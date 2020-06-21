So you are saying NO to the question of whether we have improved under FSG?



Is that a trick question? i.e. if I say yes, will you then continue with, "so you are saying YES to the question of whether we have improved under FSG"? hahaAnyway, luckily I've played enough Call of Duty to evade trickshots, so, what I am saying is that FSG's role in our improvement (which happened from 2015-2020) is minimal. I think we have improved under Klopp and Edwards as they are the main catalyst for our success, say 90% - 95%.Main stuff FSG have done in that period is geared towards "increase value of asset through a least amount of investment, so as to result in maximum ROI". Things like new training ground, new stand, (bought using the club money btw), all increases the future value of their asset, which enables them to get a higher ROI when they eventually sell.While this "increase value of asset through minimal investment goal", overlaps with our improvement in the timeline of 2015-2020, ultimately it doesn't really overlap with continued success at the top, as we have seen this season. So would be interesting to see if they will tweak their goal/mindset based off feedback from this season.I think one of the things that would result in a change from them would be if they identify continued success of a football club to be important to asset value increase, and prioritize it over stuff like minimal investment, based off the feedback that their minimal investment resulted in depreciation of asset and decrease in revenue. Of course this is just hypothesis.Anyway this is all just what I think, could be wrong.