not just to me. I also asked you if you could explain what your point was about all the fsg bashing if there was any other point than just blaming somebody because your pissed we are on a losing streak it personally offends you and somebodys got to pay, what exactly you wanted changed or different going forward. Never went near that, to busy doing opposition research for the election.



anyway im off to tie some more balloons to my house.